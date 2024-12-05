Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2024.

Maxeon's Chief Executive Officer George Guo stated, "Third quarter results were distorted due to deliveries detained by the United States Customs and Border Protection ("CBP"), fixed costs associated with factory shutdowns and low production levels, and costs and write-offs from our ongoing restructuring. On top of this, we continue to observe depressed prices as a result of the global oversupply and intense competition. The average market price for high efficiency and mainstream crystalline modules like our IBC products and Performance line products has dropped by approximately 43.5% and 28.6%, respectively, since January 2024. We recently announced some of the key strategic initiatives undertaken to optimize Maxeon's business portfolio and geographic market focus. Moving forward, we intend to re-create Maxeon as a world leader in solar, focused exclusively in the United States where we believe our market presence and planned local manufacturing create a strong platform to drive growth and profitability in the future. We appreciate the support and patience of our investors as we translate our strategic thinking into concrete actions."

Maxeon's Chief Financial Officer Dmitri Hu added, "As we establish our new strategy to transform Maxeon, we are highly focused on our financial position. We intend to reserve sufficient liquidity for daily operations, while we recapitalize the company to fund our restructuring and growth. However, considering the continued uncertainties around CBP detentions, we are unable to provide financial guidance for fourth quarter of 2024. We will defer holding a conference call to discuss quarterly financial results, until the ongoing restructuring is complete and we can provide a more comprehensive view of our go-forward strategy."

Selected Q3 Unaudited Financial Summary

(In thousands, except shipments) Fiscal Q3 2024

Revised Fiscal Q2 2024

Fiscal Q3 2023 Shipments, in MW 199

526

628 Revenue $ 88,560

$ 184,219

$ 227,630 Gross (loss) profit(1) (179,101)

(7,785)

2,728 GAAP Operating expenses 153,218

61,670

66,562 Net loss attributable to the stockholders(1) (393,944)

(34,231)(2)

(108,257) Capital expenditures 11,129

17,707

15,127





Other Financial Data(1) (In thousands) Fiscal Q3 2024

Revised Fiscal Q2 2024

Fiscal Q3 2023 Non-GAAP Gross (loss) profit $ (174,742)

$ (5,794)

$ 2,728 Non-GAAP Operating expenses 42,861

40,180

37,535 Adjusted EBITDA (225,705)

(36,574)

(19,923)





(1) The Company's use of Non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2) Reflects the correction of an error in the gain on extinguishment of debt reported in our second quarter Form 6-K, filed with the SEC on September 3, 2024, due to incorrect valuation methodology and assumptions used on the ratio of warrants to number of shares. The revised gain on extinguishment of debt should be $35.3 million instead of the previously reported $77.3 million. In addition, $24.8 million of warrants were erroneously classified as equity that should have been classified as liabilities, as the fixed-for-fixed criteria was not met until the three months ended September 29, 2024.Consequently, interest expense, net should be $14.1 million instead of $10.1 million as reported previously. Total effect on net loss attributable to the stockholders is $45.9 million.

For more information

Maxeon's third quarter 2024 financial results and management commentary can be found on Form 6-K by accessing the Financials & Filings page of the Investor Relations section of Maxeon's website at: https://corp.maxeon.com/investor-relations. The Form 6-K and Company's other filings are also available online from the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon leverages nearly 40 years of solar energy leadership and over 2,000 granted patents to design innovative and sustainably made solar panels and energy solutions for residential, commercial, and power plant customers. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, and on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (a) our ability to (i) meet short-term and long-term material cash requirements, (ii) service our outstanding debts and make payments as they come due and (iii) continue as a going concern; (b) the success of our ongoing restructuring initiatives and our ability to execute on our plans and strategy; (c) our expectations regarding product pricing trends, demand and growth projections, including our efforts to enforce our intellectual property rights against our competitors; (d) disruptions to our operations and supply chain resulting from, among other things, government regulatory or enforcement actions, such as the detentions of our products by the U.S. Customs Border and Protection (CBP) for an unforeseeable amount of time, epidemics, natural disasters or military conflicts, including the duration, scope and impact on the demand for our products, market disruptions from the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas-Iran conflict; (e) anticipated product launch timing and our expectations regarding ramp, customer acceptance and demand, upsell and expansion opportunities; (f) our expectations and plans for short- and long-term strategy, including our anticipated areas of focus and investment, market expansion, product and technology focus, implementation of restructuring plans and projected growth and profitability; (g) our technology outlook, including anticipated fab capacity expansion and utilization and expected ramp and production timelines for the Company's next-generation Maxeon 7 and Performance line solar panels, expected cost reductions, and future performance; (h) our strategic goals and plans, including statements regarding restructuring of our business portfolio, the Company's anticipated manufacturing facility in the U.S., our transformation initiatives and plans regarding supply chain adaptation, improved costs and efficiencies, capacity expansion, partnership discussions with respect to the Company's next-generation technology, and our relationship with our existing customers, suppliers and partners, and our ability to achieve and maintain them; (i) our expectations regarding our future performance and revenues resulting from contracted orders, bookings, backlog, and pipelines in our sales channels and feedback from our partners; and (j) our projected effective tax rate and changes to the valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets.

