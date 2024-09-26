Maxell Launches New OWS Pro Open Wireless Earhooks for Ultimate Sound and Awareness

Maxell introduces OWS Pro Open Wireless Earhooks, offering immersive sound with ambient awareness. Available now on Amazon.

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxell , a leader in consumer electronics, proudly announces the OWS Pro Open Wireless Earhooks launch. Designed to deliver an immersive audio experience while keeping users connected to their surroundings, this latest release expands Maxell's offering of innovative products that enhance the customer experience. The earbuds are available on Amazon at an attractive price range of $36.99 to $39.99.

The Maxell OWS Pro Open Wireless Earhooks come with impressive specifications:

18 hours of playtime with the charging case

6 hours of playtime for just the earbuds

Immersive sound that allows users to hear their environment

Designed to rest securely on the outside of your ear, to preserve your awareness and surroundings

Type C charging connection for fast charge

Available in three colors: Bubble Gum, Ocean, and Arctic

Juan Vargas from the IT team at Maxell shared his enthusiasm for the new product, saying, "Immerse yourself in your favorite ambient music and stay motivated throughout your day without compromising your surroundings. The new Maxell OWS lightweight earbuds are ideal for the office, outdoor strolls, or cycling. They are your perfect companion for transforming any space into a personal concert hall while still being able to hear the world around you."

Maxell's legacy in delivering high-fidelity audio and innovative products continues with the OWS Pro Open Wireless Earhooks, combining the best of both worlds—exceptional sound quality and environmental awareness.

For more information and to purchase the new Maxell OWS Pro Open Wireless Earhooks, visit Amazon .

About Maxell

Established in 1969, Maxell is a pioneering force in consumer electronics, renowned for iconic products like cassette tapes and headphones. With a legacy spanning over 50 years, Maxell continues to innovate, offering a comprehensive range of batteries, digital media, headphones, and care products. The famous "Blown Away Guy" advertisement in the 1980s cemented Maxell's reputation for high-fidelity audio and innovative campaigns. Today, Maxell remains committed to excellence, delivering quality and innovation to consumers worldwide. Learn more at maxell-usa.com .

