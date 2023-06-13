Max Stock announces the appointment of a new director at its EGM - Mr. Erez Nahum

CAESAREA, Israel, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Ltd. (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Erez Nahum was appointed today to service as a (non-external) director on the Company's board of directors until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting. Mr. Nahum's appointment was recommended by one of the Company's controlling shareholders – Moose Holdco Ltd.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report published on June 13, 2023 (Reference no: 2023-01-055324) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