The forward-looking statements can be also identified by terminology such as "may," "might," "could," "will," "aims," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and Maxeon's operations and business outlook contain forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurances that the plans, initiatives or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) challenges in executing transactions key to our strategic plans, and other restructuring plans, as well as challenges in addressing regulatory and other obstacles that may arise; (2) our liquidity, substantial indebtedness, terms and conditions upon which our indebtedness is incurred, and ability to obtain additional financing for our projects, customers and operations; (3) an adverse final determination of the CBP investigation related to CBP's examination of Maxeon's compliance with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act; (4) our ability to manage supply chain shortages and/or excess inventory and cost increases and operating expenses; (5) potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from damage or destruction of facilities operated by our suppliers, difficulties in hiring or retaining key personnel, epidemics, natural disasters, including impacts of the war in Ukraine; (6) our ability to manage our key customers and suppliers; (7) the success of our ongoing research and development efforts and our ability to commercialize new products and services, including products and services developed through strategic partnerships; (8) competition in the solar and general energy industry and downward pressure on selling prices and wholesale energy pricing, including impacts of inflation, economic recession and foreign exchange rates upon customer demand; (9) changes in regulation and public policy, including the imposition and applicability of tariffs; (10) our ability to comply with various tax holiday requirements as well as regulatory changes or findings affecting the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy and availability of tax incentives or imposition of tax duties; (11) fluctuations in our operating results and in the foreign currencies in which we operate; (12) appropriate sizing, or delays in expanding our manufacturing capacity and containing manufacturing and logistical difficulties that could arise; (13) unanticipated impact to customer demand and sales schedules due, among other factors, to the war in Ukraine, economic recession and environmental disasters; (14) reaction by securities or industry analysts to our annual and/or quarterly guidance, in combination with our results of operations or other factors, and/ or third party reports or publications, whether accurate or not, which may cause such securities or industry analysts to cease publishing research or reports about us, or adversely change their recommendations regarding our ordinary shares, which may negatively impact the market price of our ordinary shares and volume of our stock trading; and (15) unpredictable outcomes resulting from our litigation activities and other disputes. Forward-looking and other statements in this report may also address our corporate sustainability or responsibility progress, plans, and goals (including environmental matters), and the inclusion of such statements is not an indication that these contents are necessarily material to investors or required to be disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 20-F, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors" and Form 6-K filings discussing our quarterly earnings results. Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC at www.sec.gov, or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at https://corp.maxeon.com/investor-relations. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present certain non-GAAP measures such as non-GAAP gross (loss) profit, non-GAAP operating expenses and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") adjusted for stock-based compensation, provision for expected credit losses, restructuring charges and fees, remeasurement loss on prepaid forward, physical delivery forward and warrants, gain on extinguishment of debt and equity in income of unconsolidated investees and associated gains ("Adjusted EBITDA") to supplement our consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP gross (loss) profit is defined as gross (loss) profit excluding stock-based compensation and restructuring charges and fees. Non-GAAP operating expenses is defined as operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation, provision for expected credit losses and restructuring charges and fees.

