Maxi-Cosi Celebrates Earth Day Partnering with ForestNation to Plant Over 10,000 Trees

Sustainability initiative helps spotlight Maxi-Cosi EcoCare collection

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxi-Cosi , a leading baby gear brand of Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) known for its innovative designs that Carry the Future, is joining forces with ForestNation , an organization that encourages environmental sustainability and reforestation. This partnership follows the launch of Maxi-Cosi EcoCare , a new premium, future-friendly, 100%-recycled fabric made from plastic bottles. The yarn produced is soft, comfortable, and breathable and comes in four modern neutral color palettes to elevate the look and complement your home's aesthetic. With the launch of this collection, Maxi-Cosi is expanding on its responsibility to do its part in building a better future by building a better planet, starting with planting more than 10,000 trees in Tanzania — a region battling deforestation.

Maxi-Cosi EcoCare Home Collection

"At Maxi-Cosi, we believe in actively contributing to a sustainable future, and our partnership with ForestNation is a significant step towards this commitment," Alisa McCoy, Vice President Brand and Creative at Maxi-Cosi said. "Through the EcoCare line, crafted from 100% recycled materials, we are not just delivering style and comfort for children but also ensuring a healthier planet for their future. Planting over 10,000 trees in Tanzania reflects our dedication to combating deforestation and fostering a greener Earth."

Maxi-Cosi is dedicated to making a significant environmental impact both locally and globally with this multi-phased partnership. The kickoff is planting over 10,000 trees in Tanzania, as part of ForestNation's reforestation program which will result in 250 tons of carbon dioxide absorbed annually, 1,000 tons of oxygen created annually, 10 hectares of land reforested, and 400 hours of work created. The partnership will roll out at a larger scale throughout the year to truly reinforce the brand's stance on being future-forward.

"We are thrilled to partner with Maxi-Cosi, a brand that shares our vision of restoring the Earth's natural environment," Andrew Pothecary, CEO of ForestNation said. "This collaboration allows us to expand our reforestation efforts in critical areas like Tanzania, significantly impacting both local communities and global biodiversity. Together with Maxi-Cosi, we are planting more than trees; we are planting hope for future generations. We are excited to continue this partnership and grow our impact."

To learn more about the Maxi-Cosi EcoCare Collection, visit https://www.maxicosi.com/us-en/ecocare .

About Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation, and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.6 billion and employs approximately 4,000 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

About ForestNation

We're on a mission to turn the negative effects of the gift giving industry into a force for good. We strive to create gifts that reduce waste and actively promote reforestation to support healthy ecosystems and communities. Our gifts bring people together and cultivate relationships between individuals, brands, and nature. Join us in our quest to make every gift a celebration of both people and the planet!

SOURCE Dorel Juvenile