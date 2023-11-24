Max Stock announces the publication of a shelf prospectus

News provided by

Max Stock Limited

24 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Ltd. (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") announces that it published a shelf prospectus after its previous one expired in September 2023.

The publication of the shelf prospectus will allow the Company to issue securities through the publication of shelf offering reports until November 2026.

A convenience translation into English of the shelf prospectus can be accessed at: https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/finances-reports-en/

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 62 locations throughout Israel and 3 locations in Portugal that opened in 2023. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il     

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report published on November 23, 2023 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

