Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.

Dec 05, 2024

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2024.

Maxeon's Chief Executive Officer George Guo stated, "Third quarter results were distorted due to deliveries detained by the United States Customs and Border Protection ("CBP"), fixed costs associated with factory shutdowns and low production levels, and costs and write-offs from our ongoing restructuring. On top of this, we continue to observe depressed prices as a result of the global oversupply and intense competition. The average market price for high efficiency and mainstream crystalline modules like our IBC products and Performance line products has dropped by approximately 43.5% and 28.6%, respectively, since January 2024. We recently announced some of the key strategic initiatives undertaken to optimize Maxeon's business portfolio and geographic market focus. Moving forward, we intend to re-create Maxeon as a world leader in solar, focused exclusively in the United States where we believe our market presence and planned local manufacturing create a strong platform to drive growth and profitability in the future. We appreciate the support and patience of our investors as we translate our strategic thinking into concrete actions."

Maxeon's Chief Financial Officer Dmitri Hu added, "As we establish our new strategy to transform Maxeon, we are highly focused on our financial position. We intend to reserve sufficient liquidity for daily operations, while we recapitalize the company to fund our restructuring and growth. However, considering the continued uncertainties around CBP detentions, we are unable to provide financial guidance for fourth quarter of 2024. We will defer holding a conference call to discuss quarterly financial results, until the ongoing restructuring is complete and we can provide a more comprehensive view of our go-forward strategy." 

Selected Q3 Unaudited Financial Summary

(In thousands, except shipments)

Fiscal Q3 2024

Revised Fiscal Q2 2024

Fiscal Q3 2023

Shipments, in MW

199

526

628

Revenue

$                     88,560

$                             184,219

$                   227,630

Gross (loss) profit(1)

(179,101)

(7,785)

2,728

GAAP Operating expenses

153,218

61,670

66,562

Net loss attributable to the stockholders(1)

(393,944)

(34,231)(2)

(108,257)

Capital expenditures

11,129

17,707

15,127



Other Financial Data(1)

(In thousands)

Fiscal Q3 2024

Revised Fiscal Q2 2024

Fiscal Q3 2023

Non-GAAP Gross (loss) profit

$                  (174,742)

$                             (5,794)

$                         2,728

Non-GAAP Operating expenses

42,861

40,180

37,535

Adjusted EBITDA

(225,705)

(36,574)

(19,923)


(1)

The Company's use of Non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2)

Reflects the correction of an error in the gain on extinguishment of debt reported in our second quarter Form 6-K, filed with the SEC on September 3, 2024, due to incorrect valuation methodology and assumptions used on the ratio of warrants to number of shares. The revised gain on extinguishment of debt should be $35.3 million instead of the previously reported $77.3 million. In addition, $24.8 million of warrants were erroneously classified as equity that should have been classified as liabilities, as the fixed-for-fixed criteria was not met until the three months ended September 29, 2024.Consequently, interest expense, net should be $14.1 million instead of $10.1 million as reported previously. Total effect on net loss attributable to the stockholders is $45.9 million.

Maxeon's third quarter 2024 financial results and management commentary can be found on Form 6-K by accessing the Financials & Filings page of the Investor Relations section of Maxeon's website at: https://corp.maxeon.com/investor-relations. The Form 6-K and Company's other filings are also available online from the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon leverages nearly 40 years of solar energy leadership and over 2,000 granted patents to design innovative and sustainably made solar panels and energy solutions for residential, commercial, and power plant customers. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, and on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (a) our ability to (i) meet short-term and long-term material cash requirements, (ii) service our outstanding debts and make payments as they come due and (iii) continue as a going concern; (b) the success of our ongoing restructuring initiatives and our ability to execute on our plans and strategy; (c) our expectations regarding product pricing trends, demand and growth projections, including our efforts to enforce our intellectual property rights against our competitors; (d) disruptions to our operations and supply chain resulting from, among other things, government regulatory or enforcement actions, such as the detentions of our products by the U.S. Customs Border and Protection (CBP) for an unforeseeable amount of time, epidemics, natural disasters or military conflicts, including the duration, scope and impact on the demand for our products, market disruptions from the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas-Iran conflict; (e) anticipated product launch timing and our expectations regarding ramp, customer acceptance and demand, upsell and expansion opportunities; (f) our expectations and plans for short- and long-term strategy, including our anticipated areas of focus and investment, market expansion, product and technology focus, implementation of restructuring plans and projected growth and profitability; (g) our technology outlook, including anticipated fab capacity expansion and utilization and expected ramp and production timelines for the Company's next-generation Maxeon 7 and Performance line solar panels, expected cost reductions, and future performance; (h) our strategic goals and plans, including statements regarding restructuring of our business portfolio, the Company's anticipated manufacturing facility in the U.S., our transformation initiatives and plans regarding supply chain adaptation, improved costs and efficiencies, capacity expansion, partnership discussions with respect to the Company's next-generation technology, and our relationship with our existing customers, suppliers and partners, and our ability to achieve and maintain them; (i) our expectations regarding our future performance and revenues resulting from contracted orders, bookings, backlog, and pipelines in our sales channels and feedback from our partners; and (j) our projected effective tax rate and changes to the valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets.