We believe that non-GAAP gross (loss) profit, non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA provide greater transparency into management's view and assessment of the Company's ongoing operating performance by removing items management believes are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe these measures are useful to help enhance the comparability of our results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis and with our competitors, distinct from items that are infrequent or not associated with the Company's core operations as presented above. We also use these non-GAAP measures internally to assess our business, financial performance and current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Given our use of non-GAAP measures, we believe that these measures may be important to investors in understanding our operating results as seen through the eyes of management. These non-GAAP measures are neither prepared in accordance with GAAP nor are they intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data, should be reviewed together with GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

As presented in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items in arriving to the non-GAAP measures:

Stock-based compensation expense . Stock-based compensation relates primarily to equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict and is excluded from non-GAAP gross (loss) profit, non-GAAP operating expense and Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this adjustment for stock-based compensation expense provides investors with a basis to measure our core performance, including the ability to compare our performance with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation

. Stock-based compensation relates primarily to equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict and is excluded from non-GAAP gross (loss) profit, non-GAAP operating expense and Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this adjustment for stock-based compensation expense provides investors with a basis to measure our core performance, including the ability to compare our performance with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation Provision for expected credit losses . This relates to the expected credit loss in relation to the financial assets under the Separation and Distribution Agreement dated November 8, 2019 (the "SDA") entered into with SunPower Corporation ("SunPower") in connection with the Company's spin-off from SunPower. Such loss is excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and Adjusted EBITDA as this relates to SunPower's business which Maxeon did not and will not have economic benefits to, as the Company's involvement is solely through SunPower's indemnification obligations set forth in the SDA. As such, management believes that this is not part of core operating activity and it is appropriate to exclude the provision for expected credit losses from our non-GAAP financial measures as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do these charges contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.

. This relates to the expected credit loss in relation to the financial assets under the Separation and Distribution Agreement dated (the "SDA") entered into with SunPower Corporation ("SunPower") in connection with the Company's spin-off from SunPower. Such loss is excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and Adjusted EBITDA as this relates to SunPower's business which Maxeon did not and will not have economic benefits to, as the Company's involvement is solely through SunPower's indemnification obligations set forth in the SDA. As such, management believes that this is not part of core operating activity and it is appropriate to exclude the provision for expected credit losses from our non-GAAP financial measures as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do these charges contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance. Restructuring charges and fees . We incur restructuring charges, inventory impairment and other inventory related costs associated with the re-engineering of our IBC capacity, and fees related to reorganization plans aimed towards realigning resources consistent with our global strategy and improving its overall operating efficiency and cost structure. Restructuring charges and fees are excluded from non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA because they are not considered core operating activities. Although we have engaged in restructuring activities and initiatives, past activities have been discrete events based on unique sets of business objectives. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude restructuring charges and fees from our non-GAAP financial measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do these charges contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.

. We incur restructuring charges, inventory impairment and other inventory related costs associated with the re-engineering of our IBC capacity, and fees related to reorganization plans aimed towards realigning resources consistent with our global strategy and improving its overall operating efficiency and cost structure. Restructuring charges and fees are excluded from non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA because they are not considered core operating activities. Although we have engaged in restructuring activities and initiatives, past activities have been discrete events based on unique sets of business objectives. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude restructuring charges and fees from our non-GAAP financial measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do these charges contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance. Gain on extinguishment of debt . This relates to the gain that arose from the substantial modification in June 2024 of our Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") and First Lien Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2027. Gain on debt extinguishment is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is not considered part of core operating activities. Such activities are discrete events based on unique sets of business objectives. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the gain on extinguishment of debt from our non-GAAP financial measures as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do these charges contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.

