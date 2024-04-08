Max Stock Limited announces immediate report on holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of March 31, 2024
08 Apr, 2024, 03:00 ET
Regulations 33(c)-(d) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970
CAESAREA, Israel, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of March 31, 2024:
Corporation's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):
|
Holder
|
Holder's Name
|
Name, class and
|
Updated no. of
|
% holdings
% equity % voting
|
% holdings (on a
% equity % voting
|
1
|
Moose Holdco Ltd.
|
Max Stock
|
39,350,594
|
28.23 28.23
|
27.96 27.96
|
2
|
Ori Max
|
Max Stock
|
24,981,492
|
17.92 17.92
|
17.75 17.75
|
3
|
More Mutual Funds
|
Max Stock
|
2,250,879
|
1.61 1.61
|
1.60 1.60
|
4
|
More Provident Funds and
|
Max Stock
|
12,261,308
|
8.79 8.79
|
8.71 8.71
|
5
|
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. –
|
Max Stock
|
577,462
|
0.41 0.41
|
0.41 0.41
|
6
|
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. -
|
Max Stock
|
698,208
|
0.50 0.50
|
0.50 0.50
|
7
|
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. -
|
Max Stock
|
12,163,935
|
8.73 8.73
|
8.64 8.64
|
8
|
The Phoenix Investment
|
Max Stock
|
2,159,467.55
|
1.55 1.55
|
1.53 1.53
|
9
|
The Phoenix Investment
|
Max Stock
|
-3.15
|
0.00 0.00
|
0.00 0.00
|
10
|
Max Stock Ltd.
|
Max Stock
|
3,658,971
|
0.00 0.00
|
0.00 0.00
|
11
|
Migdal Holdings Insurance
|
Max Stock
|
7,971,577
|
5.72 5.72
|
5.66 5.66
|
12
|
Migdal Holdings Insurance
|
Max Stock
|
909,014
|
0.65 0.65
|
0.65 0.65
|
13
|
G. Gissin Advocates
|
Max Stock
|
18,000
|
0.01 0.01
|
0.01 0.01
|
% holdings
% equity % voting
|
% holdings (on a
% equity % voting
|
74.12 74.12
|
73.42 73.42
B. Corporation's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):
Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the corporation's senior officers:
|
Holder
|
Holder's Name
|
Name, class and
|
Updated no. of
|
% holdings
% equity % voting
|
% holdings (on a fully
% equity %voting
|
10
|
Shlomo Cohen
|
Max Stock
|
135,347
|
0 0
|
0.10 0.10
|
11
|
Nir Dagan
|
Max Stock
|
115,813
|
0 0
|
0.08 0.08
|
12
|
Ifat Nir-Katz
|
Max Stock
|
18,021
|
0 0
|
0.01 0.01
|
13
|
Paz Oz
|
Max Stock
|
9,015
|
0 0
|
0.01 0.01
|
14
|
Shahar Kanizo
|
Max Stock
|
23,619
|
0 0
|
0.02 0.02
|
15
|
Ofir Edri
|
Max Stock
|
94,326
|
0 0
|
0.07 0.07
|
% holdings
% equity % voting
|
% holdings (on a
% equity % voting
|
0 0
|
0.29 0.29
The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:
|
Name
|
Balance in
(31-Dec-
|
Change (+/-)
|
Maximal
|
Minimal
|
Comments
|
More
|
2,370,734
|
-119,855
|
1.66 %
|
1.53 %
|
(*) Y.D. More Investments Ltd.
|
More
|
11,616,509
|
+644,799
|
8.79 %
|
8.12 %
|
See above.
|
The Phoenix
|
0
|
+577,462
|
0.41 %
|
0 %
|
(*) Interested party is part of
(**)
|
The Phoenix
|
733,707
|
-35,499
|
0.52 %
|
0.50 %
|
See above.
|
The Phoenix
|
14,109,683
|
-1,945,748
|
10.15 %
|
8.72 %
|
See above.
|
The Phoenix
|
1,191,846.25
|
+967,621.30
|
1.55 %
|
0.85 %
|
See above.
|
The Phoenix
|
-530.85
|
+527.70
|
0.00 %
|
0 %
|
See above.
|
Migdal
|
7,971,577
|
-
|
5.72 %
|
3.21 %
|
(*) Migdal Insurance &
|
Migdal
|
992,696
|
-83,682
|
0.71 %
|
0.65 %
|
See above.
|
G. Gissin
|
18,000
|
-
|
0.01 %
|
0.01 %
|
The shareholder is a company
|
Shlomo
|
167,853
|
-32,506
|
Exercise of employee options
|
Nir Dagan
|
135,813
|
-20,000
|
Exercise of employee options
|
Ifat Nir-Katz
|
33,021
|
-15,000
|
Exercise of employee options
(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party or to the best of the Company's knowledge.
(**) For a detailed description of which corporate entities are included as part of the interested party's reported holdings – please see the full text of the report dated April 4, 2024 published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange distribution website (MAYA).
This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on April 7, 2024 (Ref. No. 2024-01-039684) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.
About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 65 locations throughout Israel and 2 locations in Portugal that opened in 2023. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il.
Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]
SOURCE Max Stock Limited
