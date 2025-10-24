Maximum Fair Price Strategies for IPAY2027 Readiness, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how the maximum fair price (MFP) process is evolving and what it means for manufacturers, payers and policymakers navigating the Medicare landscape. Attendees will learn how the Trump administration could aggressively seek MFPs relative to the savings that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) achieved in IPAY 2026 products. The featured speakers will share a comparison of Year 1 and Year 2 MFPs. The speakers will also discuss the potential impacts of MFP for stakeholders (patients, providers and plans) and who is likely to benefit or not benefit from these set rates.

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Medicare's drug negotiation program enters its second year, stakeholders face growing uncertainty about how maximum fair price (MFP) determinations will reshape drug access, market competition and regulatory expectations. The shift from Year 1 to Year 2 introduces new challenges around pricing methodology, stakeholder alignment and downstream financial implications across the healthcare ecosystem. Join this webinar to explore the impact of Year 2 MFP decisions, including comparisons with Year 1, stakeholder impact and broader effects on competitiveness, coverage and patient access.

The featured speakers will examine how the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) approach has evolved, including shifts in price-setting logic and lessons learned from IPAY2026. They will assess how different stakeholders may be affected by these changes, particularly in terms of who stands to gain or face new constraints under fixed pricing. The webinar will also consider how the Trump administration might influence Medicare pricing policy and whether more aggressive approaches to MFP determinations could emerge. Using real-world observations, the panel will highlight how current MFP decisions are influencing contracting strategies and shaping competitive responses across therapeutic areas.

Register for this webinar to learn how the MFP process is evolving and what it means for manufacturers, payers and policymakers navigating the Medicare landscape.

Join experts from Avalere Health, Mike Ciarametaro (moderator), Policy Managing Director; Neil Lund, Senior Advisor; Milena Sullivan, SVP, Healthcare Policy Practice Director; and Taylor Schwartz, Evidence & Strategy Managing Director, for the live webinar on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Maximum Fair Price Strategies for IPAY2027 Readiness.