. This relates to the gain that arose from the substantial modification in of our Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") and First Lien Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2027. Gain on debt extinguishment is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is not considered part of core operating activities. Such activities are discrete events based on unique sets of business objectives. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the gain on extinguishment of debt from our non-GAAP financial measures as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do these charges contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance. Remeasurement loss (gain) on prepaid forward and physical delivery forward . This relates to the mark-to-market fair value remeasurement of privately negotiated prepaid forward and physical delivery transactions. The transactions were entered into in connection with the issuance on July 17, 2020 of the 2025 Notes for an aggregate principal amount of $200 million . The prepaid forward is remeasured to fair value at the end of each reporting period, with changes in fair value booked in earnings. The fair value of the prepaid forward is primarily affected by the Company's share price. The physical delivery forward was remeasured to fair value at the end of the note valuation period on September 29, 2020 , and was reclassified to equity after remeasurement, and will not be subsequently remeasured. The fair value of the physical delivery forward was primarily affected by the Company's share price. The remeasurement loss (gain) on prepaid forward and physical delivery forward is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is not considered core operating activities. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the mark-to-market adjustments from our Adjusted EBITDA as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do the loss contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.

. This relates to the mark-to-market fair value remeasurement of privately negotiated prepaid forward and physical delivery transactions. The transactions were entered into in connection with the issuance on of the 2025 Notes for an aggregate principal amount of . The prepaid forward is remeasured to fair value at the end of each reporting period, with changes in fair value booked in earnings. The fair value of the prepaid forward is primarily affected by the Company's share price. The physical delivery forward was remeasured to fair value at the end of the note valuation period on , and was reclassified to equity after remeasurement, and will not be subsequently remeasured. The fair value of the physical delivery forward was primarily affected by the Company's share price. The remeasurement loss (gain) on prepaid forward and physical delivery forward is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is not considered core operating activities. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the mark-to-market adjustments from our Adjusted EBITDA as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do the loss contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance. Remeasurement loss (gain) on warrants . This relates to the mark-to-market fair value remeasurement of the exchange warrants and investor warrants. The transactions were entered into in connection with the exchange of 99.25% of the 2025 Notes with aggregate notional amount of $200 million and the 9.00% Convertible First Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2029 of $97.5 million , both entered on June 20, 2024 . The investor warrants were remeasured to fair value prior to them being exercised and were reclassified to equity, and will not be subsequently remeasured. The exchange warrants were remeasured to fair value on September 12, 2024 , and were reclassified to equity after on such date, and will not be subsequently remeasured. The fair value of the warrants was primarily affected by the Company's share price. The remeasurement loss on warrants is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is not considered a core operating activity. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the mark-to-market adjustments from our Adjusted EBITDA as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do the loss contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.

. This relates to the mark-to-market fair value remeasurement of the exchange warrants and investor warrants. The transactions were entered into in connection with the exchange of 99.25% of the 2025 Notes with aggregate notional amount of and the 9.00% Convertible First Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2029 of , both entered on . The investor warrants were remeasured to fair value prior to them being exercised and were reclassified to equity, and will not be subsequently remeasured. The exchange warrants were remeasured to fair value on , and were reclassified to equity after on such date, and will not be subsequently remeasured. The fair value of the warrants was primarily affected by the Company's share price. The remeasurement loss on warrants is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is not considered a core operating activity. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the mark-to-market adjustments from our Adjusted EBITDA as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do the loss contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance. Equity in (income) losses of unconsolidated investees and related gains. This relates to the loss on our former unconsolidated equity investment Huansheng JV and gains on such investment on divestment. This is excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA financial measure as it is non-cash in nature and not reflective of our core operational performance. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude such charges as they do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our performance.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Three Months Ended (In thousands) September 29, 2024

June 30, 2024

October 1, 2023 Gross (loss) profit $ (179,101)

$ (7,785)

$ 2,728 Stock-based compensation 1,596

166

— Restructuring charges and fees 2,763

1,825

— Non-GAAP Gross (loss) profit (174,742)

(5,794)

2,728











GAAP Operating expenses 153,218

61,670

66,562 Stock-based compensation (4,293)

(5,070)

(4,888) Reversal of (provision for) expected credit losses 165

(11,462)

— Restructuring charges and fees (106,229)

(4,958)

(24,139) Non-GAAP Operating expenses 42,861

40,180

37,535











Net loss attributable to the stockholders (393,944)

(34,231)(*)

(108,257) Interest expense, net 11,784

14,064(*)

