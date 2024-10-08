Maxell Introduces Two New USB-C Audio Solutions for Enhanced Listening Experiences

Maxell

Oct 08, 2024, 09:00 ET

Maxell unveils the HP101 USB-C Headphone with MIC and the Sync Up USB-C Headphone Adapter, offering superior audio quality and versatile connectivity for the modern user.

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxell Ltd., a trusted name in consumer electronics, announces the launch of two new products that leverage the growing popularity of USB-C technology: the HP101 USB-C Headphone with MIC and the Sync Up USB-C Headphone Adapter. These products are designed to deliver exceptional audio quality and convenience for users across various environments, including schools, offices, and homes.

HP101 USB-C Headphone with MIC

The HP101 USB-C Headphone with MIC offers a budget-friendly solution for those seeking high-quality wired headphones with USB-C connectivity. Ideal for students, professionals, and home users, these headphones are equipped with a Digital Analog Chipset (DAC) that ensures clearer, richer sound with precise control.

Key features include:

  • USB TYPE-C Connection compatible with all USB-C devices.
  • Adjustable Sliding Headband for a custom fit.
  • Soft Ear Pads for lasting comfort during extended use.
  • Built-In Microphone for seamless communication.
  • Lifetime Warranty for added peace of mind.

Sync Up USB-C Headphone Adapter

For users who prefer their existing 3.5mm headphones but need compatibility with modern USB-C devices, the USB-C Headphone Adapter is the perfect solution. This adapter allows users to connect their favorite wired headphones or earbuds to any USB-C port, preserving audio quality with the help of a built-in DAC.

Key features include:

  • Reversible Plug Design for easy connection.
  • High-Quality Audio through a flexible, durable cable.
  • Lifetime Warranty included for long-term reliability.

Both the HP101 USB-C Headphone and the Sync Up USB-C Headphone Adapter are equipped with DAC technology, transforming digital signals into analog for a more immersive and refined audio experience. This innovation enhances the enjoyment of music, movies, and virtual meetings by delivering superior sound clarity and depth.

Availability

Maxell's HP101 USB-C Headphones and the Sync Up USB-C Headphone Adapter are available on Amazon.

About Maxell

Established in 1969, Maxell Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics, batteries, and energy storage solutions, known for its innovation, quality, and reliability. With a commitment to advancing technology, Maxell continues to deliver superior power solutions for a wide range of applications.

SOURCE Maxell

