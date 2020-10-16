Max Lens Mod for GoPro HERO9 Black Now Shipping Internationally

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is now shipping the Max Lens Mod lens accessory for its new flagship camera, HERO9 Black. Max Lens Mod delivers expanded performance for HERO9 Black users, including unbreakable Max HyperSmooth video stabilization at resolutions and frame rates up to 2.7K60, ultra-wide 155° Max SuperView—the widest perspective ever on a HERO camera—and horizon lock that keeps the horizon perfectly level even if your camera rotates a full 360° while recording. Max Lens Mod also enables ultra-smooth Max TimeWarp video and ultra-wide Max SuperView photos.

Starting today, Max Lens Mod, which launched with the new HERO9 Black camera in September, is shipping on GoPro.com for $99 MSRP or at a 30% discount for GoPro subscribers.

Max Lens Mod is already becoming a fast-favorite within the GoPro Community for its stunning stabilization, image quality and ultra-wide field of view options.

"Max Lens Mod and HERO9 Black together give an enhanced perspective that has expanded how I shoot with my GoPro," says professional mountain biker and GoPro athlete Geoff Gulevich. "I'm no longer worried about nailing the perfect shot—I know I'll get it no matter what with Max Lens Mod. Now, I can just focus on nailing my line, which makes for an incredible payoff in the final video edit."

This shoot-without-worry mentality is especially noticeable with Max Lens Mod's in-camera horizon lock. Now, if your HERO9 Black shifts, slides or does a 360, whether you're biking like Geoff or walking and talking to the camera, the horizon will stay locked and steady. This works in both horizontal and vertical orientations to cater the aspect ratio to your intended sharing platform.

Thanks to HERO9 Black's simple twist-off lens cover, attaching Max Lens Mod takes only a few seconds. And, Max Lens Mod is waterproof to 5M.

Max Lens Mod joins three other modular accessories that work with HERO9 Black:

Media Mod for HERO9 Black ( $79.99 ) expands the performance with a built-in directional mic, 2 cold-shoe mounts, a 3.5mm mic port, HDMI-out port and a removable foam windscreen.

) expands the performance with a built-in directional mic, 2 cold-shoe mounts, a 3.5mm mic port, HDMI-out port and a removable foam windscreen. Display Mod ($79.99) is a folding 2-inch display that delivers maximum selfie-framing performance for vloggers.

Light Mod ($49.99) is a 200-lumen light accessory that attaches to the Media Mod to deliver enhanced lighting options for HERO9 Black. Light Mod can also attach to any GoPro mount to serve as an ultra-convenient mountable, wearable, waterproof light.

HERO9 Black, Max Lens Mod and the additional Mods are all available now on GoPro.com.

About GoPro, Inc.

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. Members of the press can access official brand and product images, logos and reviewer guides by visiting GoPro's press portal. GoPro users can submit their photos, raw video clips and edits to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

Related Links

www.gopro.com

