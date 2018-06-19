Maxim And Lagardère Sports And Entertainment Launch Joint Venture To Reinvent Its Annual Tentpole Events Into The New Exclusive 'Maxim Experiences' Platform

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim and global marketing agency Lagardère Sports and Entertainment today announced a new joint venture to redesign, produce and market the Magazine brand's three annual tentpole events – the Maxim Hot 100, Halloween and Big Game events – as the new "Maxim Experiences" platform.

The Maxim Experiences will reflect the Maxim brand of unparalleled luxury that is part fantasy, part aspirational and part attainable and bring it to life in new and highly inventive ways. As part of the joint venture, Lagardère Sports and Entertainment will market and sell the events, from both a partnership and ticket perspective. In addition, experiential marketing and production agency Rooftop2 Productions, which is part of Lagardère Plus, the global partnership marketing agency of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment, will handle all the live production for all three events, build and create digital, social and experiential brand activations and live experiences, secure talent and musical performances.

"We are excited to partner with Lagardère Sports and Entertainment and Rooftop2 Productions to elevate the Maxim brand through these three large-scale event experiences," said Robert Price, Chief Operating Officer of Maxim. "Launching with The Maxim Hot 100 event on July 21 in Los Angeles, followed by Maxim's Halloween event and culminating with the legendary Maxim Big Game Weekend in Atlanta. We look forward bringing the Maxim brand to life for our readers and trusted partners."

The Maxim Experiences, which garnered over 2 billion media impressions in the last year, will include inventive branding opportunities with a focus on social amplification and a multi-event platform.

"Maxim is one of the preeminent brands in lifestyle and entertainment, and their events collectively embody luxury, style, and sophistication to a very desirable audience," said Marc Riccio, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. "We look forward to have our Lagardère Sports and Rooftop2 Productions teams collaborate with them on the new Maxim Experiences platform and help reimagine these events in a way that lets more people experience them in new and exciting ways."

The first event in the redesigned series is the Maxim Hot 100 Experience, which coincides with the magazine's July/August issue – on newsstands today featuring cover star Kate Upton. The Maxim Hot 100 has been a staple for the brand since 2000 and celebrates the 100 most influential, tastemaking and trendsetting women across the globe. Previous cover stars include Hailey Baldwin, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Stella Maxwell, and past event performers include DJ Khaled, Iggy Azalea and Nick Cannon.

The second event is the Maxim Halloween Experience, which brings the holiday to a new level with a top of the line set, production design and new theme each year. Jason Derulo and Nick Jonas are among several, star-studded headliners that have previously performed at the event.

The third event is the Maxim Big Game Experience, which dominated the marketplace in Minneapolis this past February, and brings together celebrities, athletes and CEOs at the intersection of sports, fashion, music and art.

For more information on Maxim Experiences including event details, sponsorship packages and tickets, please visit www.MaximExperiences.com and follow @MaximExperiences on Instagram.

About Maxim:

MAXIM is a multimedia company and the leading destination for modern men living life to the fullest. MAXIM creates an unparalleled luxury experience that is part fantasy, part aspirational and part attainable, publishing 11 editions available in 75 countries. Brand platforms include print, digital, social, events, licensing, and the Maxim Cover Girl contest. MAXIM celebrates the most beautiful women in the world, thrill-seeking adventures in exotic destinations, world-class entertainment, luxury automobiles, speed-seeking motorcycles, cutting-edge industry titans, exceptional athletes, the latest gadgets, gear + style—and did we mention... beautiful women. Maxim.com connects with over 8 million mobile men on a monthly basis and Maxim Experiences brings the brand to life in epic proportions.

About Lagardère Sports and Entertainment

Lagardère Sports and Entertainment is a leading sport and entertainment agency, with a global network of local experts dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet our clients' needs. We believe sport and entertainment inspire emotions and passion that are essential to enrich people's lives and generate powerful collective experiences. At Lagardère Sports and Entertainment, we dedicate our expertise and passion to provide our clients with privileged access to the infinite opportunities of sport and entertainment. Lagardère Sports and Entertainment has more than 1,700 employees worldwide and 50 years of experience in sport. For more information on Lagardère Sports and Entertainment, visit www.lagardere-se.com.

About Rooftop2 Productions:

Rooftop2 Productions' extensive background developing consumer and fan experiences and engagements for top sports leagues, teams, sporting events and brands across the world has provided us with an invaluable, fan-oriented intuition. From the director's booth to the stage, and from the parking lot to the stands, we've experienced and designed every aspect of the event experience. As such, no company is better suited to deliver exceptional value and cutting-edge ideas/integration/execution that elevate brands, the event entertainment value, and the overall fan experience. Rooftop2 Productions is part of Lagardère Plus, the global partnership marketing agency of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. For more information go to www.Rooftop2.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

