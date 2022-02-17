MAVTV 2022 Live Events Broadcast Schedule

"We have already kicked off this year with some great events and our team can't wait to show the fans everything else we have in store for them," said Dan Teitscheid, President of MAVTV Motorsports Network. "2022 is going to be an amazing year for motorsports and we are proud to be able to provide racing fans with the best content available. "

MAVTV Plus has also put together an unbelievable broadcast schedule with a total of 164 live events for this year. The motorsports network will be exclusively broadcasting rising stars battle with seasoned veterans in the POWRi Lucas Oil National League , the classic Mid-West Drag Racing series, the 'Diamond of Dirt Tracks' in the Lucas Oil Speedway Saturday Night Racing , the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League , which features the absolute best in the world of professional tractor pulling, and the majority of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series, including live practice runs. The schedule also includes the Late Model Dirt Series, all 500 Sprint Car Tour events, and select Race of Champions (Pavement Modified Series) events.

"As one of the only streaming services dedicated exclusively to motorsports, we have worked extremely hard to provide viewers with the most entertaining lineup of events possible," said Jen Ashley, Senior Director of Production and Development for MAVTV. "We have an amazing schedule of live events this year and we're confident fans will not be disappointed."

MAVTV is available throughout the U.S. and in 22+ countries worldwide on a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcasting platforms, including AT&T U-verse , Charter/Spectrum , DIRECTV , Fios by Verizon , FuboTV , YouTube TV , Mediacom , Hulu , and many more. A full list of providers , shows , and scheduled broadcast s can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com.

MAVTV Plus offers both monthly and yearly subscription options for enthusiasts around the world, where $6.99 a month (limited time offer) or $99.00 for the year will provide live and on-demand access to 175+ other live racing programming offered by the network. A full rundown of plan options, live events schedule, on-demand programming, and more can be found by visiting www.MAVTVPlus.com.

MAVTV Motorsports Network is the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and unique events. MAVTV goes beyond the national mainstream motorsports events to include grassroots racing from across the globe: drag racing, pro motocross, sprint boats, rally cars, short course off-road truck racing, sprint cars, pro pulling, drifting, ice racing, and everything in between. MAVTV knows you don't have to be a race fan to be an automotive enthusiast, which is why we have developed a package of automotive reality and custom build shows that are truly second-to-none. From 24/7 automotive and motorsports content on MAVTV Motorsports Network to the free and exclusive content available on MAVTV Select and the on-demand streaming service of MAVTV Plus, if it has a motor, it's probably on MAVTV – The Motorsports Network!

