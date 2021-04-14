Maverix Private Equity Chooses SS&C for Inaugural Fund Launch

WINDSOR, Conn., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Maverix Private Equity has appointed SS&C GlobeOp as fund administrator for its inaugural growth equity fund.

Maverix will use SS&C GlobeOp's full suite of private capital fund services to support the Maverix Growth Equity Fund, including its fund accounting, investor services, reporting and data analytics. SS&C's Toronto team will oversee services for the fund. Maverix was founded in early 2021 by John Ruffolo and Mark Maybank.

"We aim to build a globally-recognized, industry-leading, Canada-based private equity platform, so we want to partner with the best. SS&C is one of the world's largest private equity administrators," said John Ruffolo, Managing Partner at Maverix. "SS&C's leadership position, combined with its cutting-edge technology, risk controls, cybersecurity and premium customer service will ensure that Maverix can grow its business with speed and agility, and provide top-tier reporting to our investors."

"We are pleased to partner with Maverix as they invest in Canada's growing industries," said Henry Toy, Managing Director, SS&C GlobeOp Canada. "SS&C has a long history of supporting Canada's private equity industry, and we are committed to delivering front-to-back solutions to help our customers grow."

About Maverix Private Equity

Maverix Private Equity is a Toronto-based private equity firm. It is led by an experienced and talented team with the background, network, and track record necessary to successfully execute on an investment strategy of technology-enabled growth and disruption. Maverix is currently investing out of its inaugural fund, the Maverix Growth Equity Fund I, with a USD$500M hard cap. Maverix targets North American companies with rapidly growing revenue and evidence of a profitable business model. Its target cheque size is expected to average USD$50M for meaningful minority positions in portfolio companies.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.



Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Related Links

https://www.ssctech.com

