Maxim Biomedical, Inc. Secures Second NIH RADx Tech High Performance Award for Continued Development of At-Home FiarFly™ Reader and COVID-19 & Flu A/B Rapid Test

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MaximBio, a leading innovator in next-generation healthcare diagnostic technologies, is pleased to announce that it has been granted a second follow-on award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx®) Tech program for the continued development of its revolutionary FiarFly™ reader and COVID-19 & Flu A/B multiplex test. This additional Phase 2 award, totaling approximately $4.4 million, will be used to accelerate the development of the FiarFly™ reader and COVID-19 & Flu A/B multiplex test and quickly prepare for clinical trials targeting this influenza season.

"We are honored to receive another award from the NIH RADx Tech program and continue to build upon our successful programs with the NIH," said Jonathan Maa, Chief Operating Officer at MaximBio. "This funding reflects the confidence in the potential of our FiarFly™ platform and will enable us to advance our research and development efforts, bringing us one step closer to delivering a robust and reliable diagnostic tool that can make a meaningful difference in increasing access to highly accurate, rapid at-home testing solutions."

This award underscores MaximBio's commitment to advancing cutting-edge diagnostic solutions to address the ongoing challenges posed by multiple infectious diseases and increasing access to high-quality, rapid testing solutions.

This project has been funded in part with Federal funds from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N92023D00001.

About MaximBio:

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, and focused in US manufacturing, Maxim Biomedical® is a leading diagnostic development and manufacturing company providing innovative solutions to the global leaders in diagnostic healthcare. Our mission is to support private and public partners in the creation of diagnostic products that are affordable, accessible, and enable actionable testing to improve patient outcomes around the globe. For more information about our contract development and manufacturing services visit maximbio.com.

