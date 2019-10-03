Maxi-Cosi Embraces Real-Life Parenting Moments With New Brand Campaign

FOXBORO, Mass., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries (TSX: DII.B, DII.A), the world's largest manufacturer of juvenile products, today unveiled a new Maxi-Cosi campaign, Designed For Parenthood, which reflects an updated direction for the brand with new lifestyle imagery and a tonal shift that all parents will relate to. Tapping into the mindset of millennial parents, the campaign embraces the joyful, unexpected, and sometimes bumpy adventures that parents face each day, and shows that Maxi-Cosi products are designed to fit into their lives seamlessly.

"For over 35 years, Maxi-Cosi has designed car seats, strollers and travel systems equipped for parenthood, and in recent years we've seen a shift among millennials in what it actually means to be a parent," said Paul Powers, CEO and President of Dorel Juvenile USA. "It's no longer a one-size fits all approach. Families have evolved, and our brand and products are evolving along with them. This new brand campaign speaks directly to today's parents and the real-life moments that mean so much to them."

The new campaign unites and celebrates all types of families, showcasing moments that parents can relate to and empathize with, while recognizing parents as their own individual selves. At the core of it all, Maxi-Cosi wants parents to rest assured that, as parents themselves, they get it, and are here to provide products that make life for families easier.

To coincide with the launch, Maxi-Cosi introduced two new product offerings that let mom or dad worry less about how they'll get there and focus on where they are going:

Pria Max 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat ($329.99) : The only car seat parents need, the Pria Max 3-in-1 spans 4-100 lbs. and easily converts to new seat stages - because trust us, growth spurts really do happen overnight. GCell® side impact protection is built into the head rest to absorb crash energy and protect your child's head where it's needed most. Premium fabrics, that are both washer and dryer-safe, keep kids comfortable and hold up wash (after spill) after wash.

: The only car seat parents need, the Pria Max 3-in-1 spans 4-100 lbs. and easily converts to new seat stages - because trust us, growth spurts really do happen overnight. GCell® side impact protection is built into the head rest to absorb crash energy and protect your child's head where it's needed most. Premium fabrics, that are both washer and dryer-safe, keep kids comfortable and hold up wash (after spill) after wash. Zelia Max 5-in-1 Modular Travel System ($499.99) : With the Zelia Max, make their first ride, first class. Five modes of travel allow you to choose the view from birth to toddlerhood: starting with the Mico Max 30 infant car seat, then graduating to carriage mode and finally converting to a stroller seat as baby grows. Letting parents choose whether baby faces them or sees the world. The Zelia Max offers max comfort for baby with ultra-soft materials in the stroller seat and max comfort for parents with vegan leather trim on the handlebars.

The new brand campaign will roll out across a variety of platforms including the Maxi-Cosi website, which was recently upgraded to feature a direct-to-consumer shopping experience. Maxi-Cosi's social channels will also see a refresh, coupled with robust influencer marketing and email marketing campaigns that feature the new positioning. Maxi-Cosi is also introducing new resources for parents including a dedicated lifestyle magazine, Stylish Milk, and a blog, Parent Your Way, focused on product resources and parenting stories.

To learn more about Maxi-Cosi and its products, visit MaxiCosi.com. Parents can follow along for more information and inspiration on social media at @MaxiCosiUSA.

About Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX:DII.B, DII.A) is a world class juvenile products company. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global juvenile brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Cosco, Bébé Confort and Infanti. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 9,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

SOURCE Dorel Juvenile