7,734 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 18,925

3,212

(2,554) Depreciation 15,886

10,338

14,495 Amortization 169

220

38 EBITDA (347,180)

(6,397)

(88,544) Stock-based compensation 5,889

5,236

4,888 (Reversal of) provision for expected credit losses (165)

11,462

— Gain on extinguishment of debt —

(35,326)(*)

— Restructuring charges and fees 108,992

6,783

24,139 Remeasurement loss on prepaid forward 1,793

5,751

37,137 Remeasurement loss on warrants 4,966

—

— Equity in (income) losses of unconsolidated investees and related gains —

(24,083)

2,457 Adjusted EBITDA (225,705)

(36,574)

(19,923)





(*) Reflects the correction of an error in the gain on extinguishment of debt reported in our second quarter Form 6-K, filed with the SEC on September 3, 2024, due to incorrect valuation methodology and assumptions used on the ratio of warrants to number of shares. The revised gain on extinguishment of debt should be $35.3 million instead of the previously reported $77.3 million. In addition, $24.8 million of warrants were erroneously classified as equity that should have been classified as liabilities, as the fixed-for-fixed criteria was not met until the three months ended September 29, 2024.Consequently, interest expense, net should be $14.1 million instead of $10.1 million as reported previously. Total effect on net loss attributable to the stockholders is $45.9 million.

©2024 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. All rights reserved. MAXEON is a registered trademark of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Visit https://corp.maxeon.com/trademarks for more information.

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except for shares data)



As of

September 29, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,223

$ 190,169 Restricted short-term marketable securities 1,399

1,403 Accounts receivable, net 18,625

62,687 Inventories 149,456

308,948 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,412

55,812 Total current assets $ 262,115

$ 619,019 Property, plant and equipment, net 138,707

280,025 Operating lease right of use assets 17,574

22,824 Other intangible assets, net 587

3,352 Other long-term assets 22,379

68,910 Total assets $ 441,362

$ 1,002,009 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 116,161

$ 153,020 Accrued liabilities 78,654

113,456 Contract liabilities, current portion 31,841

134,171 Short-term debt 2,193

25,432 Convertible debt, current portion 801

— Operating lease liabilities, current portion 7,427

5,857 Total current liabilities $ 237,077

$ 431,936 Long-term debt 855

1,203 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 48,038

113,564 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 20,257

19,611 Convertible debt 286,971

385,558 Deferred tax liabilities 6,994

7,001 Other long-term liabilities 46,904

38,494 Total liabilities $ 647,096

$ 997,367 Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Common stock, no par value (1,522,138,260 and 53,959,109 issued and

outstanding as of September 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) $ —

$ — Additional paid-in capital 1,107,063

811,361 Accumulated deficit (1,304,415)

(796,092) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,712)

(16,378) Equity attributable to the Company (211,064)

(1,109) Noncontrolling interests 5,330

5,751 Total equity (205,734)

4,642 Total liabilities and equity $ 441,362

$ 1,002,009

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 29, 2024

October 1, 2023

September 29, 2024



October 1, 2023 Revenue $ 88,560

$ 227,630

$ 460,235



$ 894,335 Cost of revenue 267,661

224,902

661,992



781,759 Gross (loss) profit (179,101)

2,728

(201,757)



112,576 Operating expenses:















Research and development 8,962

11,627

28,284



35,715 Sales, general and administrative 38,296

31,771

126,330



97,291 Restructuring charges 105,960

23,164

108,942



23,307 Total operating expenses 153,218

66,562

263,556



156,313 Operating loss (332,319)

(63,834)

(465,313)



(43,737) Other (expense) income, net















Interest expense (12,170)

(10,464)

(36,302) (*)

(32,337) Interest income 386

2,730

1,713



6,701 Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

35,326 (*)

— Other, net (30,702)

(36,904)

(20,828)



(7,911) Other expense, net (42,486)

(44,638)

(20,091)



(33,547) Loss before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated investees (374,805)

(108,472)

(485,404)



(77,284) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (18,925)

2,554

(23,340)



(9,323) Equity in losses of unconsolidated investees —

(2,457)

