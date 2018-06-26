Maxim's Fuel Gauges with ModelGauge m5 EZ Maximize Device Runtime for a Broad Range of Applications

Details about MAX17260: www.maximintegrated.com/products/MAX17260

Details about MAX17261: www.maximintegrated.com/products/MAX17261

Hi-res image: http://bit.ly/MAX17260-1Photo

With modern technology continuing to advance, consumers have become more dependent on their wireless, battery-powered devices. As devices have become more sophisticated with their feature offerings and increasing power density, designers are now challenged with achieving an enhanced user experience without compromising battery runtimes. There is also a huge market need for highly accurate fuel gauges, as less accuracy may introduce uncertainty that must be compensated with higher battery capacity and larger physical dimensions. As designers consider a wide range of applications, minimizing the physical size of the battery becomes crucial for these tiny form factors. These applications include handheld gaming systems, remote controls, smart home devices, USB Type-C™ portable devices and more.

The MAX17260 and MAX17261, which feature the ModelGauge m5 EZ algorithm, provide a high level of accuracy in fuel gauging compared to competing solutions. This allows designers to maximize their devices' runtime by preventing premature or sudden device shutdowns, while maintaining a smaller battery size. The fuel gauges, which are housed in an ultra-small 1.5mm x 1.5mm package, feature a very low quiescent current of 5.1µA to minimize draining the battery during long periods of standby time. The products allow designs to be quickly done without battery characterization or calibration.

Key Advantages

High Accuracy: Accurate battery state of charge (SOC) prevents sudden crash and premature device shutdown; Provides easy to understand battery information for end users such as time to empty, time to full under current, as well as hypothetical load conditions; Dynamic power technology enables high system performance without crashing the battery; Results in smaller battery size

Accurate battery state of charge (SOC) prevents sudden crash and premature device shutdown; Provides easy to understand battery information for end users such as time to empty, time to full under current, as well as hypothetical load conditions; Dynamic power technology enables high system performance without crashing the battery; Results in smaller battery size Maximized End-Device Runtime: Very low quiescent current of 5.1µA prevents excessive energy loss during long periods of standby time

Very low quiescent current of 5.1µA prevents excessive energy loss during long periods of standby time Simplified Design: Battery characterization-free solution offers no battery size limit; MAX17260 offers a high-side Rsense option to simplify ground-plane design; MAX17261 offers a flexible switched resistor divider option to support any number of series cells (multi-cell batteries)

Battery characterization-free solution offers no battery size limit; MAX17260 offers a high-side Rsense option to simplify ground-plane design; MAX17261 offers a flexible switched resistor divider option to support any number of series cells (multi-cell batteries) Compact Solution: Supports small electronics with 1.5mm x 1.5mm wafer-level packaging (WLP) as well as 3mm x 3mm TDFN

Commentary

"With the proliferation of consumer electronics goods with rechargeable batteries, the demand for small batteries with maximum runtime becomes even more prominent, according to our recent report," said Raghu Raj Singh , lead semiconductor equipment analyst for Technavio. "The latest fuel gauges from Maxim are just what the market needs to save space and considerably extend the battery life of portable products."

, lead semiconductor equipment analyst for Technavio. "The latest fuel gauges from Maxim are just what the market needs to save space and considerably extend the battery life of portable products." "Designers are constantly having to innovate and enhance user experience to give themselves a competitive advantage," said Perry Tsao , executive director of business management for the Mobile Solutions Business Unit at Maxim Integrated. "These simple, highly-accurate fuel gauges help designers differentiate their products by maximizing runtime, one of the highest priorities for users."

Availability and Pricing

The MAX17260 is available for $0.93 (1000-up, FOB USA ); MAX17261 is available for $1.22 (1000-up, FOB USA ); Both are available at Maxim's website and select authorized distributors

(1000-up, FOB ); MAX17261 is available for (1000-up, FOB ); Both are available at Maxim's website and select authorized distributors MAX17260GEVKIT and MAX17261GEVKIT evaluation kits are available for $60

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

Contact: Mariel Santos

408-601-3145

Mariel.Santos@maximintegrated.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxims-fuel-gauges-with-modelgauge-m5-ez-maximize-device-runtime-for-a-broad-range-of-applications-300671997.html

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.maxim-ic.com

