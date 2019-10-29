Maxim Integrated Reports Results For The First Quarter Of Fiscal 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) reported net revenue of $533 million for its first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended September 28, 2019, a 4% decrease from the $557 million revenue recorded in the prior quarter, and a 17% decrease from the same quarter of last year.

"Our September quarter results met our expectations, while also maintaining lean inventory levels," said Tunc Doluca, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking forward to the December quarter, we expect sequential growth in Communications and Data Center, Automotive and Industrial, partially offset by smartphone-related headwinds and holiday seasonality in Consumer."

Fiscal Year 2020 First Quarter Results

Based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), diluted earnings per share in the September quarter was $0.51. The results were affected by $5 million in pre-tax special items which primarily consisted of charges related to acquisitions. GAAP earnings per share, excluding special items was $0.52. An analysis of GAAP versus GAAP excluding special items is provided in this press release.

Cash Flow Items

At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020, total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.8 billion, down $105 million from the prior quarter.

Notable items included:

Cash flow from operations: $141 million

Capital expenditures: $21 million

Dividends paid: $130 million ( $0.48 per share)

( per share) Stock repurchases: $94 million

Trailing twelve months free cash flow was $725 million. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and is defined by cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Business Outlook

The Company's 90-day backlog at the beginning of the December 2019 quarter was $402 million. Based on the beginning backlog and expected turns, our results for the December 2019 quarter are forecasted to be as follows:

Revenue: $525 to $565 million

to Gross Margin: 63.5% to 65.5% GAAP (64% to 66% excluding special items)

EPS: $0.47 to $0.55 GAAP ( $0.49 to $0.57 excluding special items)

Maxim Integrated's business outlook does not include the potential impact of any special items related to restructuring activity, acquisitions, or other business combinations that may be completed during the quarter.

Dividend

A cash dividend of $0.48 per share will be paid on December 13, 2019, to stockholders of record on November 27, 2019.

Conference Call

Maxim Integrated has scheduled a conference call on October 29 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and its business outlook. This call will be webcast by Shareholder.com and can be accessed at the Company's website at investor.maximintegrated.com.

A presentation summarizing financial information to be discussed on the conference call is posted at investor.maximintegrated.com.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





September 28, 2019

June 29, 2019

September 29, 2018





(in thousands, except per share data)



Net revenues $ 533,040

$ 556,545

$ 638,495



Cost of goods sold 189,717

200,154

208,259



Gross margin 343,323

356,391

430,236



Operating expenses:













Research and development 108,989

105,136

112,708



Selling, general and administrative 76,115

75,130

81,518



Intangible asset amortization 756

756

773



Severance and restructuring expenses 1,434

1,715

994



Other operating expenses (income), net 25

83

60



Total operating expenses (income), net 187,319

182,820

196,053



Operating income (loss) 156,004

173,571

234,183



Interest and other income (expense), net 1,829

4,079

(546)



Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 157,833

177,650

233,637



Income tax provision (benefit) 17,677

(189,908)

36,214



Net income (loss) $ 140,156

$ 367,558

$ 197,423



Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.52

$ 1.35

$ 0.71



Diluted $ 0.51

$ 1.33

$ 0.70



Shares used in the calculation of earnings (loss) per share:













Basic 271,388

272,382

278,045



Diluted 274,436

275,834

282,454



















Dividends paid per share $ 0.48

$ 0.46

$ 0.46



















SCHEDULE OF SPECIAL ITEMS



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





September 28, 2019

June 29, 2019

September 29, 2018





(in thousands)



Cost of goods sold:













Intangible asset amortization $ 3,111

$ 4,038

$ 6,915



Total $ 3,111

$ 4,038

$ 6,915



Operating expenses:













Intangible asset amortization $ 756

$ 756

$ 773



Severance and restructuring 1,434

1,715

994



Other operating expenses (income), net 25

83

60



Total $ 2,215

$ 2,554

$ 1,827



Interest and other expense (income), net $ (207)

$ (2,980)

$ (378)



Total $ (207)

$ (2,980)

$ (378)



Income tax provision (benefit):













Impact of U.S. tax legislation (1) $ -

$ 47,703

$ -



Impact of income tax audit settlements (2) -

(251,599)

-



Total $ -

$ (203,896)

$ -



















(1) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.



