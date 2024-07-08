Max Stock Limited announces immediate report on holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of June 30, 2024

Regulations 33(c)-(d) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of June 30, 2024:

Corporation's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Holder no. Holder's Name Name, class and

series of security Updated no. of

securities % holdings % equity %voting % holdings

(on a fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 1 Moose Holdco Ltd. Max Stock

Ordinary Share 39,350,594 28.22 28.22 27.96 27.96 2 Ori Max Max Stock

Ordinary Share 24,981,492 17.92 17.92 17.75 17.75 3 More Mutual Funds Management Ltd./ Y.D. More

Investments Ltd. Max Stock

Ordinary Share 3,637,908 2.61 2.61 2.58 2.58 4 More Provident Funds and

Pension Ltd. Max Stock

Ordinary Share 12,883,308 9.24 9.24 9.15 9.15 5 The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. –

Profit sharing life insurance

accounts Max Stock

Ordinary Share 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 6 The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. -

Nostro Max Stock

Ordinary Share 526,476 0.38 0.38 0.37 0.37 7 The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. -

Provident funds and

provident fund management

companies Max Stock

Ordinary Share 7,048,881 5.06 5.06 5.01 5.01 8 The Phoenix Investment

House Ltd. - Mutual funds

management companies Max Stock

Ordinary Share 2,233,001 1.60 1.60 1.59 1.59 9 The Phoenix Investment

House Ltd. - Market maker Max Stock

Ordinary Share 0.40 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 10 Max Stock Ltd. Max Stock

Ordinary Share 3,658,971 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 11 Migdal Holdings Insurance &

Finance Ltd – Profit sharing

life insurance policies Max Stock

Ordinary Share 7,662,731 5.50 5.50 5.44 5.44 12 Migdal Holdings Insurance &

Finance Ltd. – Mutual funds

management companies Max Stock

Ordinary Share 926,699 0.66 0.66 0.66 0.66 13 G. Gissin Advocates Max Stock

Ordinary Share 18,000 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01

% holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a

fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 71.2 71.2 70.52 70.52

B. Corporation's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the corporation's senior officers:

Holder no. Holder's Name Name, class and

series of security Updated no. of

securities % holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully

diluted basis) % equity % voting 14 Shlomo Cohen Max Stock UP2020

share options 120,347 0 0 0.09 0.09 15 Nir Dagan Max Stock UP2020

share options 100,813 0 0 0.07 0.07 16 Ifat Nir-Katz Max Stock UP2020

share options 0 0 0 0.00 0.00 17 Paz Oz Max Stock UP2020

share options 9,015 0 0 0.01 0.01 18 Shahar Kanizo Max Stock UP2020

share options 23,619 0 0 0.02 0.02 19 Ofir Edri Max Stock UP2020

share options 94,326 0 0 0.07 0.07

% holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a

fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 0 0 0.26 0.26

The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:

Name Balance in previous report (31-Mar-2024) Change (+/-) Maximal holding in period (%) Minimal holding in period (%) Comments More Mutual Funds Management Ltd./

Y.D. More Investments Ltd. 2,250,879 +1,387,029 2.63 % 1.60 % (*) Y.D. More Investments Ltd.

("More Investments") holds

more than 5% of Max Stock's

share capital through the mutual

funds and provident funds managed by More

Investments. More Investments

is a public company jointly

owned by Messrs. Eli Levi,

Yosef Levi, Michael Meirov,

Dotan Meirov, Binyamin Meirov

and Yosef Meirov. More Provident Funds & Pension Ltd. 12,261,308 +622,000 9.24 % 8.83 % See above. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

– Life insurance accounts participating in profits 577,462 -577,462 0.41 % 0 % (*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group. (**) The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

- Nostro 698,208 -171,732 0.50 % 0.37 % See above. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

– Provident Funds & Provident Fund Management Companies 12,163,935 -5,115,054 8.73 % 5.04 % See above. The Phoenix Investment House Ltd.

– Mutual funds management companies 2,159,467.55 +73,533.45 2.07 % 1.54 % See above. The Phoenix Investment House Ltd.

– Market maker -3.15 3.55 0.00 % 0 % See above. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

– Life insurance accounts participating in profits 7,971,577 -308,846 5.72 % 5.50 % (*) Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. ("Migdal") holds more than 5% of Max Stock's share capital through the mutual funds and provident funds managed by the Migdal corporate group. Migdal is a public company which is ultimately controlled by Mr. Shlomo Eliyahu (64.28%). Migdal Holdings Insurance & Finance Ltd.

– mutual funds management companies 909,014 +17,685 0.67 % 0.62 % See above. Shlomo Cohen 135,347 -15,000



Exercise of employee options Nir Dagan 115,813 -15,000



Exercise of employee options Ifat Nir-Katz 18,021 -18,021



Exercise of employee options

(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party or to the best of the Company's knowledge. (**) For a detailed description of which corporate entities are included as part of the interested party's reported holdings – please see the full text of the report dated July 7, 2024 published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange distribution website (MAYA).

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on July 7, 2024 (Ref. No. 2024-01-070348) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel and 2 locations in Portugal that opened in 2023. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited