Maxell Introduces Two New USB-C Audio Solutions for Enhanced Listening Experiences
Oct 08, 2024, 09:00 ET
Maxell unveils the HP101 USB-C Headphone with MIC and the Sync Up USB-C Headphone Adapter, offering superior audio quality and versatile connectivity for the modern user.
WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxell Ltd., a trusted name in consumer electronics, announces the launch of two new products that leverage the growing popularity of USB-C technology: the HP101 USB-C Headphone with MIC and the Sync Up USB-C Headphone Adapter. These products are designed to deliver exceptional audio quality and convenience for users across various environments, including schools, offices, and homes.
HP101 USB-C Headphone with MIC
The HP101 USB-C Headphone with MIC offers a budget-friendly solution for those seeking high-quality wired headphones with USB-C connectivity. Ideal for students, professionals, and home users, these headphones are equipped with a Digital Analog Chipset (DAC) that ensures clearer, richer sound with precise control.
Key features include:
- USB TYPE-C Connection compatible with all USB-C devices.
- Adjustable Sliding Headband for a custom fit.
- Soft Ear Pads for lasting comfort during extended use.
- Built-In Microphone for seamless communication.
- Lifetime Warranty for added peace of mind.
Sync Up USB-C Headphone Adapter
For users who prefer their existing 3.5mm headphones but need compatibility with modern USB-C devices, the USB-C Headphone Adapter is the perfect solution. This adapter allows users to connect their favorite wired headphones or earbuds to any USB-C port, preserving audio quality with the help of a built-in DAC.
Key features include:
- Reversible Plug Design for easy connection.
- High-Quality Audio through a flexible, durable cable.
- Lifetime Warranty included for long-term reliability.
Both the HP101 USB-C Headphone and the Sync Up USB-C Headphone Adapter are equipped with DAC technology, transforming digital signals into analog for a more immersive and refined audio experience. This innovation enhances the enjoyment of music, movies, and virtual meetings by delivering superior sound clarity and depth.
Availability
Maxell's HP101 USB-C Headphones and the Sync Up USB-C Headphone Adapter are available on Amazon.
About Maxell
Established in 1969, Maxell Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics, batteries, and energy storage solutions, known for its innovation, quality, and reliability. With a commitment to advancing technology, Maxell continues to deliver superior power solutions for a wide range of applications.
SOURCE Maxell
