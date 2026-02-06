Maxeon and Aiko Announce Patent Licensing Agreement

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Shanghai Aiko Solar Energy Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Aiko") today announced that the two parties have formally reached an agreement to license Maxeon's Back Contact (BC) solar cell and module patents.

Pursuant to the agreement, Aiko will obtain a license to all of Maxeon's BC solar cell and module patents outside of the United States, including both existing patents and those to be newly added over the next five years. Also pursuant to the agreement, Maxeon has agreed to fully withdraw and terminate all pending and potential patent enforcement actions against Aiko, and Aiko has agreed to withdraw and terminate all invalidation efforts against Maxeon's patents.

The successful conclusion of this patent licensing agreement demonstrates both parties' respect for the value of intellectual property, strengthening intellectual property protection, and promoting technological advancement in the solar industry.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon leverages 40 years of solar energy leadership and over 2,000 granted patents to design innovative and sustainably made solar panels and energy solutions for residential, commercial, and power plant customers. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, and on LinkedIn.

About AIKO

As a global leader in new energy technology, AIKO (Stock code: 600732.SH) is dedicated to the R&D and manufacturing of high-efficiency solar cells and modules. Driven by the mission to "maximize photoelectric conversion efficiency," the company spearheads generational transformations in PV technology through disruptive innovations. With over 180GW of cumulative shipments, AIKO's global presence spans 120 countries and regions. Learn more about AIKO at: www.aikosolar.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future plans and areas of focus, our positioning and business plans for future success, and our positioning to enforce patent rights. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance, or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 20-F, particularly under the heading "Item 3.D. Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the Financials & Filings section of our Investor Relations website https://corp.maxeon.com/financials-filings/sec-filings .

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