The forward-looking statements can be also identified by terminology such as "may," "might," "could," "will," "aims," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements.  Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and Maxeon's operations and business outlook contain forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurances that the plans, initiatives or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) challenges in executing transactions key to our strategic plans, and other restructuring plans, as well as challenges in addressing regulatory and other obstacles that may arise; (2) our liquidity, substantial indebtedness, terms and conditions upon which our indebtedness is incurred, and ability to obtain additional financing for our projects, customers and operations; (3) an adverse final determination of the CBP investigation related to CBP's examination of Maxeon's compliance with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act; (4) our ability to manage supply chain shortages and/or excess inventory and cost increases and operating expenses; (5) potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from damage or destruction of facilities operated by our suppliers, difficulties in hiring or retaining key personnel, epidemics, natural disasters, including impacts of the war in Ukraine; (6) our ability to manage our key customers and suppliers; (7) the success of our ongoing research and development efforts and our ability to commercialize new products and services, including products and services developed through strategic partnerships; (8) competition in the solar and general energy industry and downward pressure on selling prices and wholesale energy pricing, including impacts of inflation, economic recession and foreign exchange rates upon customer demand; (9) changes in regulation and public policy, including the imposition and applicability of tariffs; (10) our ability to comply with various tax holiday requirements as well as regulatory changes or findings affecting the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy and availability of tax incentives or imposition of tax duties; (11) fluctuations in our operating results and in the foreign currencies in which we operate; (12) appropriate sizing, or delays in expanding our manufacturing capacity and containing manufacturing and logistical difficulties that could arise; (13) unanticipated impact to customer demand and sales schedules due, among other factors, to the war in Ukraine, economic recession and environmental disasters; (14) reaction by securities or industry analysts to our annual and/or quarterly guidance, in combination with our results of operations or other factors, and/ or third party reports or publications, whether accurate or not, which may cause such securities or industry analysts to cease publishing research or reports about us, or adversely change their recommendations regarding our ordinary shares, which may negatively impact the market price of our ordinary shares and volume of our stock trading; and (15) unpredictable outcomes resulting from our litigation activities and other disputes. Forward-looking and other statements in this report may also address our corporate sustainability or responsibility progress, plans, and goals (including environmental matters), and the inclusion of such statements is not an indication that these contents are necessarily material to investors or required to be disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 20-F, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors" and Form 6-K filings discussing our quarterly earnings results. Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC at www.sec.gov, or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at https://corp.maxeon.com/investor-relations. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present certain non-GAAP measures such as non-GAAP gross (loss) profit, non-GAAP operating expenses and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") adjusted for stock-based compensation, provision for expected credit losses, restructuring charges and fees, remeasurement loss on prepaid forward, physical delivery forward and warrants, gain on extinguishment of debt and equity in income of unconsolidated investees and associated gains ("Adjusted EBITDA") to supplement our consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP gross (loss) profit is defined as gross (loss) profit excluding stock-based compensation and restructuring charges and fees. Non-GAAP operating expenses is defined as operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation, provision for expected credit losses and restructuring charges and fees.

