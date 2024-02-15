Maximize Uptime With Banner Engineering's New Asset Monitoring Gateways, Available at RS

Banner's new Asset Monitoring Gateways with SNAP ID and CLOUD ID enable effortless setup and operation and data-driven decision-making, support predictive maintenance strategies, protect critical assets, and improve operational efficiency.

Banner's new Asset Monitoring Gateways provide industrial manufacturing customers with actionable data they can use to ensure that their equipment continues to deliver consistent, high-quality output with maximum uptime and optimal performance. Like virtually all condition monitoring solutions, these products reliably prevent unexpected maintenance issues from interrupting production. Unlike competing solutions, however, the new Banner Engineering Asset Monitoring Gateways with SNAP ID and CLOUD ID automatically recognize compatible sensors, enable virtually effortless setup — no coding or programming required — and deploy in mere minutes. They also allow users to monitor the performance of almost any equipment via customizable dashboards and manage them either locally, using onboard touchscreen displays, or remotely, using the Banner Cloud Data Services platform. In addition, both gateways feature Banner's VIBE-IQ vibration monitoring software, which continuously monitors vibration levels, alerts users to changes to ensure optimal performance and prevent unplanned downtime, and leverages machine learning to simplify the process of setting warning and alarm thresholds for rotating assets. Ideal applications include monitoring rotating assets such as motors, bearings, pumps, fans, and gearboxes; compressed air, conveyor, dust collection, and air filtration systems; injection molding machines; and tank levels.

The new Asset Monitoring Gateways with SNAP ID automatically recognize compatible wired sensors, identify the data they're able to share, and present that data in easy-to-understand units, such as psi for pressure and amps for current. They also serve as a hub for up to 20 wired condition monitoring sensors, providing users with a comprehensive understanding of how an array of equipment is performing, and offer both local and remote access to critical system information. A touchscreen display provides users with intuitive local access to data, sensor alerts, and alarms, and the Banner Cloud Data Services platform provides users with remote access to preconfigured online dashboards that they can easily customize. Banner's Asset Monitoring Gateways with SNAP ID are compatible with a wide range of its wired sensors engineered to measure conditions including vibration, temperature, humidity, current, pressure, level, and dew point and enable setup in just three easy steps. Simply install and power up the gateway; connect, address, and install the sensors, and commission the system.

The new Asset Monitoring Gateways with CLOUD ID automatically recognize compatible wireless sensor nodes and configure cloud dashboards based on the connected sensor nodes, providing timesaving direct-to-cloud functionality and simplifying IIoT projects. These preconfigured gateways serve as a hub for up to 40 industrial-grade sensor nodes, use 900MHz or 2.4GHz ISM radio for long range communication with wireless sensor nodes, and come with a prepaid trial subscription to the Banner Cloud Data Services platform, which delivers valuable insights and alerts and allows users to monitor machine performance, conduct predictive maintenance, and improve operational efficiency. They are also equipped with an on-board display that makes it virtually effortless to commission and configure wireless sensor networks for Ethernet or cellular connectivity and are rated for both indoor and some outdoor applications. Banner's Asset Monitoring Gateways with CLOUD ID are compatible with a wide range of its wireless sensor nodes engineered to measure conditions including vibration, differential pressure, temperature, humidity, and tank level and enable setup in just four easy steps. Simply install and power up the gateway, bind and address the sensor nodes, install sensor nodes on equipment, and connect to gain insights.

To further enhance the ease of integrating the new Asset Monitoring Gateways into industrial facilities, Banner also offers SNAP ID and CLOUD ID Build Your Bundle solution configurators that help users select the sensors or sensor nodes best suited for monitoring the critical assets in their processes.

"Our new Asset Monitoring Gateways with SNAP ID and CLOUD ID are differentiated from our previous condition monitoring products via their ability to automatically recognize the connected sensors or sensor nodes with no coding or programming, which makes setup and commissioning virtually effortless," said Dan Charais, Channel Partner Marketing Manager at Banner Engineering. "They're also equipped with our advanced VIBE-IQ vibration monitoring software, which does all of the complicated analytical work and provides users with the equivalent of a check engine light that signals maintenance teams to potential problems and enables them to address them before they slow or stop production. Both new gateways enable data-driven decision-making essential to protecting critical assets and improving operational efficiency in industrial facilities and combine hardware and software to deliver a comprehensive condition monitoring strategy optimized for IIoT environments."

For more information about Banner Engineering's new Asset Monitoring Gateways with SNAP ID and CLOUD ID, visit the links embedded here and check out the new RS Expert Advice Q&A, "Condition Monitoring With Banner Engineering." For more information about the various wired sensors and wireless sensor nodes that the gateways are compatible with, navigate to the SNAP ID and CLOUD ID Build Your Bundle solution configurators or Banner's new monitoring solutions brochure. For assistance identifying, deploying, and maintaining the right Banner Engineering Asset Monitoring Gateways for your industrial facility, please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to our technical product support team.

