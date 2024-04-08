Max Stock Limited announces immediate report on holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of March 31, 2024

Regulations 33(c)-(d) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of March 31, 2024:

Corporation's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Holder

no. Holder's Name Name, class and

series of security Updated no. of

securities % holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a

fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 1 Moose Holdco Ltd. Max Stock

Ordinary Share 39,350,594 28.23 28.23 27.96 27.96 2 Ori Max Max Stock

Ordinary Share 24,981,492 17.92 17.92 17.75 17.75 3 More Mutual Funds

Management Ltd./ Y.D. More

Investments Ltd. Max Stock

Ordinary Share 2,250,879 1.61 1.61 1.60 1.60 4 More Provident Funds and

Pension Ltd. Max Stock

Ordinary Share 12,261,308 8.79 8.79 8.71 8.71 5 The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. –

Life insurance accounts

sharing in policies Max Stock

Ordinary Share 577,462 0.41 0.41 0.41 0.41 6 The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. -

Nostro Max Stock

Ordinary Share 698,208 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 7 The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. -

Provident funds and

provident fund management

companies Max Stock

Ordinary Share 12,163,935 8.73 8.73 8.64 8.64 8 The Phoenix Investment

House Ltd. - Mutual funds

management companies Max Stock

Ordinary Share 2,159,467.55 1.55 1.55 1.53 1.53 9 The Phoenix Investment

House Ltd. - Market maker Max Stock

Ordinary Share -3.15 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 10 Max Stock Ltd. Max Stock

Ordinary Share 3,658,971 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 11 Migdal Holdings Insurance

& Finance Ltd – Life insurance

policies sharing in policies.. Max Stock

Ordinary Share 7,971,577 5.72 5.72 5.66 5.66 12 Migdal Holdings Insurance

& Finance Ltd. – mutual funds

management companies Max Stock

Ordinary Share 909,014 0.65 0.65 0.65 0.65 13 G. Gissin Advocates Max Stock

Ordinary Share 18,000 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01

% holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a

fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 74.12 74.12 73.42 73.42

B. Corporation's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the corporation's senior officers:

Holder

no. Holder's Name Name, class and

series of

security Updated no. of

securities % holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully

diluted basis) % equity %voting



10 Shlomo Cohen Max Stock

UP2020 share

options 135,347 0 0 0.10 0.10 11 Nir Dagan Max Stock

UP2020 share

options 115,813 0 0 0.08 0.08 12 Ifat Nir-Katz Max Stock

UP2020 share

options 18,021 0 0 0.01 0.01 13 Paz Oz Max Stock

UP2020 share

options 9,015 0 0 0.01 0.01 14 Shahar Kanizo Max Stock

UP2020 share

options 23,619 0 0 0.02 0.02 15 Ofir Edri Max Stock

UP2020 share

options 94,326 0 0 0.07 0.07

% holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a

fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 0 0 0.29 0.29

The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:

Name Balance in

previous

report (31-Dec-

2023) Change (+/-) Maximal

holding

in period

(%) Minimal

holding

in period

(%) Comments More

Mutual

Funds Management

Ltd./ Y.D.

More

Investments

Ltd. 2,370,734 -119,855 1.66 % 1.53 % (*) Y.D. More Investments Ltd.

("More Investments") holds

more than 5% of Max Stock's

share capital through the

mutual funds and provident

funds managed by More

Investments. More Investments

is a public company jointly

owned by Messrs. Eli Levi,

Yosef Levi, Michael Meirov,

Dotan Meirov, Binyamin Meirov

and Yosef Meirov. More

Provident

Funds &

Pension Ltd. 11,616,509 +644,799 8.79 % 8.12 % See above. The Phoenix

Holdings Ltd.

– Life

insurance

accounts

participating

in profits 0 +577,462 0.41 % 0 % (*) Interested party is part of

The Phoenix corporate group. (**) The Phoenix

Holdings Ltd. -

Nostro 733,707 -35,499 0.52 % 0.50 % See above. The Phoenix

Holdings Ltd.

– Provident Funds &

Provident

Fund

Management

Companies 14,109,683 -1,945,748 10.15 % 8.72 % See above. The Phoenix

Investment

House Ltd. –

Mutual funds

management

companies 1,191,846.25 +967,621.30 1.55 % 0.85 % See above. The Phoenix

Investment

House Ltd. –

Market maker -530.85 +527.70 0.00 % 0 % See above. Migdal

Insurance &

Financial

Holdings Ltd.

– Life

insurance

accounts

participating

in profits 7,971,577 - 5.72 % 3.21 % (*) Migdal Insurance &

Financial Holdings Ltd.

("Migdal") holds more than 5%

of Max Stock's share capital

through the mutual funds and

provident funds managed by

the Migdal corporate group.

Migdal is a public company

which is ultimately controlled by

Mr. Shlomo Eliyahu (64.28%). Migdal

Holdings

Insurance &

Finance Ltd.

– mutual

funds

management

companies 992,696 -83,682 0.71 % 0.65 % See above. G. Gissin

Advocates 18,000 - 0.01 % 0.01 % The shareholder is a company

jointly owned by one of the

Company's directors, Mr. Guy

Gissin and his wife. Shlomo

Cohen 167,853 -32,506



Exercise of employee options Nir Dagan 135,813 -20,000



Exercise of employee options Ifat Nir-Katz 33,021 -15,000



Exercise of employee options

(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party or to the best of the Company's knowledge.

(**) For a detailed description of which corporate entities are included as part of the interested party's reported holdings – please see the full text of the report dated April 4, 2024 published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange distribution website (MAYA).

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on April 7, 2024 (Ref. No. 2024-01-039684) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