We believe that non-GAAP gross (loss) profit, non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA provide greater transparency into management's view and assessment of the Company's ongoing operating performance by removing items management believes are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe these measures are useful to help enhance the comparability of our results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis and with our competitors, distinct from items that are infrequent or not associated with the Company's core operations as presented above. We also use these non-GAAP measures internally to assess our business, financial performance and current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Given our use of non-GAAP measures, we believe that these measures may be important to investors in understanding our operating results as seen through the eyes of management. These non-GAAP measures are neither prepared in accordance with GAAP nor are they intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data, should be reviewed together with GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

As presented in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items in arriving to the non-GAAP measures:

  • Stock-based compensation expense. Stock-based compensation relates primarily to equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict and is excluded from non-GAAP gross (loss) profit, non-GAAP operating expense and Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this adjustment for stock-based compensation expense provides investors with a basis to measure our core performance, including the ability to compare our performance with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation
  • Provision for expected credit losses. This relates to the expected credit loss in relation to the financial assets under the Separation and Distribution Agreement dated November 8, 2019 (the "SDA") entered into with SunPower Corporation ("SunPower") in connection with the Company's spin-off from SunPower. Such loss is excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and Adjusted EBITDA as this relates to SunPower's business which Maxeon did not and will not have economic benefits to, as the Company's involvement is solely through SunPower's indemnification obligations set forth in the SDA. As such, management believes that this is not part of core operating activity and it is appropriate to exclude the provision for expected credit losses from our non-GAAP financial measures as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do these charges contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.
  • Restructuring charges and fees. We incur restructuring charges, inventory impairment and other inventory related costs associated with the re-engineering of our IBC capacity, and fees related to reorganization plans aimed towards realigning resources consistent with our global strategy and improving its overall operating efficiency and cost structure. Restructuring charges and fees are excluded from non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA because they are not considered core operating activities. Although we have engaged in restructuring activities and initiatives, past activities have been discrete events based on unique sets of business objectives. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude restructuring charges and fees from our non-GAAP financial measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do these charges contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.
  • Gain on extinguishment of debt. This relates to the gain that arose from the substantial modification in June 2024 of our Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") and First Lien Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2027. Gain on debt extinguishment is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is not considered part of core operating activities. Such activities are discrete events based on unique sets of business objectives. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the gain on extinguishment of debt from our non-GAAP financial measures as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do these charges contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.
  • Remeasurement loss (gain) on prepaid forward and physical delivery forward. This relates to the mark-to-market fair value remeasurement of privately negotiated prepaid forward and physical delivery transactions. The transactions were entered into in connection with the issuance on July 17, 2020 of the 2025 Notes for an aggregate principal amount of $200 million. The prepaid forward is remeasured to fair value at the end of each reporting period, with changes in fair value booked in earnings. The fair value of the prepaid forward is primarily affected by the Company's share price. The physical delivery forward was remeasured to fair value at the end of the note valuation period on September 29, 2020, and was reclassified to equity after remeasurement, and will not be subsequently remeasured. The fair value of the physical delivery forward was primarily affected by the Company's share price. The remeasurement loss (gain) on prepaid forward and physical delivery forward is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is not considered core operating activities. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the mark-to-market adjustments from our Adjusted EBITDA as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do the loss contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.
  • Remeasurement loss (gain) on warrants. This relates to the mark-to-market fair value remeasurement of the exchange warrants and investor warrants. The transactions were entered into in connection with the exchange of 99.25% of the 2025 Notes with aggregate notional amount of $200 million and the 9.00% Convertible First Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2029 of $97.5 million, both entered on June 20, 2024. The investor warrants were remeasured to fair value prior to them being exercised and were reclassified to equity, and will not be subsequently remeasured. The exchange warrants were remeasured to fair value on September 12, 2024, and were reclassified to equity after on such date, and will not be subsequently remeasured. The fair value of the warrants was primarily affected by the Company's share price. The remeasurement loss on warrants is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is not considered a core operating activity. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the mark-to-market adjustments from our Adjusted EBITDA as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do the loss contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.
  • Equity in (income) losses of unconsolidated investees and related gains. This relates to the loss on our former unconsolidated equity investment Huansheng JV and gains on such investment on divestment. This is excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA financial measure as it is non-cash in nature and not reflective of our core operational performance. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude such charges as they do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our performance.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Three Months Ended

(In thousands)

September 29, 2024

June 30, 2024

October 1, 2023

Gross (loss) profit

$                 (179,101)

$                     (7,785)

