MAXISIQ Launches Dedicated AI Consulting Services Group

New group positions MAXISIQ at the forefront of government AI adoption — cleared, compliant, and mission-aligned

HERNDON, Va., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXISIQ, a trusted technology and professional services firm with deep expertise in defense and government contracting, today announced the formal launch of its AI Consulting Services Group — a dedicated practice engineered to help federal agencies, Department of Defense (DoD) components, and commercial enterprises responsibly harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence.

The new group brings together experienced AI engineers, data scientists, systems architects, and acquisition specialists under a single capability umbrella — delivering end-to-end AI solutions that are scalable, secure, and purpose-built for the most demanding operational environments in the world.

A NEW ERA OF INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS

Artificial intelligence is no longer an emerging technology — it is an operational imperative. Defense and intelligence agencies are under mounting pressure to accelerate AI adoption while maintaining compliance with federal ethics standards, security requirements, and acquisition regulations. Commercial enterprises, meanwhile, face competitive urgency to deploy AI at enterprise scale without sacrificing governance or reliability.

"Today marks a defining moment for MAXISIQ. We are not simply adopting AI as a business line — we are institutionalizing AI as a mission multiplier. Our new group is built to deliver real, measurable outcomes: faster decisions, reduced operational costs, and capabilities that simply were not possible before. The organizations we serve cannot afford experimentation — they need results. We are here to deliver them," said Brad Buhr, MAXISIQ AI Consulting Services Group.

CORE SERVICE OFFERINGS

The MAXISIQ AI Consulting Services Group provides the following integrated capabilities:

AI Strategy & Roadmap Development — Tailored AI adoption frameworks aligned to agency mission, budget cycles, compliance requirements, and workforce readiness.

Tailored AI adoption frameworks aligned to agency mission, budget cycles, compliance requirements, and workforce readiness. Machine Learning & Predictive Analytics — Custom model development for intelligence analysis, logistics optimization, predictive maintenance, and threat detection.

Custom model development for intelligence analysis, logistics optimization, predictive maintenance, and threat detection. Natural Language Processing (NLP) & Intelligent Automation — Automated document processing, contract analysis, report generation, and end-to-end workflow transformation.

Automated document processing, contract analysis, report generation, and end-to-end workflow transformation. Responsible AI & Governance — Bias mitigation, model explainability frameworks, audit trails, and full compliance with OMB M-25-21 and DoD AI Ethics Principles.

Bias mitigation, model explainability frameworks, audit trails, and full compliance with OMB M-25-21 and DoD AI Ethics Principles. AI Integration & Deployment — Secure cloud and on-premises deployment on AWS GovCloud, Microsoft Azure Government, and hybrid environments at any classification level.

Secure cloud and on-premises deployment on AWS GovCloud, Microsoft Azure Government, and hybrid environments at any classification level. AI Workforce Development — Training programs, Centers of Excellence, and organizational change management for government and enterprise AI teams.

SERVING GOVERNMENT AND COMMERCIAL MARKETS

MAXISIQ's AI Group is architected from the ground up for dual-market impact. On the government side, the Group supports DoD programs and organizations, civilian federal agencies, and defense contractors requiring solutions that are FedRAMP-compliant, CMMC-aligned, and operable at classification levels unavailable to most commercial AI providers.

On the commercial side, MAXISIQ serves regulated industries — including healthcare, financial services, energy, and critical infrastructure — seeking enterprise AI solutions that balance performance with regulatory compliance, auditability, and responsible deployment standards.

MAXISIQ's AI Group is positioned to bring AI innovation into national security contexts where most commercial AI firms are simply unable to operate.

WHY THIS MATTERS AND WHY NOW

The urgency of AI adoption across the federal government has never been higher. Both recent administrations have issued sweeping executive directives on AI strategy, OMB has released binding policy guidance on federal AI use, and Congress has embedded AI requirements into multiple National Defense Authorization Acts. Agencies that fail to operationalize AI risk falling behind competitors who are moving aggressively.

MAXISIQ's AI Group is designed to close that gap — rapidly, responsibly, and with an operational rigor that matches the mission environments its clients inhabit. From day one, the group offers production-ready solutions, not pilots.

ABOUT MAXISIQ

MAXISIQ is a technology solutions and professional services company specializing in AI, advanced analytics, electronic warfare, software engineering, and enterprise IT. With a proven track record supporting the most mission-critical programs in the federal government, defense and intelligence markets. MAXISIQ delivers innovative, reliable, and secure solutions at the intersection of technology and national security. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with operations supporting clients across the United States.

MEDIA CONTACT

MAXISIQ Communications Office

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-621-1818

Web: www.maxisiq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding MAXISIQ's business, services, and market opportunities. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. MAXISIQ undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All service capabilities described are subject to contract scope, security authorization, and applicable regulatory requirements.

SOURCE MAXISIQ