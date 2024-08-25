Max Stock Ltd. to announce immediate report of new interested party holdings

Regulations 33(e)-(f) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced a new interested party:

Name Transaction Shares held % Total holdings of Company's issued share capital Ibex Israel Fund

LLLP. TASE share

purchases 7,233,094 ~5.19%

Details :

The Company has been informed that Ibex Israel Fund LLLP serves as the reporting entity both for itself personally as well as for Ibex Israel Public-Only LP which are jointly holding the Company's shares (the "Funds"). The Funds are both limited partnerships incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA. The Funds are indirectly controlled by their general partners Ibex GP LLC and Ibex Investors LLC, both of which are ultimately controlled by Mr. Justin Borus, a resident of the USA.

This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on August 25, 2024 (Ref. No: 2024-01-093187 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel and 2 locations in Portugal. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