$                       2,728

Stock-based compensation

1,596

166

Restructuring charges and fees

2,763

1,825

Non-GAAP Gross (loss) profit

(174,742)

(5,794)

2,728






GAAP Operating expenses

153,218

61,670

66,562

Stock-based compensation

(4,293)

(5,070)

(4,888)

Reversal of (provision for) expected credit losses

165

(11,462)

Restructuring charges and fees

(106,229)

(4,958)

(24,139)

Non-GAAP Operating expenses

42,861

40,180

37,535






Net loss attributable to the stockholders

(393,944)

(34,231)(*)

(108,257)

Interest expense, net

11,784

14,064(*)

7,734

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

18,925

3,212

(2,554)

Depreciation

15,886

10,338

14,495

Amortization

169

220

38

EBITDA

(347,180)

(6,397)

(88,544)

Stock-based compensation

5,889

5,236

4,888

(Reversal of) provision for expected credit losses

(165)

11,462

Gain on extinguishment of debt


(35,326)(*)

Restructuring charges and fees

108,992

6,783

24,139

Remeasurement loss on prepaid forward

1,793

5,751

37,137

Remeasurement loss on warrants

4,966


Equity in (income) losses of unconsolidated investees and related gains


(24,083)

2,457

Adjusted EBITDA

(225,705)

(36,574)

(19,923)


(*)

Reflects the correction of an error in the gain on extinguishment of debt reported in our second quarter Form 6-K, filed with the SEC on September 3, 2024, due to incorrect valuation methodology and assumptions used on the ratio of warrants to number of shares. The revised gain on extinguishment of debt should be $35.3 million instead of the previously reported $77.3 million. In addition, $24.8 million of warrants were erroneously classified as equity that should have been classified as liabilities, as the fixed-for-fixed criteria was not met until the three months ended September 29, 2024.Consequently, interest expense, net should be $14.1 million instead of $10.1 million as reported previously. Total effect on net loss attributable to the stockholders is $45.9 million.

©2024 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. All rights reserved. MAXEON is a registered trademark of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Visit https://corp.maxeon.com/trademarks for more information.

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except for shares data)


As of

September 29, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                      51,223

$                    190,169

Restricted short-term marketable securities

1,399

1,403

Accounts receivable, net

18,625

62,687

Inventories

149,456

308,948

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

41,412

55,812

Total current assets

$                    262,115

$                    619,019

Property, plant and equipment, net

138,707

280,025

Operating lease right of use assets

17,574

22,824

Other intangible assets, net

587

3,352

Other long-term assets

22,379

68,910

Total assets

$                    441,362

$                 1,002,009

Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$                    116,161

$                    153,020

Accrued liabilities

78,654

113,456

Contract liabilities, current portion

31,841

134,171

Short-term debt

2,193

25,432

Convertible debt, current portion

801

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

7,427

5,857

Total current liabilities

$                    237,077

$                    431,936

Long-term debt

855

1,203

Contract liabilities, net of current portion

48,038

113,564

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

20,257

19,611

Convertible debt

286,971

385,558

Deferred tax liabilities

6,994

7,001

Other long-term liabilities

46,904

38,494

Total liabilities

$                    647,096

$                    997,367

Commitments and contingencies


Equity:


Common stock, no par value (1,522,138,260 and 53,959,109 issued and
outstanding as of September 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)

$                              —

$                              —

Additional paid-in capital

1,107,063

811,361

Accumulated deficit

(1,304,415)

(796,092)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13,712)

(16,378)

Equity attributable to the Company

(211,064)

(1,109)

Noncontrolling interests

5,330

5,751

Total equity

(205,734)

4,642

Total liabilities and equity

$                    441,362

$                 1,002,009

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 29, 2024

October 1, 2023

September 29, 2024

October 1, 2023

Revenue

$                      88,560

$             227,630

$                      460,235

$             894,335

Cost of revenue

267,661

224,902

661,992

781,759

Gross (loss) profit

(179,101)

2,728

(201,757)

112,576

Operating expenses:







Research and development

8,962

11,627

28,284

35,715

Sales, general and administrative

38,296

31,771

126,330

97,291

Restructuring charges

105,960

23,164

108,942

23,307

Total operating expenses

153,218

66,562

263,556

156,313

Operating loss

(332,319)

(63,834)

(465,313)

(43,737)

