Maxor Appoints New CFO at Pivotal Point in the Company's Transformation

Dave joins at an immensely important time. "This next chapter will be transformative for Maxor, further validating the investments we have made and the innovations we have introduced to expand upon our longstanding reputation for service and client-centered alignment. We are at an inflection point in the company's growth trajectory, and Dave's leadership experience, insights and industry relationships are critical additions at this exciting time," said Mike Ellis, CEO.

In this role, Wheeler will have responsibility for all finance functions to support the Company's strategic, operational, and financial performance objectives. The analyst and banking communities have widely acknowledged Dave's exceptional industry reputation. Wheeler formerly served as CFO and board member of MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc, where he played a central leadership role as the company grew substantially. In addition to other Director roles, he contributed his industry expertise as a member of WellDyneRx's Board of Directors after leaving MedImpact.

Wheeler is the latest addition to a growing team of talented leaders at Maxor. "We've been successful in attracting talent from all areas of the market, complementing very experienced and passionate people who have been with the company for years," said Ellis. "People are interested in coming to Maxor because of our culture and incredible growth story. We are thrilled that Dave has joined us."

"I am excited to join the company at such a significant time," said Wheeler. "The PBM landscape is in the midst of transformation, and Maxor is well-positioned to expand as an industry leader."

About Maxor

Maxor is a market-leading Pharmacy Benefit Manager that delivers service excellence with innovative capabilities in clinical management, analytics, and member engagement to help clients lower pharmacy costs while improving health outcomes. Maxor's PBM platform is complemented by Maxor Pharmacy Management & Consulting Services, a provider of outpatient pharmacy management solutions, and Maxor Specialty, a clinically-driven specialty pharmacy focused on rare and orphan diseases. These capabilities allow Maxor to offer customized solutions to diverse market segments including hospitals and health centers, employers, labor groups, and public entities. More information can be found at Maxor.com.

