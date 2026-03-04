MaxsMaking Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxsMaking Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMK) ("MaxsMaking" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of customized consumer goods with a focus on advanced technology and innovation, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025.

Mr. Xiaozhong Lin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MaxsMaking, commented: "The fiscal year 2025 represented a period of business adjustment for our Company amid heightened uncertainty and intensifying competition. Facing a weak and volatile overseas market, we adopted a business strategy to help us maintain stable revenue growth while improving the efficiency of resource allocation for sales and market development.

"In the highly competitive domestic market, we strengthened our sales initiatives to expand our customer base. We implemented a volume-driven strategy supported by penetration pricing and new customer acquisition through relationship-based referrals. These efforts contributed to a 36.33% year-over-year increase in revenue. Importantly, this growth helped offset the temporary slowdown in our overseas business and broadened and diversified our future customer base.

"At the same time, we remained committed to innovation, increasing our research and development ("R&D") spending by 16.38%. This investment reflects our long-term focus on product enhancement and on building sustainable differentiation in the customized consumer goods market.

"Although our profits and margins were temporarily affected by the volume-driven strategy, we believe our business model remains resilient and scalable. Today, we operate with a more diversified market presence, a broader customer base, and an expanding product portfolio. We believe all of these will support our future growth.

"It is also worth noting that our initial public offering (the "IPO") on the Nasdaq in July 2025 provided us access to additional capital and enhanced our presence in global markets. Despite ongoing external challenges and volatility in international trade, we believe our successful IPO has elevated us to a broader platform, enabling us to establish relationships with larger industry players, benefit from collaboration with more elite partners, and embrace further opportunities to support our operations and planned expansion.

"Looking ahead, we believe our strategy and execution will provide a foundation for long-term value. As current disruptions and uncertainties evolve, we expect to continue adapting to market conditions and pursuing growth opportunities as they arise."

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary

Revenue was $29.22 million in fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 36.33% compared to $21.43 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross profit was $2.62 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $3.97 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross profit margin was 8.95% in fiscal year 2025, compared to 18.52% in fiscal year 2024.

Net income was $0.02 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.88 million in fiscal year 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per A share and B share were $0.00 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.25 in fiscal year 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue was $29.22 million in fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 36.33% from $21.43 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in sales in mainland China of approximately $9.36 million, or 54.13%, partially offset by a decrease of approximately $1.19 million in sales in Asia (excluding mainland China) and a decrease of $0.54 million in sales in Europe. The increase in sales in mainland China was primarily attributed to: (i) the Company's intensified sales efforts in the domestic market, such as offering promotions and active participation in domestic shopping festivals, expansion of its customer base, and implementation of a high-volume, lower-margin sales strategy, which resulted in increased domestic sales revenue; and (ii) the addition of new major clients through referral by the Company's management. The decrease in sales in overseas markets was mainly due to uncertainties in overseas markets, where customers' demand and consumption prospects remained relatively weak.





For the Fiscal Year

Ended

October 31, 2025

For the Fiscal Year

Ended

October 31, 2024

Change Country/Region

Sales

Amount

As % of

Sales

Sales

Amount

As % of

Sales

Amount

% Mainland China

$ 26,643,100

91.18 %

$ 17,285,726

80.65 %

$ 9,357,374



54.13 % Asia (excluding

mainland China)



810,415

2.77 %



1,998,048

9.32 %



(1,187,633)



(59.44) % North America



345,277

1.18 %



276,746

1.29 %



68,530



24.76 % Europe



1,266,824

4.34 %



1,806,989

8.43 %



(540,165)



(29.89) % Oceania



41,158

0.14 %



16,650

0.08 %



24,508



147.19 % South America



62,948

0.22 %



30,170

0.14 %



32,778



108.64 % Africa



51,124

0.17 %



19,771

0.09 %



31,354



158.59 % Total



29,220,846

100.00 %

$ 21,434,100

100.00 %

$ 7,786,746



36.33 %

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $26.61 million in fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 52.34% from $17.46 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was due to higher domestic sales volume, which has lower gross profit margins, resulting in cost growth outpacing revenue growth.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit was $2.62 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $3.97 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross profit margin was 8.95% in fiscal year 2025, compared to 18.52% in fiscal year 2024. The decline in gross profit margin was primarily attributable to a decrease in overseas sales, which historically generate higher margins. As overseas sales declined, the Company's overall gross profit decreased. In response, the Company intensified its sales efforts in the domestic market and adopted a lower-price, higher-volume strategy, which increased domestic sales but carried a lower margin and further compressed the Company's overall gross profit margin.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $2.51 million in fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 42.25% from $1.77 million in fiscal year 2024.

