MAXHUB Strengthens Commitment to Sustainability with UNGC Principles Integration in Global Operations

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a proud supporter of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), MAXHUB, a global leader in integrated communication and display solutions, is intensifying its efforts toward sustainable development and human rights protection. Through strategic integration of UNGC principles, the company aims to foster inclusive growth and environmental responsibility worldwide.

10 Principles advocated by UNGC

MAXHUB's commitment to the UNGC underscores its dedication to aligning with ten fundamental principles concerning environmental protection, human rights, labor standards, and anti-corruption.

MAXHUB demonstrates a strong commitment to environmental protection and sustainability, integrating these principles into its operations. The company prioritizes reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing energy and water efficiency, and managing waste responsibly. By leveraging technological innovation, MAXHUB creates environmentally friendly products, focusing on display technology, AI, and heat dissipation. The 2023 release of its large teaching model and smart conference model highlights this dedication.

Collaborating with industry partners, MAXHUB contributes to advancing sustainability efforts across the sector. Sustainable product lifecycle management is a key focus, emphasizing using eco-friendly materials and minimizing environmental impact from material selection to end-of-life. In 2023, MAXHUB reported total greenhouse gas emissions of 22,630.19 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, with an emission intensity of 1.12 tons per million yuan of revenue, reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance carbon emission management strategies.

MAXHUB also places significant emphasis on respecting and protecting human rights, especially in its supply chain and labor practices. It strictly prohibits child labor, forced labor, and workplace discrimination or harassment. The company conducts due diligence on conflict minerals and prioritizes data privacy and security. Employee rights are upheld through a human rights declaration and collective agreements aligned with the International Labour Organization's core conventions. MAXHUB promotes equality, diversity, and labor rights, fostering a diverse workforce and advancing women into leadership roles.

Moreover, MAXHUB maintains high ethical standards through its comprehensive Business Ethics Code of Conduct coupled with robust integrity systems ensuring transparency across all business dealings. Suppliers must adhere strictly by signing an Integrity Agreement which fosters ethical conduct throughout the supply chain network supported by regular audits reinforcing this culture.

Moving into the new year, MAXHUB plans to continue expanding into new markets while innovating further according to global sustainability trends. The company remains dedicated to pushing forward with sustainable development initiatives alongside corporate social responsibility efforts.

