Max Stock Limited announces Immediate Report Summarizing Interested Party and Senior Officer Holdings

CAESAREA, Israel, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO); ("the Company", "Max Stock") today published the below summary table that includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period (Q1'2022):

Name Updated holdings (31-Mar-2022) Change (+/-) Updated holdings (%) (31-Mar-2022) Previous holdings (%) (31-Dec-2021) Maximal holding in period (%) Minimal holding in period (%) Comments Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC 11,140,490 +3,270,219 7.83% 5.53% 7.87% 7.83% (*) Interested party is a registered investment advisor

with the SEC with discretionary voting power over its

clients' shares, which directly and cumulatively exceed

5% of the Company's shares. (*) Interested party holds other Company shares on behalf

of other clients, but does not have discretionary voting power

in such respect. Such shares are therefore excluded from the

total The Phoenix Holdings Ltd

- Provident Funds & Provident

Fund Management Companies 20,788,382 +6,809,975 14.60% 9.82% 14.63% 9.80% An increase of 5,872,304 shares was reported by the Company on February 2, 2022. (*) Holdings include those of other entities which are part of the interested party's corporate group (under management or nostro). (**) Excellence Investments Ltd. – Mutual funds management companies 1,455,075 + 237,956 1.02% 0.85% 1.06% 0.85% An increase of 257,588 shares was reported by the Company on February 2, 2022. (*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group. (**) Excellence Investments Ltd. – Market maker -8,639 - 12,247 0% 0.02% 0.02% 0% The balance reflects a short sale. (*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group. (**) Evan Charles Neumann 81,784 -6,300,000 0.06% 4.48%



Mr. Neumann's shares are held by Oria & Iris Ltd., a company wholly owned by Mr. Neumann. There is a shareholders' agreement by and between Mr. Ori Max, Mr. Evan Neumann and Moose HoldCo Ltd. which governs their relationship as Company shareholders (see Section 3.6 of Chapter 3 of the Company's prospectus dated September 15, 2020). It should be noted that in light of the decline in Mr. Neumann's holdings in the Company he has no right to recommend the appointment of a director under the agreement. (*) As notified to the Company by the interested party. (**) For a detailed description of which corporate entities are included as part of the interested party's reported holdings – please see the full text of the report dated April 7, 2022 published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange distribution website (MAYA).

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 55 locations throughout Israel. Max Stock offers a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on April 7, 2022 (Ref. No: 2022-01-037470) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

Ifat Nir Katz,

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited