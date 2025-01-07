Max Stock Limited releases an immediate report on holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of December 31, 2024
Jan 07, 2025, 06:02 ET
Regulations 33(c)-(d) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970
CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of December 31, 2024:
Corporation's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):
|
Holder no.
|
Holder's Name
|
Name, class and series of security
|
Updated no. of securities
|
% holdings
% equity % voting
|
% holdings (on a fully diluted basis)
% equity % voting
|
1
|
Moose Holdco Ltd.
|
Max Stock Ordinary Share
|
39,350,594
|
28.21 28.21
|
27.96 27.96
|
2
|
Ori Max
|
Max Stock Ordinary Share
|
24,981,492
|
17.91 17.91
|
17.75 17.75
|
3
|
More Mutual Funds Management Ltd./ Y.D. More Investments Ltd.
|
Max Stock Ordinary Share
|
3,163,544
|
2.27 2.27
|
2.25 2.25
|
4
|
More Provident Funds and Pension Ltd.
|
Max Stock Ordinary Share
|
12,885,350
|
9.24 9.24
|
9.16 9.16
|
5
|
Max Stock Ltd.
|
Max Stock Ordinary Share
|
3,658,971
|
0.00 0.00
|
0.00 0.00
|
6
|
Migdal Holdings Insurance & Finance Ltd – Profit sharing life insurance policies
|
Max Stock Ordinary Share
|
7,327,501
|
5.25 5.25
|
5.21 5.21
|
7
|
Migdal Holdings Insurance & Finance Ltd. – Mutual funds management companies
|
Max Stock Ordinary Share
|
959,823
|
0.69 0.69
|
0.68 0.68
|
8
|
G. Gissin Advocates
|
Max Stock Ordinary Share
|
44,087
|
0.03 0.03
|
0.03 0.03
|
9
|
Ibex Israel Fund LLP
|
Max Stock Ordinary Share
|
7,233,094
|
5.18 5.18
|
5.14 5.14
|
% holdings
% equity % voting
|
% holdings (on a fully diluted basis)
% equity % voting
|
68.78 68.78
|
68.18 68.18
B. Corporation's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):
Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the corporation's senior officers:
|
Holder no.
|
Holder's Name
|
Name, class and series of security
|
Updated no. of securities
|
% holdings
% equity % voting
|
% holdings (on a fully diluted basis)
% equity % voting
|
10
|
Shlomo Cohen
|
Max Stock Op2020 share options
|
102,847
|
0 0
|
0.07 0.07
|
11
|
Nir Dagan
|
Max Stock Op2020 share options
|
48,987
|
0 0
|
0.03 0.03
|
12
|
Paz Oz
|
Max Stock Op2020 share options
|
0
|
0 0
|
0 0
|
13
|
Shahar Kanizo
|
Max Stock Op2020 share options
|
23,619
|
0 0
|
0.02 0.02
|
14
|
Ofir Edri
|
Max Stock Op2020 share options
|
94,326
|
0 0
|
0.07 0.07
|
% holdings
% equity % voting
|
% holdings (on a fully diluted basis)
% equity % voting
|
0 0
|
0.19 0.19
The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:
|
Name
|
Balance in previous report
(30-Jun-2024)
|
Change (+/-)
|
Maximal holding in period (%)
|
Minimal holding in period (%)
|
Comments
|
More Mutual Funds Management Ltd./ Y.D. More Investments Ltd.
|
3,819,879
|
-656,335
|
2.85 %
|
2.26 %
|
(*) Y.D. More Investments Ltd. ("More Investments") holds more than 5% of Max Stock's share capital through the mutual funds and provident funds managed by More Investments. More Investments is a public company jointly owned by Messrs. Eli Levi, Yosef Levi, Michael Meirov, Dotan Meirov, Binyamin Meirov and Yosef Meirov.
|
More Provident Funds & Pension Ltd.
|
12,885,540
|
-190
|
9.23 %
|
9.23 %
|
See above.
|
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. – Life insurance accounts participating in profits
|
800,917
|
+158,906
|
0.69 %
|
0.55 %
|
(*) Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. ("Migdal") holds more than 5% of Max Stock's share capital through the mutual funds and provident funds managed by the Migdal corporate group. Migdal is a public company which is ultimately controlled by Mr. Shlomo Eliyahu (64.28%).
|
Guy Gissin Advocates
|
18,000
|
+26,087
|
Guy Gissin Advocates is jointly owned by one of the Company's directors, Mr. Guy Gissin and his wife Ms. Sigal Gissin Russak.
|
Paz Oz
|
9,015
|
-9,015
|
Exercise of employee options.
(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party or to the best of the Company's knowledge.
This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on January 7, 2025 (Ref. No. 2025-01-002220) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.
About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il
Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]
