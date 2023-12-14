Max Stock Limited Announces Change in Shares Held by an Interested Party

News provided by

Max Stock Limited

14 Dec, 2023, 06:52 ET

CAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO); ("the Company", "Max Stock") today announced that on December 12th, 2023, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC ("KAR") informed the Company that KAR had sold 2,672,045 shares of the Company on behalf of its investment advisory clients. The transactions occurred in the open market of the Tel Aviv stock exchange at a price per share of NIS 6.96. Following the above sale, KAR holds 5,157,108 shares of the Company, which reflect ~3.7% of the Company's share capital. Following the transaction, KAR will no longer be an Interested Party in the Company.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on December 14, 2023 (Ref. No: 2023-01-113302) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 62 locations throughout Israel and 3 locations in Portugal that opened in 2023. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il   

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