(2) Includes effect of income tax audit settlements.





















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)





September 28, 2019

June 29, 2019

September 29, 2018





(in thousands)



ASSETS



Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,695,191

$ 1,757,342

$ 1,598,772



Short-term investments 98,176

140,990

964,643



Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,793,367

1,898,332

2,563,415



Accounts receivable, net 370,316

360,016

439,407



Inventories 235,959

246,512

275,374



Other current assets 24,982

34,640

33,329



Total current assets 2,424,624

2,539,500

3,311,525



Property, plant and equipment, net 574,097

577,722

573,014



Intangible assets, net 52,376

56,242

74,785



Goodwill 532,251

532,251

532,251



Other assets 97,439

38,267

56,977



TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,680,787

$ 3,743,982

$ 4,548,552



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 81,794

$ 84,335

$ 84,087



Price adjustment and other revenue reserves 90,206

100,490

135,187



Income taxes payable 31,704

33,765

60,877



Accrued salary and related expenses 96,168

118,704

106,273



Accrued expenses 42,644

33,873

42,091



Current portion of debt -

-

499,762



Total current liabilities 342,516

371,167

928,277



Long-term debt 992,944

992,584

991,506



Income taxes payable 446,138

469,418

652,163



Other liabilities 117,903

65,537

64,283



Total liabilities 1,899,501

1,898,706

2,636,229



















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock and capital in excess of par value 271

272

279



Retained earnings 1,793,012

1,856,358

1,924,764



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,997)

(11,354)

(12,720)



Total stockholders' equity 1,781,286

1,845,276

1,912,323



TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,680,787

$ 3,743,982

$ 4,548,552





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





September 28, 2019

June 29, 2019

September 29, 2018





(in thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 140,156

$ 367,558

$ 197,423



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Stock-based compensation 24,671

22,004

20,497



Depreciation and amortization 23,921

25,569

31,191



Deferred taxes 453

26,118

(3,032)



Loss (gain) from disposal of property, plant and equipment 376

643

621



Other adjustments 27

(268)

(117)



Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (20,584)

15,615

(23,604)



Inventories 10,578

26,383

7,002



Other current assets (52,443)

(11,875)

(12,625)



Accounts payable 1,242

699

(5,263)



Income taxes payable (25,341)

(229,776)

33,743



Accrued salary and related expenses (22,536)

-

(45,408)



All other accrued liabilities 60,750

(5,203)

6,757



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 141,270

237,467

207,185



Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property, plant and equipment (20,631)

(30,653)

(18,316)



Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 43

306

1



Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities -

-

8,438



Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 42,921

103,431

301,834



Payment in connection with business acquisition, net of cash acquired -

-

(2,949)



Purchases of available-for-sale securities -

-

(190,880)



Purchases of private company investments -

(1,500)

(750)



Proceeds from private company investments 516

-

-



Other investing activities (35)

(60)

-



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 22,814

71,524

97,378



Cash flows from financing activities:













Contingent consideration paid -

-

(8,000)



Net issuance of restricted stock units (9,943)

(6,663)

(7,528)



Proceeds from stock options exercised 7,481

5,414

6,608



Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase program -

22,486

-



Repurchase of common stock (93,551)

(102,104)

(112,498)



Dividends paid (130,222)

(125,345)

(127,857)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (226,235)

(206,212)

(249,275)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (62,151)

102,779

55,288



Cash and cash equivalents:













Beginning of period $ 1,757,342

$ 1,654,563

$ 1,543,484



End of period $ 1,695,191

$ 1,757,342

$ 1,598,772



Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 1,793,367

$ 1,898,332

$ 2,563,415





















ANALYSIS OF GAAP VERSUS GAAP EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS DISCLOSURES



(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended







September 28, 2019

June 29, 2019

September 29, 2018







(in thousands, except per share data)



Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to GAAP gross profit excluding special items:















