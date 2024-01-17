Maxwell Healthcare Associates and KATANA Safety Announce Partnership to Help Protect Home Health Workers

News provided by

KATANA Safety

17 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

Jennifer Maxwell to join KATANA Safety Board

SHOREVIEW, Minn., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA) – the home health industry's leading post-acute consulting firm, and KATANA Safety (KATANA) – the premier provider of lone and workforce safety solutions, have announced a new strategic partnership to help create a safer work environment for home-based workers. It was also announced today that Jennifer Maxwell, MHA's CEO and co-founder, will be joining KATANA Safety's Board of Directors.

KATANA Safety helps keep home-based workers safer with a personal safety solution that leverages a smartphone and patented quick-access device to instantly notify help when needed. Workers can choose an audible or silent alert that automatically bypasses the phone's lock screen, activating GPS tracking and an emergency alert system via a direct link to a 24/7 Emergency Response Center. 

MHA is the industry leader in providing affordable, comprehensive and customized post-acute care consulting services that are scalable to the unique needs of their clients. MHA's innovation improves the experience of both clinicians and patients by ensuring that post-acute agencies receive the necessary tools and guidance to improve patient treatment, save clinician time and resources, and differentiate your agency.

Jennifer Maxwell states "I am thrilled about our partnership with KATANA and to be joining their Board of Directors. Their passion of helping to create a safer working environment for home-based workers is something I am passionate about as well. Their patented technology is clearly the market leader, and workers who have peace of mind while providing care in someone's home will provide a higher level of patient care and are a valuable resource for their companies."

Todd Baldree, KATANA's founder and CEO said "The partnership with MHA is truly a great opportunity for KATANA. We are honored to work with a company and team that is so highly respected in the industry. Protecting employees while providing home-based care helps attract and retain workers, ultimately adding to a company's bottom line." Baldree continued, "Jennifer's extensive experience and commitment to the industry will be invaluable as KATANA strives to be the premier provider of lone and workforce safety solutions." 

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates
Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA) boasts an average of 20 years of experience in the post-acute space and has a pulse on what's relevant now in the industry. MHA works with home health and hospice agencies to strategize, optimize, and transform success across the nation through active strategy improvement and tech-enabled success. For more information, visit https://www.maxwellhca.com or contact [email protected]. 

About KATANA Safety
KATANA Safety is the premier provider of lone and workforce safety solutions. A partner of many of the leading post-acute care home health providers and Social Services agencies across the Country, KATANA offers the only personal safety device that attaches directly to any smartphone so it's always available in case of an emergency. KATANA utilizes a patented quick-access device to bypass the phone's lock screen and connect workers instantly to a 24/7 Emergency Response Center. KATANA Safety keeps workers safer, increases employee retention and improves company performance. For more information visit www.katanasafety.com or contact [email protected]

SOURCE KATANA Safety

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.