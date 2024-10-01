Maxell Unveils New M.A.P. System Pipe and Wall Sealer for Airtight and Waterproof Protection

Innovative Butyl-Based Adhesive Technology Provides Efficient Sealing for Construction Applications

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxell Corporation of America , a global leader in technology products, announced today a new lineup of M.A.P. System Pipe and Wall Sealer.

Developed and produced in Japan, the new, Maxell M.A.P. System Pipe and Wall Sealer is Maxell's first construction grade product utilizing a high performance, pressure-sensitive, butyl-based adhesive that provides an airtight and waterproof seal.

MAP drawing Installation is easy

The Maxell M.A.P. System has been engineered to provide a unique solution for sealing anywhere that a protrusion penetrates a structure, whether it be a pipe, vent or wire. The M.A.P. System features a rubber membrane with a butyl backed adhesive that offers optimal protection against air, water and moisture penetration. The release paper is split into two pieces, allowing installers to easily set in place.

In compliance with AAMA711-13 standards, the Maxell M.A.P. System Pipe and Wall Sealer can be used on plywood, vinyl, OSB, & Dens Glass Gold ™.

"The Maxell M.A.P. System replaces the need for less successful and more cumbersome sealing methods, such as spray foam, roll tape and pieces of insulation added to fill the space at the point of pipe penetration. Maxell's M.A.P. System was designed to save time and money, while providing the security of a leak-proof seal" notes Chikashi Tanaka of Maxell.

The Maxell M.A.P. System Pipe and Wall Sealer is available in seven unique sizes, ideal for a range of applications, including:

Dryer vent pipes

Exterior roof and wall plumbing

Water and gas lines

Cable and electrical wiring

Installation is easy:

The Maxell M.A.P. System is available now through US distribution. For information on where to purchase, please visit www.maxell.com-usa.

About Maxell Corporation of America:

Established in 1969, Maxell Corporation of America is a global leader in the development and introduction of cutting-edge technology products for the consumer and industrial industries.

