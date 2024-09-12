Mavsign Appoints Automotive Technology Veteran Rudy Nieto as CEO to Drive the Company's Next Phase of Growth

TOMBALL, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Document Signings, LLC ("Mavsign"), a market leader in remote document closings, fraud prevention, and compliance solutions, today announced the appointment of Rudolph "Rudy" Nieto as Chief Executive Officer. Nieto, a seasoned leader with a distinguished career in automotive technology and digital retailing, joins Mavsign at a crucial time of expansion and transformation. Mavsign is a portfolio company of 1876 Partners, a Tomball, TX based private equity firm that focuses on lower middle market software, technology-enabled, and data & analytics companies.

Nieto brings over 20 years of experience from industry-leading organizations including The Reynolds and Reynolds Company, Open Dealer Exchange, JM&A Group, and Daxko. His deep expertise in retail automotive technology, coupled with a demonstrated record of driving operational excellence, positions him well to lead Mavsign through its next chapter of growth.

"Rudy's appointment comes at a critical moment for Mavsign," said Robert Burnett, Managing Partner at 1876 Partners. "We believe his unparalleled industry insight, particularly in enterprise sales and technology innovation, uniquely qualifies him to lead Mavsign as we build on our strengths and expand into the broader digital retailing landscape."

Nieto's leadership arrives as Mavsign continues to enhance its foundation as a leader in compliance, remote closing, and fraud detection, with a focus on scaling these capabilities across the growing digital retail ecosystem. Under his guidance, the company will seek to further its mission of delivering secure, fast, and compliant digital contracting solutions to automotive dealerships across the country.

"It is an honor to step into this role at such a pivotal time for Mavsign," said Nieto. "The company's reputation in remote closings and fraud prevention is excellent and I look forward to working alongside the talented Mavsign team as we seek to seize upon emerging opportunities."

For more information about Mavsign and its leadership, please visit www.mavsign.com .

About Mavsign

Mavsign secures remote closings of financial contracts for automotive dealerships using digital contracting tools, personalized solutions and innovative remote signing services for fast, secure and accurate transactions. Established in 2007, Mavsign has a history of excellence and is an industry leader in the provision of these services.

Please visit us at www.mavsign.com .

About 1876 Partners

1876 Partners is an emerging lower middle market buyout firm that partners with successful B2B software and technology companies to seek to generate value for its investors and broad value for the American economy. The company is headquartered in Tomball, Texas. For more information, please contact us at [email protected] or see our website at www.1876partners.com .

SOURCE Mavsign