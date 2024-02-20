Maxwell Healthcare Associates, Hospice Dynamix, and Medalogix Announce Partnership

SHOREVIEW, Minn., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), a leading provider in the post-acute space with an average of 20 years of experience, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Hospice Dynamix, and Medalogix. This collaboration aims to revolutionize hospice care delivery through cutting-edge innovation.

Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA) brings its extensive industry knowledge and experience to the table, offering a wide range of services to home health and hospice agencies across the nation. With a deep understanding of the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, MHA aims to strategize, optimize, and transform agencies to meet the current trends and challenges in the industry.

Hospice Dynamix, from Diversified Health Technologies, LLC, specializes in providing solutions for hospice Predictive Length of Stay (LOS) analytics. Founded by former hospice owners and operators, Hospice Dynamix is the first decision intelligence software that deploys artificial intelligence, machine learning technology, and natural language processing to designate a continuous and dynamic predictive length of stay for every patient upon admission through their time on service. This next-generation data point is optimized through a user-friendly, provider-specific dashboard that provides hospice organizations with a Medicare revenue projection and Medicare cap calculation for every open cap year, an interactive, scenario-based census management and development tool, analytics to proactively identify and mitigate future compliance threats, and insights to benchmark referral sources based on PLOS metrics. Hospice Dynamix has quickly proven to be a pivotal tool in optimizing organizational health and efficiency.

Medalogix, the leader in machine learning and AI solutions in home health and hospice, offers Muse to its hospice customers, a revolutionary hospice visit by visit resource management solution, which leverages machine learning to inform the right care at the right time. Leveraging Muse, hospice providers can anticipate patient needs, optimize resource allocation, and enhance operational efficiency, leading to improved patient outcomes. Today 20% of all Medicare Hospice patients are managed in Muse. In 2023, clients leveraging Muse added an additional 450,282 visits during the last 7 days of life. On average, patients on Muse meet Hospice Visits in the Last Days of Life quality metric 32% more than the national benchmark, and as high as 89% higher than benchmark.

"We are thrilled to embark on this tripartite partnership with Hospice Dynamix and Medalogix," said Jennifer Maxwell, Co-Founder and CEO of Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA). "By combining our industry expertise with the innovative solutions offered by our partners, we are poised to make significant strides in enhancing hospice care delivery and setting new industry standards."

Elliott Wood, CEO at Medalogix, commented on the partnership, saying, "Hospice Dynamix has a very innovative approach to providing insight into issues regarding financial and compliance liability for our hospice customers. Medalogix has historically focused on clinical delivery and operational excellence. The collaboration between these two companies offers an opportunity for our customers to excel in all the above. We are thrilled to bring this partnership to the hospice market."

Terry Swatley, CEO at Hospice Dynamix, expressed enthusiasm about joining forces with Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA) and Medalogix to serve the hospice industry. "Combining the expertise of MHA and Medalogix creates an unparalleled opportunity to deliver innovative solutions to the hospice sector,' Swatley remarked. 'MHA's team of seasoned professionals and Medalogix's cutting-edge technology position us to address the unique challenges faced by hospice providers. Together, we are dedicated to empowering hospice agencies with expert guidance and advanced analytics to enhance patient care and drive operational excellence."

This partnership represents a commitment to collaboration, innovation, and excellence in hospice care. By leveraging the collective strengths and expertise of Maxwell Healthcare Associates, Hospice Dynamix, and Medalogix, the organizations aim to transform the hospice care landscape and improve outcomes for patients and their families.

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA): Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA) is a leading provider in the post-acute space, with an average of 20 years of experience. With their deep industry knowledge, MHA understands the ever-evolving landscape and the current trends that shape the healthcare industry. MHA offers a wide range of services to home health and hospice agencies, aiming to strategize, optimize, and transform agencies across the nation.

About Diversified Health Technologies: Founded by former hospice owners and operators, Hospice Dynamix is the first decision intelligence software that designates a Predicted Length of Stay (PLOS) for every patient from admission through the end of life. The Hospice Dynamix mission is to provide innovative, technology-based solutions that inform providers of their financial and operational risks and eliminate inefficient and ineffective methods. Leveraging proprietary real-time, automated predictive analytics, we offer solutions that empower healthcare providers with BETTER information to make BETTER decisions and provide BETTER results.

About Medalogix: Founded in 2012, Medalogix is a pioneer in the post-acute care space, offering unique data analytics solutions to transform home health and hospice agencies. Leveraging cutting-edge data science, machine learning, and innovative cloud technology, Medalogix equips clinicians and agencies to provide the right care at the right time, resulting in improved patient outcomes and reduced costs to the healthcare system. The company's machine learning solutions have demonstrated their effectiveness in reducing hospitalization, facilitating appropriate transitions to end-of-life care, and optimizing visit utilization for patients.

