Maxim's Buck Converters and Controllers Deliver Smallest, Most Efficient High-Voltage Automotive Power Solutions

As automotive systems become more sophisticated with increasing levels of electronic components, higher power microprocessors are required to control and supervise their functionality. This adoption of more powerful instrument clusters, USB hubs, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment and navigation systems is driving 10 percent annual growth for power-management ICs through 2026, according to analyst firm IHS Markit. This growth pattern is presenting designers with multiple challenges for managing power consumption, efficiency, EMI and solution size to achieve the performance needed in harsh, space-constrained automotive operating environments.

To ensure designers meet these goals, Maxim's array of automotive-grade ICs provide many options to manage the DC power as automotive OEMs transition from processors that consume 20 watts of power to artificial intelligence platforms that consume as much as 500 watts. With a package size of 3.5mm x 3.75mm, Maxim's buck converters offer the industry's smallest solution size. Their flip-chip quad-flat no-leads (FCQFN) packaging reduces high-frequency switch node ringing and eliminates bond wires to lower MOSFET switch on-resistance and increase efficiency. Maxim offers the industry's only pin-compatible parts for four, six and eight amps for flexible power regulation. All of the ICs feature spread-spectrum modulation, high switching frequency, forced pulse-width modulation and skip-mode operation for best-in-class performance.

Maxim's newest automotive power-management ICs for high-voltage power applications include:

MAX20004 , MAX20006 and MAX20008 4A, 6A and 8A high-voltage (40V tolerant) synchronous buck converters with integrated high-side and low-side MOSFETs, offering the industry's lowest switch resistance of 38 and 18 mΩ, respectively, for high efficiency. Key advantages of these pin-compatible devices include 25µA quiescent current, operating input voltages from 3.5V to 36V and 93 percent peak efficiency. All are available in a compact 3.5mm x 3.75mm, 17-pin side-wettable QFN package that reduces high-frequency switch node and improves efficiency.

MAX20098 220kHz to 2.2MHz synchronous buck controller for applications with mid- to high-power requirements operating with input voltages from 3.5V to 36V (42V tolerant). For efficiency, this device features a quiescent current of 3.5µA in skip mode at 3.3V output along with a 1µA typical shutdown current specification. Its 3mm x 3mm side-wettable QFN package reduces solution size, and the IC requires few external components, enabling a two-layer PCB design.

220kHz to 2.2MHz synchronous buck controller for applications with mid- to high-power requirements operating with input voltages from 3.5V to 36V (42V tolerant). For efficiency, this device features a quiescent current of 3.5µA in skip mode at 3.3V output along with a 1µA typical shutdown current specification. Its 3mm x 3mm side-wettable QFN package reduces solution size, and the IC requires few external components, enabling a two-layer PCB design. MAX20034 220kHz to 2.2MHz dual synchronous buck controller for high-voltage applications operating with input voltages from 3.5V to 36V (42V tolerant), where one regulator will operate as a fixed 5V or 3.3V output and the other output is adjustable between 1V to 10V. Key efficiency advantages include 17µA quiescent current in skip mode and 6.5µA typical shutdown current. The device is available in a 5mm x 5mm side-wettable QFN package, and it provides up to 2.2MHz switching frequency to enable smaller external components and total solution size.

Commentary

"Power semiconductors in automotive are projected to grow to more than $13.7 billion by 2023," said Kevin Anderson , senior analyst for power ICs at IHS Markit. "One of the high-growth areas is the digital cockpit where engineers are introducing new features, more functionality and more powerful systems while staying within a finite area and power budget."

"Today's vehicles are powerful computers on wheels, with digital instrument clusters, radio head units and related subsystems requiring increasingly higher levels of compute power," said Chintan Parikh , executive business manager for the Automotive Business Unit at Maxim Integrated. "Power supply designs must carefully balance low power consumption, high efficiency and EMI mitigation in order to meet the design challenges of these high-voltage applications. High-power buck converters and multiphase, high-power buck controllers play a critical role in enabling this technology."

Availability and Pricing

For availability and pricing information, please visit the individual product pages to inquire about specific products and evaluation kits.

EE-Sim® models are available; for details, visit http://bit.ly/EE_Sim_Maxim

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

