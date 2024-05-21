MaxVal Welcomes K. Venu Venugopal as its New Chief Operating Officer

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxVal Group, Inc. ("MaxVal"), a leading provider of intellectual property management solutions, announced today the appointment of K. Venu Venugopal as its Chief Operating Officer.

With an impressive track record spanning over 25 years of leadership in the technology industry, Venu Venugopal brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of significant achievements, specifically in the intellectual property industry. Earlier, Venu served as President and General Manager of the IP Management Division at Clarivate. During his tenure, he successfully transformed the division, achieving substantial growth and profitability which culminated in its acquisition by CPA Global. Post-acquisition, he also served as the Chief Product Officer of CPA Global, leading initiatives on product portfolio optimization and profitability.

Most recently, Venu held the position of Global Head of Product Management at NICE Actimize, where he led a portfolio of AI/ML-driven products on financial crime management. His professional career includes roles as Vice President of Product Management, Engineering, and Operations at Knovel, where he led the company to a lucrative acquisition by Reed Elsevier in under two years. He also held key leadership positions at CA Technologies, including Vice President of Product and Engineering for SaaS and Cloud Services and Vice President of Global Marketing, where he led several strategic acquisitions to bolster the company's growth in SaaS solutions and vertical markets.

As COO of MaxVal, Venu will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company, focusing on sales, product management, engineering, and services. MaxVal is excited about the pivotal role Venu will play in driving MaxVal's continued innovation and leadership in the intellectual property management sector.

"We are thrilled to welcome Venu to our executive team at MaxVal," said D. Bommi Bommannan, CEO of MaxVal. "His extensive experience and impressive track record in managing and growing technology-driven businesses are exactly what MaxVal needs as we continue to expand our reach and enhance our services. Venu's leadership qualities and vision will undoubtedly propel us towards achieving new milestones."

About MaxVal:

MaxVal is a Silicon Valley-based tech-enabled IP solutions provider known for its leading-edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service. Visit https://www.maxval.com or email [email protected] for more information.