Selling expenses were $0.46 million in fiscal year 2025, representing a decrease of 23.76% from $0.61 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was mainly due to lower salary expenses resulting from a reduction in headcount, and a decrease in freight expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $1.40 million in fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 132.97% from $0.60 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to (i) an increase in accounts receivable allowance of approximately $0.17 million; and (ii) an increase in professional fees of $0.44 million in connection with the Company's IPO in July 2025.

Research and development expenses were $0.65 million in fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 16.38% from $0.56 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries of the Company's R&D personnel.

Net Income

Net income was $0.02 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.88 million in fiscal year 2024.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per A share and B share were $0.00 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.25 in fiscal year 2024.

Financial Condition

As of October 31, 2025, the Company had cash of $0.12 million, compared to $0.18 million as of October 31, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities was $5.29 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $3.04 million in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities was $56,877 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $18,514 in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $5.30 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $3.10 million in fiscal year 2024.

About MaxsMaking Inc.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Shanghai, MaxsMaking Inc. specializes in customized consumer goods with a focus on advanced technology and innovation. With production facilities in China's Zhejiang and Henan provinces, the Company integrates digital production, software development, product design, brand management, online sales and international trade to deliver small-batch textile customization services. Its products include backpacks, shopping bags, aprons, and other promotional items. Using sustainable materials and proprietary order management technologies, MaxsMaking delivers high-quality, cost-effective products while emphasizing environmental protection and social responsibility. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.maxsmaking.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

MaxsMaking Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

MAXSMAKING INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS FOR THE FISCAL YEARS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2025 AND 2024 IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA





October 31,

2025



October 31,

2024 ASSETS









Current Assets









Cash

$ 122,381



$ 176,236 Accounts receivable, net



9,877,030





6,188,992 Due from related parties



36,815





— Inventories



6,504,761





2,633,615 Other receivables and other current assets



5,003,667





7,452,317 Total current assets



21,544,654





16,451,160















Non-Current Assets













Plant and equipment, net



153,271





119,125 Intangible assets, net



6,447





7,433 Right-of-use assets, net



71,482





86,441 Deferred tax assets



66,383





24,538 Deferred offering cost



-





986,206 Total non-current assets



297,583





1,223,743 Total Assets

$ 21,842,237



$ 17,674,903















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current Liabilities













Short-term loans

$ 1,954,007



$ 2,785,965 Accounts payable



3,243,451





2,127,623 Contract liability



449,306





512,859 Income tax payable



952,041





859,194 Other payables and accrued liabilities



259,345





867,249 Due to related parties



-





149,757 Lease liabilities-current



13,145





47,895 Current portion of long-term loan



22,573





- Total current liabilities



6,893,868





7,350,542















Non-Current Liabilities













Lease liabilities-non current



57,841





— Non-current portion of long-term loans



2,278,162





2,058,651 Total non-current liabilities



2,336,003





2,058,651 Total liabilities



9,229,871





9,409,193















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 17)





























Equity













A Shares (US$ 0.01 par value; 9,200,000 A Shares authorized, 7,575,000 A

Shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2024 and October 31,

2023)



92,000





75,750 B Shares (US$0.01 par value; 7,425,000 B Shares authorized, 7,425,000

B Shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2024 and October 31,

2023)



74,250





74,250 Additional paid-in capital



5,972,110





1,712,492 Statutory surplus reserve



788,123





705,396 Retained earnings



5,726,180





5,806,881 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(368,876)





(421,542) Total MaxsMaking Inc.'s Equity



12,283,787





7,953,227















Non-Controlling Interests



328,579





312,483 Total equity



12,612,366





8,265,710 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 21,842,237



$ 17,674,903

MAXSMAKING INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE FISCAL YEARS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023 IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA





For The Fiscal Years Ended

October 31,



2025



2024



2023 Revenues

$ 29,220,846



$ 21,434,100



$ 26,260,268 Cost of revenues



(26,605,003)





(17,463,856)





