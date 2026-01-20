MAX Surgical Specialty Management Accelerates New York Expansion with Partnerships in Midtown Manhattan and the Greater Hudson Valley

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Surgical Specialty Management (MAX), the leading surgeon-led platform for oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) in the Northeast, today announced continued expansion in New York through partnerships with Lloyd K. Klausner, DMD, FACOMS, of Central Park Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Midtown Manhattan, and Josef G. Bieber, DDS, of J. Bieber Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in the Greater Hudson Valley.

"Drs. Klausner and Bieber define the highest echelon of surgical excellence — exactly who MAX was built for," said Jason M. Auerbach, DDS, Founder and Co-CEO of MAX. "Elite surgeons want full autonomy to pursue new heights in oral surgery, backed by a partner who handles everything else."

Operating in private practice in Midtown New York City since 1991, Dr. Klausner has earned repeated recognition on the New York Times Magazine "Super Doctors" list. He is widely respected in the oral surgery community for his commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing the future of the specialty. Dr. Klausner is a consultant for several prominent dental implant manufacturers and has also served as an advisor in the pharmaceutical industry. He has also previously served as the Co-Director of the Advanced Education Program in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center in Manhattan.

"It's clear the momentum with MAX is real and, most importantly, surgeon-led," said Dr. Klausner. "When you see the level of on-the-ground support, the network of talent and the growth happening here, you can't help but want to be part of it."

A new partnership with J. Bieber Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery expands MAX's presence in the Greater Hudson Valley region with the addition of two practices in Fishkill and Newburgh, led by the acclaimed Dr. Bieber. He is known for clinical excellence by peers in the field and patients throughout the region, where he has practiced for over 30 years. Dr. Bieber has comprehensive expertise utilizing multiple dental implant systems and has achieved the milestone of successfully placing over 10,000 dental implants.

"MAX offers the opportunity to elevate my practice while preserving the identity I've built over the past three decades," said Dr. Bieber. "Their commitment to clinical autonomy and practice individuality earned my trust. That alignment made this partnership the obvious choice."

The partnerships build on MAX's recent entry into New York City through a collaboration with New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implant Center. With a focus on the Northeast, MAX continues to build a platform that supports top-tier oral surgeons through unparalleled on-the-ground support and deep regional expertise.

"From high-rises in the heart of Manhattan to practices in the Hudson Valley, MAX delivers for surgeons because of our surgeon-led approach," said Mark Censoprano, Co-CEO of MAX. "Different markets. Different needs. All supported through a surgeon-first mindset."

About MAX Surgical Specialty Management

Founded in 2022, MAX Surgical Specialty Management is redefining the future of oral and maxillofacial surgery. A surgeon-led management services organization (MSO), MAX empowers clinical leaders to thrive by offering robust operational support, advanced technology, and a network of elite peers — while safeguarding the autonomy and identity of every practice.

With a growing footprint across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Vermont, MAX is committed to building a better model: one that elevates patient care, drives professional growth, and delivers sustainable success for surgeons.

MAX is backed by MedEquity Capital, RF Investment Partners, and Kian Capital.

Learn more at www.max-ssm.com

About Our Investors

MedEquity Capital

A health care-focused private equity firm based in Wellesley, Mass., MedEquity has deployed over $400 million in capital across successful lower-middle-market health care investments. www.medequity.com

RF Investment Partners

A relationship-first investment firm with ~$700 million under management, RF provides flexible capital to founder-led companies in health care, software, and business services. www.rf-partners.com

Kian Capital

Recognized for five consecutive years on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list, Kian manages over $1 billion in assets and focuses on transformative growth partnerships across four core sectors. www.kiancapital.com

SOURCE MAX Surgical Specialty Management