—



(2,811) Net loss (393,730)

(108,375)

(508,744)



(89,418) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (214)

118

421



(77) Net loss attributable to the stockholders $ (393,944)

$ (108,257)

$ (508,323)



$ (89,495)

















Net loss per share attributable to stockholders:















Basic and diluted $ (0.47)

$ (2.21)

$ (1.63)



$ (1.98)

















Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share:















Basic and diluted 832,620

48,925

311,441



45,157





(*) Reflects the correction of an error in the gain on extinguishment of debt reported in our second quarter Form 6-K, filed with the SEC on September 3, 2024, due to incorrect valuation methodology and assumptions used on the ratio of warrants to number of shares. The revised gain on extinguishment of debt should be $35.3 million instead of the previously reported $77.3 million. In addition, $24.8 million of warrants were erroneously classified as equity that should have been classified as liabilities, as the fixed-for-fixed criteria was not met until the three months ended September 29, 2024. Consequently, interest expense should be $14.6 million instead of $10.6 million as reported previously. Total effect on net loss attributable to the stockholders is $45.9 million.

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (unaudited) (In thousands)



Shares

Amount

Additional

Paid In

Capital

Accumulated

Deficit

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Equity

Attributable

to the

Company

Noncontrolling Interests

Total

Equity Balance at December 31, 2023 53,959

$ —

$ 811,361

$ (796,092)

$ (16,378)

$ (1,109)

$ 5,751

$ 4,642 Net loss —

—

—

(80,148)

—

(80,148)

(56)

(80,204) Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation 725

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Recognition of stock-based compensation —

—

7,027

—

—

7,027

—

7,027 Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

1,019

1,019

—

1,019 Balance at March 31, 2024 54,684

$ —

$ 818,388

$ (876,240)

$ (15,359)

$ (73,211)

$ 5,695

$ (67,516) Net loss —

$ —

$ —

$ (34,231)

$ —

$ (34,231)

$ (579)

$ (34,810) Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation 201

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Issuance of common stock for settlement of obligation 821





4,140

—

—

4,140





4,140 Recognition of stock-based compensation —

—

5,865

—

—

5,865

—

5,865 Other comprehensive loss —

—

—

—

(155)

(155)

—

(155) Balance at June 30, 2024 55,706

—

828,393 * (910,471) * (15,514)

(97,592)

5,116

(92,476) Net loss (income) —

—

—

(393,944)

—

(393,944)

214

(393,730) Issuance of common stock, net of issuance cost 829,187

—

95,101

—

—

95,101

—

95,101 Issuance of common stock for settlement of obligation 19,076

—

2,829

—

—

2,829

—

2,829 Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation 363

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Issuance of common stock through exercise of warrants 134,566

—

28,162

—

—

28,162

—

28,162 Reclassification of warrants from liability to equity —





47,384

—

—

47,384

—

47,384 Conversion of convertible debts to equity 483,240

—

100,463

—

—

100,463

—

100,463 Recognition of stock-based compensation —

—

4,731

—

—

4,731

—

4,731 Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

1,802

1,802

—

1,802 Balance at September 29, 2024 1,522,138

—

1,107,063

(1,304,415)

(13,712)

(211,064)

5,330

(205,734)

































Shares

Amount

Additional

Paid In

Capital

Accumulated

Deficit

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Equity

Attributable

to the

Company

Noncontrolling

Interests

Total

Equity Balance at January 1, 2023 45,033

$ —

$ 584,808

$ (520,263)

$ (22,108)

$ 42,437

$ 5,633

$ 48,070 Net loss —

—

—

20,271

—

20,271

147

20,418 Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation 377

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Distribution to noncontrolling interest —

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Recognition of stock-based compensation —

—

4,033

—

—

4,033

—

4,033 Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

1,627

1,627

—

1,627 Balance at April 2, 2023 45,410

$ —

$ 588,841

$ (499,992)

$ (20,481)

$ 68,368

$ 5,780

$ 74,148 Net (loss) income —

—

—

(1,509)

—

(1,509)