GAAP gross profit

$ 343,323

$ 356,391

$ 430,236



GAAP gross profit %

64.4%

64.0%

67.4%



Special items:















Intangible asset amortization

3,111

4,038

6,915



Total special items

3,111

4,038

6,915



GAAP gross profit excluding special items

$ 346,434

$ 360,429

$ 437,151



GAAP gross profit % excluding special items

65.0%

64.8%

68.5%



Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to GAAP operating expenses excluding special items:















GAAP operating expenses

$ 187,319

$ 182,820

$ 196,053



Special items:















Intangible asset amortization

756

756

773



Severance and restructuring

1,434

1,715

994



Other operating expenses (income), net

25

83

60



Total special items

2,215

2,554

1,827



GAAP operating expenses excluding special items

$ 185,104

$ 180,266

$ 194,226



Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to GAAP net income excluding special items:















GAAP net income (loss)

$ 140,156

$ 367,558

$ 197,423



Special items:















Intangible asset amortization

3,867

4,794

7,688



Severance and restructuring

1,434

1,715

994



Other operating expenses (income), net

25

83

60



Interest and other expense (income), net

(207)

(2,980)

(378)



Total pre-tax special items

5,119

3,612

8,364



Other income tax effects and adjustments (1)

(3,506)

(11,271)

4,754



Impact of U.S. tax legislation (2)

-

47,703

-



Impact of income tax audit settlement (3)

-

(251,599)

-



GAAP net income excluding special items

$ 141,769

$ 156,003

$ 210,541





















GAAP net income per share excluding special items:















Basic

$ 0.52

$ 0.57

$ 0.76



Diluted

$ 0.52

$ 0.57

$ 0.75



Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share excluding special items:











Basic

271,388

272,382

278,045



Diluted

274,436

275,834

282,454





















(1) Includes tax effect of pre-tax special items and miscellaneous tax adjustments.



(2) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.



(3) Includes effect of income tax audit settlements.





















Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared under GAAP, Maxim Integrated uses non-GAAP measures which are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP results to exclude special items related to intangible asset amortization; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. We defined free cash flow as net cash provided from operations less gross capital expenditures. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate Maxim Integrated's current performance. Many analysts covering Maxim Integrated use the non-GAAP measures as well. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, Maxim Integrated believes these measures are important to investors in understanding Maxim Integrated's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in Maxim Integrated's core business across different time periods. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. The non-GAAP measures displayed in the table above include the following:

GAAP Gross Profit Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP gross profit excluding special items allows management to evaluate the gross margin of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP gross profit excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our revenue generation performance relative to the direct costs of revenue of Maxim Integrated's core businesses.

GAAP Operating Expenses Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP operating expenses excluding special items allows management to evaluate the operating expenses of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; severance and restructuring, and other operating expenses (income), net. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP operating expenses excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our core business and its direct operating expenses.

GAAP Provision for Income Taxes Excluding Special Items

The use of a GAAP provision for income taxes excluding special items allows management to evaluate the provision for income taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items. Special items include the tax impact of pre-tax special items, significant tax audit settlements, significant prior year tax reserve adjustments, significant tax legislation, and significant non-recurring and period specific tax items, which vary in size and frequency.

GAAP Net Income and GAAP Net Income per Share Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items allow management to evaluate the operating results of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. In addition, they are important components of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to understand the results of operations of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and to compare our results of operations on a more consistent basis against that of other companies in our industry.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include the Company's business outlook and financial projections for its second quarter of fiscal 2020 ending December 2019, which includes revenue, gross margin and earnings per share, as well as the Company's expectation of sequential growth in the second fiscal quarter in Communications and Data Center, Automotive and Industrial, partially offset by smartphone-related headwinds and holiday seasonality in Consumer. These statements involve risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those forecasted, based upon, among other things, general market and economic conditions, market developments that could adversely affect the growth of the mixed-signal analog market, product mix shifts, the loss of all or a substantial portion of our sales to one or more of our large customers, customer cancellations and price competition, as well as other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 29, 2019 (the "Form 10-K"). The Form 10-K may be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/743316/000074331619000024/0000743316-19-000024-index.htm.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and based on the information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com.

