Optimize your industrial control panels with RS and Omron Automation

RS offers Omron Automation's Value Design for Panel products, which bring structure and efficiency to every phase of the panel building process, enabling panel builders, machine builders, and end users to simplify assembly, reduce costs, conserve resources, hasten deployment, and optimize performance.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RS , a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, offers Omron Automation's Value Design for Panel system — a comprehensive portfolio of industrial control panel products designed to help panel builders, machine builders, and end-users reduce their total cost of ownership.

Control panels are essential to industrial operations — a virtually inescapable cost of doing business — and have been for some time, generating steady global market demand. Now, the increased adoption of Industry 4.0 trends and technologies — including automation, machine learning, the IIoT, AI, robotics, edge and cloud computing, digital twins, and virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) — has market demand surging. The global industrial control panel market is currently valued at $15 billion and is projected to grow to a value of $25 billion by 2033.

Omron Automation Value Design for Panel products simplify control panel assembly, reduce costs, and optimize performance Post this

The complexity and cost involved in designing industrial control panels can vary widely. Some industry experts estimate that panel design and engineering costs often account for approximately 45% of total control panel cost, or roughly the same as all the components and devices they contain, while others claim that it can account for up to a whopping 80% of the total cost. As such, solutions engineered to ease design complexity, optimize performance, minimize labor, and facilitate future growth — like Omron Automation's Value Design for Panel system — can have an outsize impact on total cost of ownership.

Omron Automation's Value Design for Panel system offers a wide variety of essential control and switching components engineered to speed up panel design and engineering, simplify integration, improve efficiency, reliability, and durability, support scalability and sustainability, and reduce downtime, including limit switches, relays, pushbuttons, timers, and counters.

These components feature:

Slim form factors with standardized heights that reduce dead space and support side-by-side mounting at 55°C ambient temperatures and, in turn, enable simplified, high-density layouts that conserve available space, maximize functionality, improve thermal management and product lifetimes, and facilitate scalability.





that reduce dead space and support side-by-side mounting at 55°C ambient temperatures and, in turn, enable simplified, high-density layouts that conserve available space, maximize functionality, improve thermal management and product lifetimes, and facilitate scalability. Unified top and bottom I/O terminals with Push-in Plus technology and Front-in/Front-release Wiring that enable the quick, easy, and reliable termination of stranded wires, single wires, and ferrules, reducing wiring work by ~60% compared to hard-wired screw terminal solutions while also improving safety, workability, and vibration resistance and eliminating the threat of accidental disconnection.





that enable the quick, easy, and reliable termination of stranded wires, single wires, and ferrules, reducing wiring work by ~60% compared to hard-wired screw terminal solutions while also improving safety, workability, and vibration resistance and eliminating the threat of accidental disconnection. eCAD libraries and CE, UL, and CSA certifications that simplify the design and build process — reducing electrical design drawing and data creation work by up to 50% while minimizing errors — and significantly accelerate global deployment, shortening lead times.





that simplify the design and build process — reducing electrical design drawing and data creation work by up to 50% while minimizing errors — and significantly accelerate global deployment, shortening lead times. Green design elements that conserve energy and resources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and support organizations' efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.

and include:

All of the control and switching components in Omron Automation's Value Design for Panel system are backed by more than 90 years of R&D experience and installed performance, and — according to an OMRON investigation in March 2023 — several of these components reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 50% compared with previous models (from 2016 and earlier) through a combination of power savings, resource savings, and reduced waste, including:

Single-phase switch mode power supplies (SMPS), like the S8VK-G, which enables quick and easy installation, delivers high power density (15–480W) in a compact package that's 13% smaller than comparable SMPS, ensures stable, reliable operation in harsh industrial environments exposed to high vibration and operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +70°C, and has a high mean time before failure (MTBF) for long-lifetime performance.





Three-phase SMPS, including S8VK-WA models, which are engineered to maintain three-phase balance regardless of operating conditions — negating the need for load management, utilizes the world's smallest class of compact body — requiring less than half the space of other Omron Automation SMPS and weighing approximately 35% less, and feature integrated maintenance and power supply indicators to help maximize uptime.





The XW2K ultra-compact interface wiring system, which enables more compact control panels with greater functionality, is smaller than any other competing solution currently available on the market, and supports both horizontal and vertical mounting to maximize space efficiency.





S8V-CP electronic DC circuit protectors, which reliably protect against short circuits and overcurrent, facilitate the sequential start-up of branch circuits to avoid errors, and feature four or eight branches in a single device — enabling significant space savings compared to four or eight conventional circuit breakers — and an alarm signal output to alert upstream controllers of abnormal operation.





Digital temperature controllers with unique low-power-consumption displays.





Motor protective relays and timers.

RS offers an extensive portfolio of Omron Automation products, including a comprehensive collection of panel building products. For more information about these Value Design for Panel products, check out the RS Expert Advice video podcast with Juan Carlos Garcia, Product Manager – Components at Omron Automation, the company's Industrial Control Panel Component Selection Guide and panel building page, and the links embedded above.

For more expert insights from Omron Automation, check out the company's other contributions to the RS Expert Advice series.

For assistance identifying, procuring, installing, and maintaining Omron Automation Value Design for Panel products, please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to the RS technical support team .

Image Download:

Omron Panel Building PR.jpg

About Omron Automation Americas

Omron Automation Americas is a leading industrial automation partner that creates, sells, and supports fully integrated automation solutions, including sensing, control, safety, vision, and motion technologies. Established in 1933, Omron has a global presence in more than 110 countries. The company's mission is to help businesses solve problems through creativity and innovation. Learn more at http://automation.omron.com.

About RS

RS is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 830,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference.

Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2025 reported revenue of £2,904 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 90,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Erica Goode, RS Director of Marketing – U.S. and Canada

[email protected]

SOURCE RS