Maxeon Solar Technologies and SunPower Corporation Announce Supply Agreement Amendment and Resolution of Disputes

SINGAPORE, and RICHMOND, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, and SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading residential solar technology and energy services provider, today announced an amendment of their supply agreement and resolution of disputes between the companies.

As part of the amended agreement, Maxeon will supply modules to SunPower through February 2024. SunPower will maintain its exclusive right to distribute M-Series products in the U.S. until March 31, 2024. Maxeon will be released from non-circumvention obligations with respect to SunPower dealers and will receive warrants to purchase SunPower common stock in a private placement, subject to the provisions of the agreement. Additionally, all outstanding disputes regarding the Master Supply Agreements between the two companies have been resolved.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The company is a leader in solar innovation with over 1,600 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,700 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.

About SunPower

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading residential solar, storage and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers solar + storage solutions that give customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