(22,048,972) Gross profit



2,615,843





3,970,244





4,211,296























Operating expenses:





















Sales and marketing expenses



(462,285)





(606,352)





(490,221) General and administrative expenses



(1,399,356)





(600,660)





(571,407) Research and development expenses



(650,629)





(559,048)





(740,800) Total operating expenses



(2,512,270)





(1,766,060)





(1,802,428)























Income from operations



103,573





2,204,184





2,408,868























Other (expenses) income, net





















Interest expenses



(159,166)





(151,335)





(69,572) Interest income



223





548





1,158 Other income



85,113





95,767





87,399 Exchange gain (loss)



72,406





17,344





(2,106) Other expenses



(16,593)





(16,839)





(140,029) Income before income tax provision



85,556





2,149,669





2,285,718 Income tax expense



(67,434)





(269,003)





(307,441) Net income

$ 18,122



$ 1,880,666



$ 1,978,277 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



16,096





67,496





69,006 Net income attributable to MaxsMaking Inc.



2,026





1,813,170





1,909,271























Other comprehensive income





















Foreign currency translation adjustment



52,666





36,714





(39,443) Comprehensive income

$ 70,788



$ 1,917,380



$ 1,938,834 Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests



832





(839)





(7,775) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to

MaxsMaking Inc.

$ 69,956



$ 1,918,219



$ 1,946,609 Weighted Average A Shares Outstanding – Basic and

Diluted



8,092,857





7,575,000





7,575,000 Weighted Average B Shares Outstanding – Basic and

Diluted



7,425,000





7,425,000





7,425,000 Earnings per A Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.00



$ 0.25



$ 0.26 Earnings per B Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.00



$ 0.25



$ 0.27

MAXSMAKING INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE FISCAL YEARS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023 IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA





For The Fiscal Years Ended

October 31,



2025



2024



2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:















Net income

$ 18,122



$ 1,880,666



$ 1,978,277 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:





















Depreciation of plant and equipment



30,573





28,548





22,638 Allowance (Reversal of allowance) for expected credit loss

of accounts receivable



173,564





17,064





(23,422) Amortization of right-of-use assets



138,080





179,858





189,311 Amortization of intangible assets



1,014





1,021





1,032 Accounts receivable



(3,791,371)





168,688





1,895,868 Inventories



(3,817,383)





(412,235)





56,562 Other receivables and other current assets



2,240,000





(4,142,973)





(1,397,468) Amount due from related party



(36,433)





422





(426) Deferred tax assets



(41,284)





(19,841)





(2,575) Operating lease-right of use assets



(122,830)





(45,928)





— Deferred offering cost



(332,851)





(905,452)





(273,346) Other non-current assets



—





196,834





178,786 Accounts payable



1,091,381





1,094,933





(4,279,114) Income tax payable



87,446





283,245





87,502 Contract liability



134,680





(328,693)





164,529 Other payables and accrued liabilities



(928,045)





13,537





(100,599) Lease liabilities



22,604





(327,396)





(167,614) Amount due to related party



(153,012)





(720,729)





1,070,112 Net cash used in operating activities



(5,285,745)





(3,038,431)





(599,947)























Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





















Purchases of plant and equipment



(56,877)





(18,514)





(73,646) Collection from loans to third parties



—





—





810,250 Net cash (used in)generated by investing activities



(56,877)





(18,514)





736,604























Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













































Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon the

completion of IPO



5,594,926





—





— Capital contributions



—





787,266





— Proceeds from third party loans



184,559





260,101





71,055 Proceeds from bank borrowings



3,036,036





4,611,529





1,406,889 Repayments of third party loans



(325,058)





(745,156)





— Repayment of bank borrowings



(3,191,570)





(1,813,680)





(1,806,122) Net cash provided by(used in) financing activities



5,298,893





3,100,060





(328,178) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash



(10,126)





971





3,715























Net (Decrease) Increase in cash



(53,855)





44,086





(187,806) Cash, Beginning of Year



176,236





132,150





319,956 Cash, End of Year



122,381



$ 176,236



$ 132,150 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





















Cash paid for income tax



21,273



$ 5,598



$ 222,026 Cash paid for interest



155,572



$ 151,335



$ 69,572 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





















Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease

obligation



177,415



$ 66,419



$ 18,639

SOURCE MaxsMaking Inc.