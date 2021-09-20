MaximBet Launches in Colorado to Big Opening Weekend, Announces First-ever Halloween Party For Sports Fans

Hyper-focused on quickly capitalizing on the growth of the US market, Colorado represents the first of many State launches for MaximBet. It will continue to expand into Indiana, Iowa and New Jersey throughout Q4'21 as part of its 10-year multi-state market-access partnership with Caesers Entertainment. In 2022 Maximbet will expand to additional States with the company expecting to be live in at least 50% of the legalized US market by the end of the year.

MaximBet provides Coloradans with immediate access to promotions, the best odds on sports and money-can't-buy experiences. The brand will host an invite-only Halloween Party on October 30th in Denver for members of MaxRewards, the company's loyalty program, featuring celebrities, nationally recognized DJs and exclusive MaximBet merchandise and more. In addition, Colorado players will receive a special welcome offer: a 100% deposit bonus match of up to $1,000.

As part of the Maxim brand family, Maximbet is also rewarding fans with a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles in February 2022 for The Big Game. The prize package includes tickets to the hotly-anticipated annual Maxim Big Game Party, plus free flights, hotels and spending money. For more info visit https://biggamecontestla.com .

"MaximBet is the first true lifestyle sports betting brand, offering great promotions and a full slate of leagues and props, all anchored around real-life rewards that players won't be able to experience anywhere else," said Daniel Graetzer, CEO, of MaximBet. "Coloradans are passionate sports fans, and we are excited that we can now provide them with not only a user-friendly betting platform, but also ways to earn and enjoy money-can't-buy experiences and access through our partnership with Maxim."

MaximBet players can live the "Maxim lifestyle" with exclusive platform offerings like:

Exclusive Prizes and Experiences: MaximBet brings the most exclusive real-world experiences to every State in which it operates, as well as awesome virtual experiences for players wherever they are located. For example, MaximBet gives players the chance to win the opportunity to share a bet with their favorite influencer or celebrity and then watch a game together.

Every League, Every Event: NFL. MLB. NBA. NHL. PGA. MMA. You name it. MaximBet has every league and every sport covered, so there's always something big to make your day. No matter your game, you'll find sharp odds and the best props for every event on the schedule, 365 days a year.

Top Shelf Customer Service: MaximBet is committed to its players, ensuring an unparalleled, top shelf guest experience each time they play. With customer agents on standby 24/7, MaximBet players never go unattended.

More On The Way: If jackpots and slots or high stakes blackjack are more to your taste, then stay tuned for MaximBet casino, launching soon.

As MaximBet continues to expand in new areas, responsible gaming remains a key focus. MaximBet is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly.

The MaximBet app is available for download in Colorado on both iOS and Android, and accessible via desktop at MaximBet.com.

"ZKIN continues to solidify its core business driving record breaking revenue while further diversifying its technology investments into the rapidly growing US Gaming Industry and blockchain opportunities," said Chairman Jiancong Huang.

About MaximBet

Established in 2017, Maximbet.com is a rapidly-growing licensed sports betting and casino operator that is hyper-focused on capitalizing on the multi-billion dollar legalized Sportsbetting and iGaming industry in the United States. The company was formed by top executives with more than 100 years of collective experience in the gaming industry and utilizes proprietary technology to build personalized consumer betting experiences. Harnessing the power of the Maxim men's lifestyle brand, MaximBet gives players incredible real life and virtual access to celebrities, athletes and influencers, and lets guests truly live the Maxim lifestyle wherever they live and play.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based engineering company building and investing in innovative technologies for the modern world. With a focus on designing and implementing next-generation solutions through industrial, environmental and software engineering, ZKIN owns 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards.

ZKIN's core business is to engineer and manufacture patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that effectively deliver high quality, highly-sustainable and environmentally sound drinkable water to the Chinese, Asia and European markets. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee. It has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, which include the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube" and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. ZK International is preparing to capitalize on the $850 Billion commitment made by the Chinese Government to improve the quality of water, which has been stated to be 70% unfit for human contact.

In 2018, ZKIN established its wholly-owned xSigma Corporation to develop innovative software solutions that support its core operations while exploring new opportunities in smart contracts, distributed ledgers, supply chain management and blockchain architecture. The xSigma Labs team is made up of world-class developers and engineers formerly of Facebook, Google, Amazon, Ripple and 1inch, most recently launching its first DeFi project in the Fall of 2020.

In March of 2021, ZKIN announced the formation of its new wholly-owned subsidiary, xSigma Entertainment Limited. It was established as part of ZK's integrated network of companies focused on developing and investing in innovative software technology platforms. xSigma Entertainment's mandate is to acquire assets in the high-growth US gaming market. Sigma Entertainment aims to increase shareholder value by targeting and investing in early-stage online gambling businesses that are poised for exponential growth and exits.

For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Additionally, please follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Weibo. For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov.

