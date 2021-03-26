MaxDefense LLC Announces PCI Compliance for Service Providers to Compliment SOC (Service Organization Control) 2 Type 2 Compliance

ATLANTA, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxDefense LLC, a managed cybersecurity services provider, has achieved PCI Compliance for Service Providers. The Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) is a self-validation tool to assess a vendor's security for cardholder data.

PCI Compliance is recognized as the global standard in the payment card industry. In addition to completing the SAQ Type D for service providers, MaxDefense hired a third-party auditor to provide attestation to adherence to even more rigorous standards beyond PCI.

This PCI Compliance complements MaxDefense's SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance to bolster their 24x7 Cybersecurity Operations Center monitoring and Endpoint Protection offerings.

MaxDefense LLC serves & partners in any industry or market, including technology, Software as as Service (SaaS), finance, manufacturing, government contractors, fintech, healthcare, legal services, finance and private equity, multi-location restaurant, retail, business services, and industrial.

For more information about MaxDefense, please e-mail [email protected] or visit www.maxdefense.io.

Ace Kim

MaxDefense LLC

415.889.0040

[email protected]

SOURCE MaxDefense LLC

