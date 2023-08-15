Max Stock announces an EGM for September 2023 - Amendment of the management services agreement with Mr. Ori Max - Company CEO, director and controlling shareholder

CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Ltd. (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") announces the convention of an extraordinary general meeting to be held on September 19, 2023, with one agenda item, as follows:

(1) Amendment of the management services agreement with a company controlled by Mr. Ori Max – Company CEO, director and controlling shareholder

It is proposed to approve the amendment of the management services agreement with a company wholly owned by Mr. Ori Max – Company CEO, director and controlling shareholder to be effective as of October 1, 2023 and for a three year period thereafter. The proposed amendment entails two primary changes:

a) Amending Mr. Max's monthly management fee from ILS 200,000 to ILS 215,000; and

b) Having Mr. Max's quantitative annual bonus based on annual net profit targets rather than EBITDA, with the following targets and respective bonuses:

i. For achieving an annual net profit of ILS 70-80 million, Mr. Max will be awarded a bonus totaling 4 * the amended monthly management fees.

ii. For achieving an annual net profit of ILS 80-100 million, Mr. Max will be awarded a bonus totaling 8 * the amended monthly management fees.

iii. For achieving an annual net profit exceeding ILS 100 million, Mr. Max will be awarded a bonus totaling 12 * the amended monthly management fees.

A convenience translation into English of the general meeting notice and the relevant voting card can be accessed at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/shareholders-meetings/

