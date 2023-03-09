Max Stock Limited: Immediate report of updated interested party holdings

Max Stock Limited

Mar 09, 2023, 04:21 ET

Regulations 33(b) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today reported the following updated holdings for one of its interested parties:

Name

Transactions

Date range

Opening
balance
of shares

Closing
balance
of shares

Max share
price paid

Starting

%
holdings

Closing

%
holdings

Y.D. More
Investments Ltd.

TASE share purchase

Feb 5, 2023 – March 6, 2023

8,030,284

11,475,667

ILS 7.09

5.63 %

8.05 %

Breakdown of holdings into group entities:

Name

No. of shares held

More Provident and Pension Ltd.

10,188,708

More Mutual Fund Management (2013) Ltd.

1,286,959

Details:

Y.D. More Investments Ltd. ("More Investments") holds more than 5% of Max Stock's share capital through the mutual funds and provident funds managed by More Investments. More Investments is a public company jointly owned by Messrs. Eli Levi, Yosef Levi, Michael Meirov, Dotan Meirov, Binyamin Meirov and Yosef Meirov.

This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on March 9, 2023 (Ref. No: 2023-01025218- (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 56 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