Other (expense) income, net







Interest expense

(12,170)

(10,464)

(36,302)

(*)

(32,337)

Interest income

386

2,730

1,713

6,701

Gain on extinguishment of debt



35,326

(*)

Other, net

(30,702)

(36,904)

(20,828)

(7,911)

Other expense, net

(42,486)

(44,638)

(20,091)

(33,547)

Loss before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated investees

(374,805)

(108,472)

(485,404)

(77,284)

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes

(18,925)

2,554

(23,340)

(9,323)

Equity in losses of unconsolidated investees


(2,457)



(2,811)

Net loss

(393,730)

(108,375)

(508,744)

(89,418)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(214)

118

421

(77)

Net loss attributable to the stockholders

$                  (393,944)

$           (108,257)

$                    (508,323)

$             (89,495)









Net loss per share attributable to stockholders:







Basic and diluted

$                         (0.47)

$                 (2.21)

$                          (1.63)

$                 (1.98)









Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share:







Basic and diluted

832,620

48,925

311,441

45,157


(*)

Reflects the correction of an error in the gain on extinguishment of debt reported in our second quarter Form 6-K, filed with the SEC on September 3, 2024, due to incorrect valuation methodology and assumptions used on the ratio of warrants to number of shares. The revised gain on extinguishment of debt should be $35.3 million instead of the previously reported $77.3 million. In addition, $24.8 million of warrants were erroneously classified as equity that should have been classified as liabilities, as the fixed-for-fixed criteria was not met until the three months ended September 29, 2024. Consequently, interest expense should be $14.6 million instead of $10.6 million as reported previously. Total effect on net loss attributable to the stockholders is $45.9 million.

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

(unaudited)

(In thousands)


Shares

Amount

Additional
Paid In
Capital

Accumulated
Deficit

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss

Equity
Attributable
to the
Company

Noncontrolling

Interests

Total
Equity

Balance at December 31, 2023

53,959

$        —

$    811,361

$     (796,092)

$           (16,378)

$        (1,109)

$               5,751

$    4,642

Net loss




(80,148)


(80,148)

(56)

(80,204)

Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation

725







Recognition of stock-based compensation



7,027



7,027


7,027

Other comprehensive income





1,019

1,019


1,019

Balance at March 31, 2024

54,684

$        —

$    818,388

$     (876,240)

$           (15,359)

$      (73,211)

$               5,695

$  (67,516)

Net loss


$        —

$             —

$       (34,231)

$                    —

$      (34,231)

$                (579)

$  (34,810)

Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation

201







Issuance of common stock for settlement of obligation

821


4,140



4,140


4,140

Recognition of stock-based compensation



5,865



5,865


5,865

Other comprehensive loss





(155)

(155)


(155)

Balance at June 30, 2024

55,706


828,393

*

(910,471)

*

(15,514)

(97,592)

5,116

(92,476)

Net loss (income)




(393,944)


(393,944)

214

(393,730)

Issuance of common stock, net of issuance cost

829,187


95,101



95,101


95,101

Issuance of common stock for settlement of obligation

19,076


2,829



2,829


2,829

Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation

363







Issuance of common stock through exercise of warrants

134,566


28,162



28,162


28,162

Reclassification of warrants from liability to equity




47,384



47,384


47,384

Conversion of convertible debts to equity

483,240


100,463



100,463


100,463

Recognition of stock-based compensation



4,731



4,731


4,731

Other comprehensive income





1,802

1,802


1,802

Balance at September 29, 2024

1,522,138


1,107,063

(1,304,415)

(13,712)

(211,064)

5,330

(205,734)

















Shares

Amount

Additional
Paid In
Capital

Accumulated
Deficit

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss

Equity
Attributable
to the
Company

Noncontrolling
Interests

Total
Equity

Balance at January 1, 2023

45,033

$        —

$    584,808

$     (520,263)

$           (22,108)

$        42,437

$               5,633

$  48,070

Net loss




20,271


20,271

147

20,418

Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation

377







Distribution to noncontrolling interest








Recognition of stock-based compensation



4,033



4,033


4,033

Other comprehensive income





1,627

1,627


1,627

Balance at April 2, 2023

45,410

$        —

$    588,841

$     (499,992)

$           (20,481)

