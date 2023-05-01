MAXISIQ Sells Vulnerability Assessment Business to Millennium

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXISIQ announced today that it has sold its INGRESSIVE Business Division to Millennium Corporation for an undisclosed sum. MAXISIQ established the division in 2015 to provide advanced Cyber Penetration Testing, Red Teaming, and Security Vulnerability Assessments to Federal Government and commercial clients.

The sale aligns with MAXISIQ's rapid growth initiatives focused on leading-edge technologies and services within the Federal Government and Intelligence Community sectors. "Millennium is an incredible company with world class leadership and talent," acknowledged Brad Buhr, the founder of MAXISIQ. "This acquisition further strengthens Millennium's leading position within this critical market and provides our departing team members with enhanced professional and development opportunities," Buhr further stated.

"Congratulations to both sides on an excellent deal," said Ryan Hill, CFO of Millennium. "MAXISIQ has been a trusted partner for years and we truly appreciate the opportunity to continue providing excellent cyber support to our valued DHS customers."

For additional information, contact Cara Crosby, [email protected], Director of Media Relations.

MAXISIQ is an engineering company that has been providing extensive support to Federal Government clients in global communications and networks, Cyber, Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Analytics technologies for more than 16 years.

Millennium is a Cyber-Solutions company specializing in adversarial threat emulation, test and evaluation, and intelligence support operations for the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

Media Contact:

Cara Crosby, Director of Media Relations

(877) 621-1818 ext. 3130

[email protected]

