Max LaVictoire Joins Landmark Properties as Managing Director of Investor Relations

ATHENS, Ga., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Properties , a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announced that Max LaVictoire has joined the firm as Managing Director of Investor Relations.

In this new role, LaVictoire will be responsible for developing and managing relationships with Landmark's current and prospective investors. He will also oversee the development of new investment vehicles to support Landmark's investment strategies and growing equity capital needs.

Max LaVictoire has joined Landmark Properties as Managing Director of Investor Relations.

"We are pleased to welcome Max LaVictoire to Landmark as Managing Director of Investor Relations," said Wes Rogers, President and CEO of Landmark Properties. "As investor interest in the student housing industry continues to grow, we are confident that Max will be a valuable addition to our team and worthy liaison with both current and prospective investors."

LaVictoire has more than a decade of experience in the finance and real estate investment sectors. Prior to joining Landmark, he served as Principal, Head of GP Advisory Services at Hodes Weill & Associates in New York, where during his tenure he advised clients on more than $6 billion of capital raised and led the firm's advisory practice focused on structured capital raising initiatives and mergers & acquisitions. He also spent several years in an investment role at Harvey Partners, LLC.

"I'm thrilled to lead this dynamic investment team at Landmark Properties," said LaVictoire. "Having worked with Landmark extensively during my career, I know I am joining a best-in-class team. The firm is hot off a record-setting year for the student housing industry and has many other exciting residential projects in the works. I look forward to working with our blue chip roster of existing investment partners and using my experience and relationships to provide new investors the opportunity to generate strong risk-adjusted returns with Landmark."

LaVictoire holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis. He is also an Associate Board Member of PlayRugbyUSA.

About Landmark Properties

Headquartered in Athens, Ga., with an office in Atlanta, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality residential communities. With $13 billion in AUM, Landmark's portfolio includes over 115 residential communities across the country with 71,000 beds under management. Additionally, Landmark benefits from an active development pipeline with 22 student and multifamily projects under construction or near term start with an estimated value of nearly $5 billion. Landmark's mission is to be the leader in development, construction, operations, and investment management of high-quality residential communities, delivering unrivaled service and experience to our residents, partners, and employees. For more information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com.

Media Contact: Great Ink Communications – (212) 741-2977 – [email protected]

Lindsay Church

Sara Williams

Eric Gerard

SOURCE Landmark Properties