$        68,368

$               5,780

$  74,148

Net (loss) income




(1,509)


(1,509)

48

(1,461)

Issuance of common stock, net of issuance cost

7,120


193,491



193,491


193,491

Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation

116







Recognition of stock-based compensation



6,980



6,980


6,980

Other comprehensive loss





(65)

(65)


(65)

Balance at July 2, 2023

52,646


789,312

(501,501)

(20,546)

267,265

5,828

273,093

Net loss




(108,257)


(108,257)

(118)

(108,375)

Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation

134







Recognition of stock-based compensation



5,906



5,906


5,906

Other comprehensive income





4,936

4,936


4,936

Balance at October 1, 2023

52,780


795,218

(609,758)

(15,610)

169,850

5,710

175,560


















(*)

Reflects the correction of an error in the gain on extinguishment of debt reported in our second quarter Form 6-K, filed with the SEC on September 3, 2024, due to incorrect valuation methodology and assumptions used on the ratio of warrants to number of shares. The revised gain on extinguishment of debt should be $35.3 million instead of the previously reported $77.3 million. In addition, $24.8 million of warrants were erroneously classified as equity that should have been classified as liabilities, as the fixed-for-fixed criteria was not met until the three months ended September 29, 2024.Consequently, interest expense, net should be $14.1 million instead of $10.1 million as reported previously. Total effect on net loss attributable to the stockholders is $45.9 million.

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)


Nine Months Ended

September 29, 2024

October 1, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities


Net loss

$                 (508,744)

$           (89,418)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to operating cash flows


Depreciation and amortization

37,162

43,579

Stock-based compensation

18,003

17,145

Non-cash interest expense

7,850

7,042

Gain on disposal of equity in unconsolidated investees

(24,083)

Equity in losses of unconsolidated investees


2,811

Deferred income taxes

17,710

(472)

Loss on impairment of property, plant and equipment

157,673

442

Loss on impairment of operating lease right of use assets

7,432

Loss on impairment of intangible assets

2,167

Loss on impairment of goodwill

7,879

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

260

33

Write-off of other assets

21,401

Gain on debt extinguishment

(35,326)

Remeasurement loss on prepaid forward

16,082

8,570

Remeasurement loss on warrants

4,966

Provision for (reversal of) expected credit losses

11,504

(208)

Provision for (utilization of)  inventory reserves

132,474

(1,351)

Other, net

1,807

271

Changes in operating assets and liabilities


Accounts receivable

35,132

(37,353)

Inventories

23,953

(110,646)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,139

5,498

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,347

3,766

Advances to suppliers


730

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

(31,913)

(52,808)

Contract liabilities

(167,670)

27,404

Operating lease liabilities

(4,313)

(2,917)

Net cash used in operating activities

(263,108)

(177,882)

Cash flows from investing activities


Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(48,052)

(55,796)

Proceeds from disposal of equity in unconsolidated investees

24,000

Purchases of intangible assets

(10)

(136)

Proceeds from maturity of short-term securities


76,000

Purchase of short-term securities


(60,000)

Purchase of restricted short-term marketable securities


(10)

Proceeds from maturity of restricted short-term marketable securities


971

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

664

Proceeds from disposal of asset held for sale

462

Net cash used in investing activities

(22,936)

(38,971)

Cash flows from financing activities


Proceeds from debt

51,249

148,992

Repayment of debt

(74,572)

(175,942)

Repayment of finance lease obligations

(386)

(477)

Net proceeds from issuance and modification of convertible notes and warrants

71,418

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock

97,270

193,531

Net cash provided by financing activities

144,979

166,104

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(94)

124

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(141,159)

(50,625)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

195,511

267,961

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$                       54,352

$            217,336

Non-cash transactions


Property, plant and equipment purchases funded by liabilities

$                         5,755

$               10,158

Interest paid in shares

6,969

Interest paid by issuance of convertible notes

7,977

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations

8,025

10,743

The following table reconciles our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and the cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows as of September 29, 2024 and October 1, 2023:

(In thousands)

September 29, 2024

October 1, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents

$                        51,223

$                208,100

Restricted cash, current portion, included in Prepaid
expenses and other current assets

3,028

9,234

Restricted cash, net of current portion, included
in Other long-term assets

101

2

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown
in Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

$                        54,352

$                217,336

SOURCE Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.

