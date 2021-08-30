MAWSS Moves its Operations to the Cloud to Drive Sustainable Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Mobile Area Water and Sewer (MAWSS) has chosen to upgrade from Lawson S3 to Infor Financials & Supply Management. MAWSS, the preferred provider of water and sanitary sewer service for the greater Mobile area in Alabama, has been an Infor customer since 1999, and has trusted Infor to help it digitally transform in the cloud with an updated, modern, strong ERP foundation. MAWSS will apply automated workflows and role-based security to tighten access to sensitive public data and harness the power and responsiveness of the Infor cloud to remain ahead of its competition.

Learn more about Infor Financials & Supply Management: https://www.infor.com/solutions/erp/financials

Dedra Cassidey, comptroller at MAWSS, said, "The Infor team has guided us through this transition, leaving nothing unchecked. They have helped us account for every detail of the upgrade, making sure everything has been tested and validated. We will go live knowing that our data is secure and accurate, with greater ease of access, leading to increased efficiency. The new reporting platform with customizable dashboards will allow our users to focus on specific KPIs, contributing to the success of our overall strategic plan."

By upgrading to the cloud, MAWSS will benefit from a new modern user experience as new entrants to the workforce demand easy-to-use business applications. In addition, regular automatic updates each month will help the organization save valuable time, expense, and energy. The move to the multi-tenant cloud will also allow the IT department at MAWSS to focus on value-added tasks rather than tracking when ERP updates are needed and performing the work manually. Infor Financials & Supply Management can be accessed anytime, anywhere in the cloud or with the Infor Go® mobile app, thereby providing greater mobility to MAWSS field teams.

"Outdated system architecture stifles growth," said Steve Potvin, Infor vice president. "Infor understands that modern organizations can no longer be tethered to their desktops to access data, handle manual updates or siloed collaboration. It's more important than ever for organizations to move from on-premises applications, which hold a company back from their full potential, to software that is agile and can grow alongside them."

