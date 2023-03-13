Max Stock Ltd. Announces Results Of General Meeting Results

CAESAREA, Israel, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today held a general meeting of its shareholders and reported that all of the agenda items had been approved with the required majorities, as follows:

To reappoint Ernst & Young Israel to serve as the Company's auditor and to authorize the Company's board to establish the auditor's fees. To reappoint the following directors for an additional term on the Company's board of directors: Ms. Zehavit Cohen (non-external director); Mr. Ori Max (non-external director); Mr. Shay Aba (non-external director); Ms. Limor Brik-Shay (non-external director); Ms. Suzan Mazzawi (independent director). To appoint Mr. Guy Gissin to serve as a director (non-external director) on the Company's board of directors. To amend the Company's articles of association, whereby no more than eight directors can serve on the Company's board of directors (as opposed to ten directors prior to the amendment).

This is an English overview of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on March 13, 2023 (Ref. No: 2023-01-026688 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 58 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited