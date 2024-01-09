MAX SERVICE GROUP PROVIDES MORE THAN $238,000 WORTH OF CHARITABLE DONATIONS AND GIVEAWAYS IN 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Service Group, which operates five leading heating, cooling and plumbing companies in the Midwest, is proud to recap a year of charitable donations and community giving that has become part of the company's culture of giving back to communities it serves.

In 2023, MAX Service Group gave away free HVAC systems to educators in each market where the company serves, including Indianapolis on behalf of Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber, Louisville on behalf of Jarboe's Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, southwestern Ohio on behalf of Thomas & Galbraith Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, and Columbus, Ohio on behalf of Buckeye Heating, Cooling & Plumbing. Hardworking volunteers in each of the four markets were given free water heaters. Five outstanding high school seniors in every market were each awarded $1,000 scholarships. Finally, five families in each market were given $500 worth of gift cards as part of the Christmas On Us initiative. In total, including contributions to organizations across all five service areas, more than $238,000 worth of goods, services and donations were provided.

"As a company, we are committed to serving our team members and our clients in ways that go beyond the typical service provider," said Greg Wells, President of MAX Service Group. "We are very fortunate to be able to extend our care beyond our services and be a more encompassing, meaningful partner to the communities and people we serve. By thinking through our communities' greatest needs and taking action to make a difference toward meeting them, we believe we're benefitting our team and clients as well as the gift recipients."

In addition to charitable contributions and giveaways, MAX Service Group offers all team members one day of paid volunteer time so they can contribute to organizations and causes that have a personal meaning.

About MAX Service Group

MAX Service Group operates leading heating, cooling and plumbing companies that serve the Midwestern portion of the U.S. With industry-leading brands including Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber in central Indiana, Thomas & Galbraith Heating, Cooling & Plumbing in southwestern Ohio, Buckeye Heating, Cooling & Plumbing in greater Columbus, Ohio and Jarboe's Heating, Cooling & Plumbing in greater Louisville, Kentucky, MAX Service Group provides home services for hundreds of thousands of customers each year.

