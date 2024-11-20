MAXHUB and the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Program (MDEP): Advancing Security and Reliability for Microsoft Teams Rooms

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to bring a more secure and reliable Microsoft Teams Rooms solution to market, MAXHUB has joined forces with Microsoft as part of the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Program (MDEP).

The Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) is the Android-based platform from Microsoft, which enables device manufacturers and software developers to deliver innovative solutions, backed by Microsoft's reputation for security, trust, reliability, accessibility, and management.

This partnership is centered on delivering enhanced security, reliability, and customizable solutions to business users globally, underscoring MAXHUB's vision to become the global leader in integrated commercial display and unified communications solutions.

Enhanced Security and Reliability

Both MAXHUB and Microsoft are committed to providing enterprise-grade security features. The collaboration leverages MDEP's robust security framework, which includes secure device pairing and data encryption, to complement MAXHUB's focus on creating secure, scalable solutions for business environments. Together, they ensure that organizations can trust the reliability and protection of their collaboration systems.

Customizable and Flexible Solutions

MDEP's open platform allows partners like MAXHUB to integrate and customize solutions tailored to diverse customer needs. MAXHUB will utilize this flexibility to offer personalized solutions for various meeting environments, ensuring businesses can adapt seamlessly to evolving collaboration requirements.

Accelerated Deployment and Management

The collaboration between MAXHUB and Microsoft fosters faster deployment of integrated solutions across industries. MDEP's streamlined platform, allied with MAXHUB's dedication to optimizing device management, ensures easy setup, remote management, and real-time monitoring for IT administrators. This results in reduced complexity and enhanced efficiency for enterprise IT teams.

Future-Ready Innovation

Built on Microsoft's legacy of platform development and MAXHUB's expertise in interactive displays and unified communications, this partnership is poised for the future. Together, they offer sustainable, forward-looking solutions that guarantee long-term support and future-proofing for enterprises. MAXHUB's specialization in visual and communication technologies ensures scalability and seamless upgrades across diverse collaboration environments.

"Our commitment to simplifying collaboration and enhancing meeting experiences is at the core of everything we do," says Darren Lin, Vice General Manager, MAXHUB Global Business. "Through our collaboration with Microsoft in the MDEP program, we're excited to deliver secure, seamless, and customizable Microsoft Teams Rooms solutions that cater to diverse business needs, transforming BYOD spaces into fully integrated Teams environments."

"MAXHUB's expertise in interactive displays and unified communications aligns perfectly with Microsoft's vision for secure and scalable collaboration solutions," said Juha Kuosmanen, Head of MDEP at Microsoft. "We are thrilled to welcome MAXHUB to the MDEP community and look forward to seeing their innovations drive success in the Microsoft Teams Rooms ecosystem."

About MAXHUB

MAXHUB is committed to being the global leader in integrated commercial display and unified communications solutions. MAXHUB creates a technology hub where inspiration has the freedom to grow into meaningful connections. Centered around integration, MAXHUB provides next-level integrated solutions for people to communicate, present, and collaborate. MAXHUB, where inspiration moves ahead. For more information about MAXHUB, visit www.maxhub.com.

