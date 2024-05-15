Maxi-Cosi Unveils Premium Collection at ABC Expo

The Kindred Collection features sophisticated designs, exceptional craftsmanship, and advanced technology

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Juvenile USA, a segment of Dorel Industries (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) and the world's largest juvenile products manufacturer, today unveils the Maxi-Cosi Kindred Collection on the show floor at the 20th annual ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas (booth #223). This new line blends timeless design with advanced technology, elevating both style and functionality to new heights.

The Maxi-Cosi Kindred Collection

The Kindred Collection brings a suite of beautifully crafted products that not only enrich your home's aesthetics and provide comfort for your little one but are infused with advanced technology that provides ease to parents during their journey. From a rotating car seat, stroller and high chair to bassinets that translate baby's cry with artificial intelligence and more, these future-forward products will bring convenience to parents' daily lives.

The collection is inspired by the ancestry, connection, and inseparable bonds of family. Each piece is crafted to represent more than just furniture or baby products — they're carriers and keepers of cherished memories and family ties.

"Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern and tech-savvy families, these products not only offer comfort and exquisite style, but are enhanced with cutting-edge technology," said Cathy Carter, President/CEO of Dorel Juvenile North America. "The Kindred Collection is the perfect encapsulation of our commitment to Carry the Future, featuring designs that are innovative, high-quality, elegant, and future-friendly."

The Maxi-Cosi Kindred Collection includes several groundbreaking products tailored to integrate seamlessly into the daily lives of modern families.

With a wood grain printed magnesium base, this chic stroller features innovative seat and handlebar 360° rotation so your child can face you or the path ahead while riding in the stroller seat, infant car seat, or the Carriage Accessory. Starling Smart Bassinet: Combining comfort and modern technology with its linen printed base and sleek control panel, this Smart Bassinet features CryAssist™ which uses AI to translate your little one's cries so parents will be able to respond to baby's needs quickly and with confidence. Plus, it immediately responds to your baby's cry with one of its 5 natural calming motions to lull them back to sleep, or 5 soothing sounds through the built-in Bluetooth ® speaker, all with customizable timers. Pair with the easy-to-use Connected Family app to customize responses making it easier to comfort and monitor your child—anytime, from anywhere on your smartphone or tablet.

Combines antique style and modern technology with a cozy mattress pad, adjustable privacy canopy and the Maxi-Cosi Audio Monitor. The Audio Monitor features CryAssist™, which uses AI to translate your little one's cries so parents will be able to respond to baby's needs quickly and with confidence. Includes a dimmable nightlight with an automatic motion sensor, a built-in soother that plays 5 different sounds, including lullabies and white noise with 3 levels of gentle vibration, and Bluetooth for music and media streaming. Pair with the easy-to-use Connected Family app to monitor your baby—anytime, from anywhere on your smartphone or tablet. Kiskadee 360° Rotating High Chair: Features new innovative technology that allows the seat to rotate 360° with the touch of a button, making it easier than ever to comfortably feed your baby. With caning rattan integrated within the modern clear plastic seat, this versatile high chair provides 7 modes of use, so it can grow with your child in style.

"Each piece is thoughtfully crafted to complement and enhance your home's decor all while providing ultimate comfort for baby. With specially finished metal accents, premium recycled fabrics, ash wood, and rattan details, we were able to blend timeless design with advanced technology for a sophisticated style," said Denice Kresker, Fashion Director of Dorel Juvenile North America.

The Maxi-Cosi Kindred Collection will be available late summer at maxicosi.com, Nordstrom, Crate & Kids, Babylist and Independent Specialty Shops. To learn more, receive product news and availability updates, please visit maxicosi.com/kindred and sign-up for our email newsletter.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation, and quality of its products, as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.6 billion and employs approximately 3,900 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