48

(1,461) Issuance of common stock, net of issuance cost 7,120

—

193,491

—

—

193,491

—

193,491 Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation 116

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Recognition of stock-based compensation —

—

6,980

—

—

6,980

—

6,980 Other comprehensive loss —

—

—

—

(65)

(65)

—

(65) Balance at July 2, 2023 52,646

—

789,312

(501,501)

(20,546)

267,265

5,828

273,093 Net loss —

—

—

(108,257)

—

(108,257)

(118)

(108,375) Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation 134





—

—

—

—

—

— Recognition of stock-based compensation —

—

5,906

—

—

5,906

—

5,906 Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

4,936

4,936

—

4,936 Balance at October 1, 2023 52,780

—

795,218

(609,758)

(15,610)

169,850

5,710

175,560





































(*) Reflects the correction of an error in the gain on extinguishment of debt reported in our second quarter Form 6-K, filed with the SEC on September 3, 2024, due to incorrect valuation methodology and assumptions used on the ratio of warrants to number of shares. The revised gain on extinguishment of debt should be $35.3 million instead of the previously reported $77.3 million. In addition, $24.8 million of warrants were erroneously classified as equity that should have been classified as liabilities, as the fixed-for-fixed criteria was not met until the three months ended September 29, 2024.Consequently, interest expense, net should be $14.1 million instead of $10.1 million as reported previously. Total effect on net loss attributable to the stockholders is $45.9 million.

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)



Nine Months Ended

September 29, 2024

October 1, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (508,744)

$ (89,418) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to operating cash flows





Depreciation and amortization 37,162

43,579 Stock-based compensation 18,003

17,145 Non-cash interest expense 7,850

7,042 Gain on disposal of equity in unconsolidated investees (24,083)

— Equity in losses of unconsolidated investees —

2,811 Deferred income taxes 17,710

(472) Loss on impairment of property, plant and equipment 157,673

442 Loss on impairment of operating lease right of use assets 7,432

— Loss on impairment of intangible assets 2,167

— Loss on impairment of goodwill 7,879

— Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 260

33 Write-off of other assets 21,401

— Gain on debt extinguishment (35,326)

— Remeasurement loss on prepaid forward 16,082

8,570 Remeasurement loss on warrants 4,966

— Provision for (reversal of) expected credit losses 11,504

(208) Provision for (utilization of) inventory reserves 132,474

(1,351) Other, net 1,807

271 Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable 35,132

(37,353) Inventories 23,953

(110,646) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,139

5,498 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,347

3,766 Advances to suppliers —

730 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (31,913)

(52,808) Contract liabilities (167,670)

27,404 Operating lease liabilities (4,313)

(2,917) Net cash used in operating activities (263,108)

(177,882) Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (48,052)

(55,796) Proceeds from disposal of equity in unconsolidated investees 24,000

— Purchases of intangible assets (10)

(136) Proceeds from maturity of short-term securities —

76,000 Purchase of short-term securities —

(60,000) Purchase of restricted short-term marketable securities —

(10) Proceeds from maturity of restricted short-term marketable securities —

971 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 664

— Proceeds from disposal of asset held for sale 462

— Net cash used in investing activities (22,936)

(38,971) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from debt 51,249

148,992 Repayment of debt (74,572)

(175,942) Repayment of finance lease obligations (386)

(477) Net proceeds from issuance and modification of convertible notes and warrants 71,418

— Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 97,270

193,531 Net cash provided by financing activities 144,979

166,104 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (94)

124 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (141,159)

(50,625) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 195,511

267,961 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 54,352

$ 217,336 Non-cash transactions





Property, plant and equipment purchases funded by liabilities $ 5,755

$ 10,158 Interest paid in shares 6,969

— Interest paid by issuance of convertible notes 7,977

— Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations 8,025

10,743

The following table reconciles our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and the cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows as of September 29, 2024 and October 1, 2023:

(In thousands) September 29, 2024

October 1, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,223

$ 208,100 Restricted cash, current portion, included in Prepaid

expenses and other current assets 3,028

9,234 Restricted cash, net of current portion, included

in Other long-term assets 101

2 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown

in Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 54,352

$ 217,336

SOURCE Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.