Max Stock EGM to reappoint two external directors

CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Ltd. (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") announces the convention of an extraordinary general meeting to be held on November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM, date of record October 25, 2023, with the agenda including the reappointment of two external directors, as follows:

(1)  Approving the reappointment of two of the Company's external directors – Mr. Eitan Michael Stoller and Mr. Peretz Guza for a second term

It is proposed to approve reappointing both Mr. Eitan Michael Stoller and Mr. Peretz Guza for a second term in office as external directors of the Company. Both candidates commenced their terms in office on November 23, 2020 and it is now proposed to approve their second term in office for an additional 3 year period.

The candidates shall continue to be entitled to annual and participation fees according to the cap set in the applicable regulations, and they shall further be entitled to continue being covered by the Company's D&O insurance policy and indemnity and release arrangements practiced in the Company.

Additional details, including the majority required to approve the agenda item and details on the manner of voting, are included in the EGM notice and proxy statement available at https://ir.maxstock.co.il.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 60 locations throughout Israel and 2 locations in Portugal. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit  https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

