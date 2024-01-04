Maxim Biomedical, Inc. Secures $49.5 Million Manufacturing Award from U.S. HHS to Strengthen Pandemic Testing Efforts

News provided by

Maxim Biomedical, Inc.

04 Jan, 2024, 10:40 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MaximBio, a leading Maryland-based manufacturer specializing in lateral flow and diagnostic devices, is announcing the receipt of a $49.5 million award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR). This funding is designated to fortify the domestic manufacturing capabilities for diagnostic tests and enhance preparedness for potential future pandemics. The award is part of a broader initiative awarding $600 million to 12 domestic COVID-19 test manufacturers.

As an industry leader in lateral flow and diagnostic device manufacturing, MaximBio's team is honored to be a part of this pivotal initiative aimed at augmenting the nation's resilience against infectious diseases. The funding from ASPR underscores MaximBio's commitment to advancing public health and strengthening the domestic supply chain.

"This significant investment will enable us to maintain our U.S. operations for diagnostic test manufacturing, said Jonathan Maa, Chief Operating Officer at MaximBio. "We are proud to be playing a crucial role in the nation's response to the ongoing health crises and fortifying our defenses against potential future pandemics."

This strategic funding aligns with the company's commitment and mission to contribute to the well-being of the nation's diagnostic infrastructure by providing cutting-edge diagnostic solutions.

About MaximBio:
MaximBio is a Maryland-based leader in lateral flow and diagnostic device manufacturing, dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the detection and diagnosis of various health conditions. With a commitment to advancing public health, MaximBio specializes in the production of high-quality diagnostic tools that play a crucial role in disease detection and management.

SOURCE Maxim Biomedical, Inc.

