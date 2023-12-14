Max Stock Limited Announces Change in Shares Held by an Interested Party

CAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO); ("the Company", "Max Stock") today announced that on December 12th, 2023, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC ("KAR") informed the Company that KAR had sold 2,672,045 shares of the Company on behalf of its investment advisory clients. The transactions occurred in the open market of the Tel Aviv stock exchange at a price per share of NIS 6.96. Following the above sale, KAR holds 5,157,108 shares of the Company, which reflect ~3.7% of the Company's share capital. Following the transaction, KAR will no longer be an Interested Party in the Company.

