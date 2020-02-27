Maxi-Cosi Introduces New Premium Home Collection Designed To Keep Kids Stylish, Comfortable, And Safe

"At Maxi-Cosi we build products that keep babies safe and comfortable as they grow up," said Paul Powers, CEO and President of Dorel Juvenile USA. "The new Home range includes two staple products that will seamlessly integrate into parents' lives, thanks to Maxi-Cosi's decades of expertise. And since function meets style, these products suit any home thanks to their premium design."

For the babies who rock, Maxi-Cosi debuts the Kori 2-in-1 Rocker, the best seat in the house, equipped with a super soft and supportive inlay for newborns. With its high-quality materials and ultra-lightweight design, Kori can easily be placed anywhere in the home. Whether the little one likes to lay back in luxury or have an upright front-row seat of all the action, it's all possible thanks to Kori's different height positions that are adjusted effortlessly with just one hand. Kori is sturdy enough for the most active babies, and its fabrics are easy to remove and machine washable – ready for when all that extra energy might get out of hand. When babies are tired of all that action, they can take a nap on the spot thanks to Kori's comfortable and supportive seat.

From the very first day at home until the sixth birthday (or up to 50 lbs.), the Maxi-Cosi Minla 6-in-1 High Chair is there for parents and little ones, thanks to the customizable, six different ways to sit. With its five recline positions, four tray positions and nine adjustment heights, the Maxi-Cosi Minla lets children be a part of their families' conversation while eating together at the table. When things get messy, the high-quality water repellant fabric can be easily wiped down, and the zip-off cover is machine-washable. Minla's function also meets design with premium décor elements so it can be easily stored away thanks to its compact folding ability. Its customizable fit means it can serve as a relaxed infant seat thanks to the cozy inlay, as a high chair for those first vegetables, as a cool booster seat with tray, or as a stool. The possibilities are endless, making Minla the high chair that changes as much as kids do.

The new Maxi-Cosi Home collection is available for purchase at MaxiCosi.com and at Pottery Barn Kids. The Kori 2-in-1 Rocker retails for $119.99 and the Minla 6-in-1 High Chair retails for $219.99.

About Maxi-Cosi

The Maxi-Cosi trusted brand was born in 1984. Starting with the first important task: Maxi-Cosi has carried over 50 million babies home from the hospital. Since then, the brand's safe and comfortable car seats and strollers can be found on the first day of pre-school, at birthday parties, park picnics, and every moment in between. After parents' arms there is no place like home, which is why Maxi-Cosi introduced a brand new range of products for home in 2019. Standing by our singular promise: whatever the future carries, we carry the future.

About Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX:DII.B, DII.A) is a world class juvenile products company. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global juvenile brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Cosco, Bébé Confort and Infanti. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 9,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

